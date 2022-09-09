ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packwood, WA

KIMA TV

Flash Flood Warning issued for part of Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY-- A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Northwestern Yakima County, according to the National Weather Service. The warning began at 4:46 p.m. and is expected until 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. NWS said between 0.5 and 1 inches of rain has fallen and an additional 0.5...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima reaches unhealthy air quality

YAKIMA -- Yakima has reached unhealthy air quality as of Monday morning, Sept. 12. Air quality across Washington, including Yakima, is being impacted by smoke and wildfires. The Department of Ecology encourages people to avoid outdoor activities, especially those that are strenuous.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Why has an amber alert not been issued for Lucian?

YAKIMA—There have been alerts and notifications for Lucian’s disappearance, but there hasn’t been an amber alert. As of Sunday, a state-wide missing person alert was issued. Some asked us why they didn’t see an amber alert for the missing boy. Amber alerts are specifically for a...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Submersible drones, Air Force called in to search for missing Yakima 4-year-old

YAKIMA -- More than a half dozen agencies are continuing their search for a missing 4-year-old in Yakima Monday. Yakima Police say the search continued through the night with YPD Detectives working late to investigate leads. Remote submersible drones are being used to search waterways. Lieutenant Aaron Wuitschick with the...
YAKIMA, WA
City
Packwood, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima police scaling back resources for missing 4 y/o

YAKIMA-- Yakima Police are continuing to search for the missing 4 year-old boy, Lucian. As of Monday night, officials will be scaling back on their resources from around the state and the search and rescue team. Officials say they have have been in water, on the river, through brush and...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Auburn police looking for man who placed bomb in funeral attendee's car

AUBURN, Wash. — Police are searching for a suspect they say placed an explosive device in a funeral attendee's car during a funeral service last month. On Aug. 23, during a funeral at Mountain View Cemetery in Auburn, the passenger of a black Acura RL with no license plates placed an explosive device in a funeral-goer's car. The bomb started a fire and destroyed the victim's vehicle and surrounding trees, police said.
AUBURN, WA

