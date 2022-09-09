Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
E. Coli bacteria found in Mansfield drinking water
Mansfield town leaders issued a boil water advisory on Sunday after E. Coli bacteria was detected in the town's drinking water. The Mansfield Department of Public Works initially distributed about two thousand cases of water to residents. Residents told NBC 10 News it poses an inconvenience. "I heard about it...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Hospital will expand daily visiting hours
(WJAR) — Rhode Island Hospital announced on Tuesday that it will expand its daily vising hours. The Lifespan hospital announced its new visiting hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The hospital says it plans to keep a safe environment with the expansion. Restrictions have been put...
Comments / 0