Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday night. It happened across several Mid-Michigan communities in Eaton, Calhoun and Jackson counties. A surveillance camera in Hamlin Township captured at least 19 police cruisers speed by the home at about 8 p.m. Viewer...
Officials identify man arrested for Eaton Co. hit and run
Eaton County officials have named the man allegedly responsible for running another man over with his car on Sunday.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with Monday’s triple-stabbing in Mason. According to authorities, three people were assaulted with a knife at about 3 p.m. Monday. The Mason Police Department identified a suspect and sent an alert out to law enforcement across Michigan.
Mason stabbing suspect arrested
MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The suspect in a stabbing that left three people wounded in Mason has been arrested, Mason police announced on Tuesday. At around 3 p.m. on Sept. 12, Mason police responded to reports of an assault at Sycamore Village mobile home park in Mason. Upon arrival, officers found three stab victims. All […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox17
Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail
IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
Police arrest suspect in stabbing of 3 people in Mason Monday afternoon
Michigan State Police arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection to a stabbing that occurred in a mobile home park in Mason Monday afternoon.
Kent County deputy fired, accused in criminal case
The Kent County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Marcelo Aranda, a former deputy, was fired after an internal investigation.
Suspect arrested for allegedly beating elderly man on trail in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police said an elderly man was hospitalized on Monday after being assaulted on a trail, Ionia County sheriff’s deputies said. One suspect is in custody, but remains unnamed as an investigation continues into the reported assault on Monday, Sept. 12. The victim reported the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kent Co. deputy fired as he faces battery charge against paralyzed man in off-duty incident
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County Sheriff's Deputy was fired from the force after he was charged with assault and battery in an off-duty assault near Lansing. Marcelo Aranda, of Allendale, is charged in connection with an incident that happened on Aug. 19 at the Okemos Rest Area in Ingham County.
3 stabbed at Mason mobile home park
Police have not confirmed at this time why they're in the area.
WZZM 13
Former Kent County deputy facing charges for assaulting paralyzed man at Okemos rest stop
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT AND LANGUAGE. A Kent Co. Sheriff's Deputy was fired after he was charged with assault and battery in an off-duty assault near Lansing.
Woman killed in Jackson County hit & run identified
Sheriff Gary Schuette says 36-year-old Janz Anne Chatman died in the accident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
22-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting in Moores Park neighborhood
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Barnes and Washington avenues. Police said they located a 22-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
wnmufm.org
Missing man located deceased
ONTONAGON TOWNSHIP, MI— A missing Ontonagon Township man has been found dead. Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post say 58-year-old Joseph Bittner was located Saturday around 11:30 a.m. by a member of a volunteer search party. He was about 1.5 miles west of where his ATV was found on Lakeshore Drive.
Thieves crash into pair of Michigan gun retailers, steal dozens of firearms
Police are searching for several suspects involved in a trio of robberies at two different gun retailers in Michigan. According to WXYZ-Detroit, more than 100 total guns have been stolen from Armed in Michigan in Westland and CC Coins, Jewelry and Loan in Dearborn Heights since Sunday. Fox 2 Detroit...
WILX-TV
Man accused of intentionally running over someone in Eaton Rapids arrested
EATON RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man was critically hurt after he was reportedly intentionally ran over Sunday. Authorities said it happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Bostedor Road, just north of 5-Point Highway in Eaton Rapids Township. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said a 49-year-old man was taken...
1 woman killed, 2 injured in Livingston Co. crash
Michigan State Police with the Brighton Post are investigating the cause of a crash that killed one woman and injured two others.
Two from Lansing arrested on gun charges after traffic stop
Police said they made the arrests after a traffic stop led them to investigate further.
1 Died, 3 Injured In A Fatal Car Crash In Fenton (Tyrone Township, MI)
Deputies reported a two-car crash in Fenton on Friday around 6:30 p.m. The crash happened at the intersection of Denton Hill Road and Denton Creek Drive. A Chevrolet Camaro crashed with a Chevrolet Silverado during an [..]
Teens arrested for stealing Camaros from Lansing lots
Police say two teens were arrested after stealing Chevrolet Camaros from lots in Lansing.
Comments / 0