ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, WV

West Virginia man indicted for murder, burning body

By Jessica Patterson
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C7ACm_0hpDp3W300

Editor’s Note: Some details from the criminal complaint could be disturbing for some readers.

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A man has been indicted in Mason County Circuit Court for murder and allegedly trying to hide the body by burning it.

According to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins, William Lowell Ingram III, 61, of Letart, is facing charges of murder and concealment of a dead body in connection to the fatal shooting of Terry Lambert that happened near New Haven, West Virginia, Nov. 24, 2021.

At the time of the incident, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Gun Club Road around 2:30 a.m. in response to a nearby shooting.

One dead, one in custody after New Haven shooting

According to the criminal complaint, the person who called 911 told deputies on scene that they had entered Ingram’s home followed by Lambert, and when Lambert entered the home, Ingram allegedly shot him six times.

The complaint states the witness told deputies Ingram allegedly began “waving the firearm around and saying psychotic stuff.” Deputies then went to Ingram’s home where the alleged incident happened.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies found Ingram leaving a “large fire” in his yard. Deputies said when they detained Ingram and asked about the body, he allegedly indicated to the fire. Deputies said they investigated and found a body burning in the fire.

Upon further investigation, deputies found blood on the front porch and on the carpet inside the front door, the complaint states. Deputies say while processing Ingram at the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, they found blood on his clothing and gunshot residue on his hands and face.

Ingram remains in the Western Regional Jail on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to be in court Monday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Bond denied for man accused in Kanawha City murder

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Bond has been denied for a man charged with first degree murder in Kanawha County. According to Kanawha County Circuit Court records, a motion for bond for Kerry Wiley, 64, of Belle, was denied by Judge Carrie Webster on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Wiley is charged in the fatal shooting of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Bond at $500K for man accused of murder, burning body

Editor’s Note: Some details from the criminal complaint could be disturbing for some readers. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A court hearing was set Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, for a man accused of killing a man and trying to hide the body by burning it. According to Mason County Circuit Court records, William Ingram III’s […]
NEW HAVEN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff: Mother shot son, turned gun on herself in Boone County

UPDATE (10:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13): According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Prenter Rd. for a shooting. They found two adults deceased at the scene. The deceased are identified as 48-year-old Jonathan Runion and 64-year-old Tammy Runion, both residents of the Seth area. The sheriff’s office says […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Victims identified in Boone County murder-suicide

MADISON, W.Va. — Investigators believe a woman killed her son and turned the gun on herself at a home in the Prenter community on Monday night. Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said his deputies were called to the home in the Prenter area and found a man and woman dead. They were identified as Jonathan Runion, 48, and Tammy Runion, 64, both of Prenter Road in the Seth area.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mason County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Letart, WV
City
New Haven, WV
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
City
Man, WV
City
Washington, WV
County
Mason County, WV
Lootpress

Final Member of Multi-State Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to More Than 10 Years in Federal Prison

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Robert Sanders Jr., 30, of Ashland, Kentucky, was sentenced today to 10 years and one month in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for his role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) responsible for distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in Parkersburg and elsewhere.
ASHLAND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Washington Dc#Shooting#Violent Crime
Lootpress

Authorities address concerns of Huntington serial killer

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities addressed the public Monday regarding concerns of a potential serial killer in the Huntington area. The statement, intended to address rumors circulating on social media, was released by the Huntington Police Department Monday evening, and pertains to speculation which has arisen following several homicides in the area since the beginning of 2022.
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Police: Rumors of a serial killer unfounded

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rumors of a serial killer in Huntington are just that -- rumors, according to the Huntington Police Department. HPD posted Monday night that the rumor spread on social media as the result of one of four homicides police investigated this year. Three resulted in arrests, while the fourth “is being investigated thoroughly at this time,” the post said.
HUNTINGTON, WV
lootpress.com

Five Physicians Plead Guilty to Federal Drug Crimes in Connection with HOPE Clinic

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Five physicians pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at HOPE Clinic, a purported pain management clinic that operated in Beckley, Beaver and Charleston, West Virginia, and Wytheville, Virginia. Four of the physicians each pleaded guilty to a felony count of aiding and abetting obtaining...
BECKLEY, WV
WTAP

Vacant house fire on six hundred block on 13th Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A house on the six hundred block of 13th Street took place this early afternoon. Parkersburg fire chief, Jason Matthews says that the call for the fire came slightly before 1 p.m. Officials say that the house that caught on fire was a vacant residence and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
The Associated Press

Ohio prosecutor: Family spent months planning slayings of 8

A custody dispute between two families that erupted into the massacre of eight people in rural southern Ohio started with a plan to kill just one of them, a young mother refusing to give up her daughter, a prosecutor said Monday. But just months before the killings in 2016, the family behind the plot decided to kill everyone who could point the finger at them, the prosecutor said during opening statements of the first trial in the slayings. Now six years later, George Wagner IV faces the death penalty if he’s convicted in the slayings of the Rhoden family near Piketon. His younger brother, Jake Wagner, last year pleaded guilty to shooting five of the victims, and is expected to testify against his brother as part of a deal with prosecutors that spared him from being sentenced to death.
PIKETON, OH
WVNS

Two local doctors plead guilty to overprescribing opioids

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Five doctors pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at a clinic operating in West Virginia and Virginia. Two of those doctors are from West Virginia. Vernon Stanley, of Fayetteville and Mark Clarkson of Princeton, pleaded guilty, along with three other doctors, to misdemeanor counts of aiding and abetting the misbranding of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
DC News Now

DC News Now

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy