Read full article on original website
Related
KIMA TV
Flash Flood Warning issued for part of Yakima County
YAKIMA COUNTY-- A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Northwestern Yakima County, according to the National Weather Service. The warning began at 4:46 p.m. and is expected until 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. NWS said between 0.5 and 1 inches of rain has fallen and an additional 0.5...
KIMA TV
Yakima reaches unhealthy air quality
YAKIMA -- Yakima has reached unhealthy air quality as of Monday morning, Sept. 12. Air quality across Washington, including Yakima, is being impacted by smoke and wildfires. The Department of Ecology encourages people to avoid outdoor activities, especially those that are strenuous.
KIMA TV
Why has an amber alert not been issued for Lucian?
YAKIMA—There have been alerts and notifications for Lucian’s disappearance, but there hasn’t been an amber alert. As of Sunday, a state-wide missing person alert was issued. Some asked us why they didn’t see an amber alert for the missing boy. Amber alerts are specifically for a...
KIMA TV
Submersible drones, Air Force called in to search for missing Yakima 4-year-old
YAKIMA -- More than a half dozen agencies are continuing their search for a missing 4-year-old in Yakima Monday. Yakima Police say the search continued through the night with YPD Detectives working late to investigate leads. Remote submersible drones are being used to search waterways. Lieutenant Aaron Wuitschick with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMA TV
Yakima police scaling back resources for missing 4 y/o
YAKIMA-- Yakima Police are continuing to search for the missing 4 year-old boy, Lucian. As of Monday night, officials will be scaling back on their resources from around the state and the search and rescue team. Officials say they have have been in water, on the river, through brush and...
KIMA TV
YSCO search and rescue ends search for missing 4-year-old, mom asking for community help
"We want to be as thorough as possible," said Lt. Kyle Cameron with Yakima County search and rescue. "We're getting down to the point where we really don't have a lot more to search unfortunately." It's been nearly three days since four year old Lucian was last seen near Sarg...
KIMA TV
Auburn police looking for man who placed bomb in funeral attendee's car
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are searching for a suspect they say placed an explosive device in a funeral attendee's car during a funeral service last month. On Aug. 23, during a funeral at Mountain View Cemetery in Auburn, the passenger of a black Acura RL with no license plates placed an explosive device in a funeral-goer's car. The bomb started a fire and destroyed the victim's vehicle and surrounding trees, police said.
KIMA TV
Retired YPD officer releases third crime novel based off true events in Yakima
YAKIMA -- A retired Yakima Police officer is now turning his crime experiences into books. Victor Kusske served as a police officer for 26 years. He was on the streets of Downtown Yakima fighting crime in the 70's and 80's. Now, he's writing books based off true crime events that...
Comments / 0