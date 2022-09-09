ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

WILX-TV

Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday night. It happened across several Mid-Michigan communities in Eaton, Calhoun and Jackson counties. A surveillance camera in Hamlin Township captured at least 19 police cruisers speed by the home at about 8 p.m. Viewer...
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with Monday’s triple-stabbing in Mason. According to authorities, three people were assaulted with a knife at about 3 p.m. Monday. The Mason Police Department identified a suspect and sent an alert out to law enforcement across Michigan.
MASON, MI
WLNS

Mason stabbing suspect arrested

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The suspect in a stabbing that left three people wounded in Mason has been arrested, Mason police announced on Tuesday. At around 3 p.m. on Sept. 12, Mason police responded to reports of an assault at Sycamore Village mobile home park in Mason. Upon arrival, officers found three stab victims. All […]
MASON, MI
Fox17

Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail

IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

22-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting in Moores Park neighborhood

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Barnes and Washington avenues. Police said they located a 22-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LANSING, MI
wnmufm.org

Missing man located deceased

ONTONAGON TOWNSHIP, MI— A missing Ontonagon Township man has been found dead. Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post say 58-year-old Joseph Bittner was located Saturday around 11:30 a.m. by a member of a volunteer search party. He was about 1.5 miles west of where his ATV was found on Lakeshore Drive.
ONTONAGON, MI

