West Virginia man indicted for murder, burning body

Editor’s Note: Some details from the criminal complaint could be disturbing for some readers.

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A man has been indicted in Mason County Circuit Court for murder and allegedly trying to hide the body by burning it.

According to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins, William Lowell Ingram III, 61, of Letart, is facing charges of murder and concealment of a dead body in connection to the fatal shooting of Terry Lambert that happened near New Haven, West Virginia, Nov. 24, 2021.

At the time of the incident, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Gun Club Road around 2:30 a.m. in response to a nearby shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, the person who called 911 told deputies on scene that they had entered Ingram’s home followed by Lambert, and when Lambert entered the home, Ingram allegedly shot him six times.

The complaint states the witness told deputies Ingram allegedly began “waving the firearm around and saying psychotic stuff.” Deputies then went to Ingram’s home where the alleged incident happened.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies found Ingram leaving a “large fire” in his yard. Deputies said when they detained Ingram and asked about the body, he allegedly indicated to the fire. Deputies said they investigated and found a body burning in the fire.

Upon further investigation, deputies found blood on the front porch and on the carpet inside the front door, the complaint states. Deputies say while processing Ingram at the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, they found blood on his clothing and gunshot residue on his hands and face.

Ingram remains in the Western Regional Jail on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to be in court Monday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.

