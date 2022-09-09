Read full article on original website
Student accused of posting threatening video toward Augusta school staff
AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta police responded to a report of a threat made by a student at St. Michael School around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The department reportedly received a call that a student had posted a video threatening the school's staff, a news release issued by Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully with the Augusta Police Department on Tuesday said.
Bangor plane pull to benefit local kids
BANGOR, Maine — This weekend you have a chance to get outside, get pumped up, and show off your superhero strength while helping out some local kids. The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine plane pull is on Saturday. The event at Bangor International Airport can be accessed next to the C&L Aviation hanger along Polk Street. It starts at 10 a.m.
Advocacy groups rally to remember those who have died in Maine prisons and jails in 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — In 2022, more than a dozen people have died in Maine jails or prisons, and 10 of them died in just the past four months. Now family members, friends, and community advocates are demanding accountability from Maine’s criminal legal system, Southern Maine for Racial Justice spokesperson Daria Cullen said in an email.
Wienerfestival an annual celebration of the beloved breed
BELFAST, Maine — Dog owners and dog lovers alike gathered in Belfast to celebrate "wiener dogs" in a festival that celebrates the breed. The 17th annual Maine Wienerfestival drew pups and owners from across the country, as well as right here in Maine. "It just puts a smile on...
How Maine teachers are adapting to a new normal
AUGUSTA, Maine — In mid-August, third-grade teacher Hillary Bellefleur is busy organizing her classroom at Leroy Smith School in Winterport. Soon, her tenth class of students will be sitting in the tiny desk chairs and using a whiteboard that hasn't been touched since the beginning of summer. For her, back-to-school season is always exciting. But this year, there's some extra energy.
United Way of Eastern Maine changes name to Heart of Maine United Way
BANGOR, Maine — United Way of Eastern Maine will now be known as "Heart of Maine United Way." The announcement was made at the annual United Way breakfast in Bangor Wednesday morning. Shirar Patterson, president and CEO of Heart of Maine United Way, said the name change better represents...
Two arrested during Auburn shooting investigation
AUBURN, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Sept. 12, 2022. Two people have been arrested in connection with an investigation related to a shooting incident that took place Monday on Washington Street. A 19-year-old has been arrested on an active traffic warrant. He...
One of Maine’s most high-profile film festivals is ready to start a new chapter
CAMDEN, Maine — With the 18th annual Camden International Film Festival set to begin on Thursday, organizers are feeling pretty good, which wasn’t necessarily the case in 2020 and 2021. It wasn’t easy to get people to leave their homes to watch movies during the first two years...
An art gallery in Camden offers more than a feast for the eyes. It's helping feed the community.
CAMDEN, Maine — To bring awareness to food insecurity and raise money for its programs, AIO Food and Energy Assistance in Rockland has teamed up alongside the Page Gallery in Camden for a recent exhibit. Carved by the Maine Department of Corrections Woodshop Program, 30 bowls were donated and...
Epic Sports in Bangor closes its doors after 25 years
BANGOR, Maine — After being in business for 25 years, Brad Ryder and his wife have decided to close the books on their shop Epic Sports. Ryder said when they first opened, the downtown area looked a bit different than it does now. He’s enjoyed seeing what it has become with more local shops and living spaces.
'Old Home Days' and other festivities kick off in Levant
LEVANT, Maine — For small towns in Maine, community celebrations can be a great way to get everyone together. Friday night, the town of Levant kicked off their yearly “Old Home Days” celebration with a “touch-a-truck” event at the fire station. Tomorrow, the town will...
Two people have died in Bangor crash
BANGOR, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash that happened overnight in Bangor on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. In a press release, Lt. Brent Beaulieu with the Bangor Police Department said police and fire crews responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
'Pay-what-you-can' yard sale benefits community programs in Orono
ORONO, Maine — The Wilson Center and Terrell House are hosting a “Yard Sard” over the weekend to benefit their community initiatives, such as the Wilson Center’s food security programing. “One of our students actually just misspelled the word ‘sale’ on a yard sale sign and...
Bangor student, 12, charged with terrorizing after threat found in school
BANGOR, Maine — A 12-year-old Bangor student has been charged with terrorizing after police say a threat was found at the Bangor Regional Program, Bangor police said in a release Wednesday. The Bangor Regional Program is a therapeutic day school within the Bangor School Department. The program "provides a...
Brescia runs for 3 touchdowns, but Colgate holds off Maine 21-18
ORONO, Maine — Quarterback Matt Brescia ran for three touchdowns, including a 68-yard score in the fourth quarter, and Colgate defeated University of Maine 21-18 on Saturday. After Maine (0-2) scored early in the fourth quarter to close within 14-10, the Black Bears went three-and-out on their next two...
Developer seeks to build Bangor subdivision
BANGOR, Maine — As anyone who's had to move recently knows, housing options in Maine are slim. Emily Ellis, real estate broker and owner of the construction company Team Properties LLC, is trying to ease that problem by bringing a 30-duplex, 60-unit subdivision to Bangor near the Essex Street and Lancaster Avenue intersection.
UMaine System offering in-state tuition to students affected by war
ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine System is now offering some financial relief to students who are affected by war. The system will give in-state tuition to UMaine students impacted by wars around the world. "This could be something that could be called out to those countries and...
Luke Combs coming to Gillette Stadium as part of 2023 world tour
Luke Combs made quite the impression on Maine when he performed in Bangor this summer, and fans will have another chance to see him nearby next summer. The country singer will be performing at Gillette Stadium for the first time on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The show will feature special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb.
