2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Wisconsin Badgers
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To Know
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
nbc15.com
Madison police search for suspect in attack at Culver’s
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released two pictures of the suspect who allegedly attacked a 78-year-old individual in the parking lot of a Culver’s restaurant in hopes that someone may recognize him. The police department did not release too many details about the incident, although its...
nbc15.com
MPD looking for help identifying suspect in stolen car case
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect involved in a stolen car case. MPD has identified the man in the above photos as a suspect in the incident but needs the community’s help identifying him. The vehicle...
nbc15.com
MPD: Victim allegedly struck by suspect after attempting to offer help
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly struck someone who came over to her vehicle offering help, then tried to hit the victim with her vehicle, the Madison Police Department reports. Just after midnight on Saturday, MPD officers arrived at the 3000 block of Webb Ave. to investigate the disturbance.
nbc15.com
Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI while on probation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department said a 52-year-old man was arrested for his ninth OWI Monday night. Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, a Janesville Police officer stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and noticed that the driver was showing signs of intoxication. The driver completed a...
Police arrest teens in stolen Hyundai, find fake drugs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Dominick Davison, 19, and another teen, 16, in a stolen Hyundai after a police chase early Monday. According to police, officers spotted the stolen vehicle around 12:55 a.m., traveling on Whitman Street. Authorities said when the three occupants of the car spotted police, they abandoned it on foot […]
Woman charged in fatal Vahlen Street shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — The woman charged in a July shooting that left a Milwaukee teen dead was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. The charges stem from a shooting on July...
nbc15.com
MPD: OWI suspect hits two vehicles, rolls car on Williamson St.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 46-year-old woman allegedly struck two other vehicles late Monday night before rolling the one she was driving on Williamson Street, according to the Madison Police Department. According to MPD’s initial report, emergency crews found the woman trapped in her overturned vehicle around 10:30 p.m. when...
Man arrested, 2 at large after police respond to burglary alarm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Shannon Patterson, 38, as one of three suspects in a burglary to a Rockford business on Sunday afternoon. Rockford Police say officers responded to an alarm at Sealmaster, at 904 7th Street, and arrived to find a window broken out. Three walk-behind blowers were missing from the business, police […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police say man fought with officers after cocaine, cannabis found in car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Kenyatta Jenkins, 28, in the parking lot of a Stop-N-Go on Tuesday morning after finding quantities of crack cocaine and cannabis sitting in his vehicle in plain sight, they said. According to police, officers on patrol noticed Jenkins’ car after it made an abrupt turn into the Stop-N-Go […]
Man accused of murdering his wife, dies after walking in front of a semi in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — A man who allegedly killed his wife died after walking in front of a semi in Wisconsin on Sunday. According to WKOW, in a news conference on Tuesday, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said the department received a call that there was a deceased person near Darien Circle in Madison, Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man suspected of killing his wife at a home on Madison’s far west side over the weekend died shortly afterwards when he stepped into traffic on two separate occasions, according to an update from the Madison Police Department. In a news conference Monday morning,...
Man, found not guilty of CherryVale Mall murder, sentenced for another murder attempt
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Devin Stevenson, 38, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder on Kishwaukee Street in 2018. Stevenson was a suspect in a murder at CherryVale Mall the same year, but he was acquitted by a jury. According to authorities, on Wednesday, May 16th, Stevenson shot a 39-year-old man who […]
Police arrest armed felon at Concord Commons in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Keveon Yancey, 22, on Thursday after he was caught with a loaded handgun and 94 grams of cannabis at Concord Commons. According to police, officers were called to the housing development, in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue, around 6:40 p.m on Thursday, September 8th, after Yancey was […]
17-year-old injured in shootout at Rockford gas station
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in a shootout at a Charles Street gas station, after occupants of a Hyundai Sonata shot into the station and the people inside returned fire. According to Rockford Police, the crime happened at 1 a.m. on Sunday, at the Stop-N-Go at 2211 Charles Street. Police said […]
Rockford robber sentenced to 41 years for 2015 crime spree
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rickey Claybron, 36, has been sentenced to 41 years in prison for a crime spree in 2015 in which he and his accomplices robbed several businesses and shot several victims. The first occurred on October 28th, when Claybron, Deandre Haywood and an accomplice conducted an armed robbery at H&A Tobacco, at […]
Man guilty of shooting at ex-girlfriend, 3 kids in I-90 car chase
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kahlid Holliday, 25, was found guilty of Attempted Murder for chasing and shooting at his ex-girlfriend on I-90, while his 3 children were in the car. According to police, the incident happened around 4:14 p.m. near I-90 and Rote Road on October 23rd. Police said Holliday got into an argument with […]
Madison man sentenced to more than 9 years in prison for selling meth
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced to just over nine years in federal prison Monday for selling methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Derrick Shelton, 30, pleaded guilty in May to distributing 50 grams or more of meth. He was sentenced to 110 months in prison. DOJ officials alleged that Shelton sold two ounces of meth to...
Suspect in fatal Loves Park DUI crash fails to appear in court
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man who prosecutors say caused the death of a Machesney Park woman in a DUI crash four years ago failed to appear at his latest court hearing. Facing multiple felonies, including an aggravated DUI that caused a death, Samuel Gomez-Gonzalez was scheduled to appear on Aug. 16 for a bond […]
Horicon man arrested after police chase outside Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Horicon man was arrested Saturday after leading deputies on a chase, Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies allegedly saw the man’s vehicle driving recklessly on State Highway 33 with no lights on just before 3 a.m. The deputy tried to stop the man near Thompson Road, but he allegedly tried to flee.
WISN
Missing Muskego teens found safe
MUSKEGO, Wis. — The Muskego Police Department says two missing teenagers have been found. Police said 17-year-old Gabbriella Stanley and 15-year-old Aunnie Way had been missing since Friday, Sept. 9. The Muskego Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Monday that both girls had been located and are...
