Bangor, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor plane pull to benefit local kids

BANGOR, Maine — This weekend you have a chance to get outside, get pumped up, and show off your superhero strength while helping out some local kids. The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine plane pull is on Saturday. The event at Bangor International Airport can be accessed next to the C&L Aviation hanger along Polk Street. It starts at 10 a.m.
How Maine teachers are adapting to a new normal

AUGUSTA, Maine — In mid-August, third-grade teacher Hillary Bellefleur is busy organizing her classroom at Leroy Smith School in Winterport. Soon, her tenth class of students will be sitting in the tiny desk chairs and using a whiteboard that hasn't been touched since the beginning of summer. For her, back-to-school season is always exciting. But this year, there's some extra energy.
Two arrested during Auburn shooting investigation

AUBURN, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Sept. 12, 2022. Two people have been arrested in connection with an investigation related to a shooting incident that took place Monday on Washington Street. A 19-year-old has been arrested on an active traffic warrant. He...
Epic Sports in Bangor closes its doors after 25 years

BANGOR, Maine — After being in business for 25 years, Brad Ryder and his wife have decided to close the books on their shop Epic Sports. Ryder said when they first opened, the downtown area looked a bit different than it does now. He’s enjoyed seeing what it has become with more local shops and living spaces.
Two people have died in Bangor crash

BANGOR, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash that happened overnight in Bangor on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. In a press release, Lt. Brent Beaulieu with the Bangor Police Department said police and fire crews responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Developer seeks to build Bangor subdivision

BANGOR, Maine — As anyone who's had to move recently knows, housing options in Maine are slim. Emily Ellis, real estate broker and owner of the construction company Team Properties LLC, is trying to ease that problem by bringing a 30-duplex, 60-unit subdivision to Bangor near the Essex Street and Lancaster Avenue intersection.
