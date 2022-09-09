ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio on Daniel's Obsession With Silver: 'This Cancer Has to Be Stopped' — Watch Video

By Nick Caruso
 4 days ago
The battle against Terry Silver wages on, and the threat level of that powerful ponytail has never been higher.

In the Season 5 premiere of Cobra Kai (now available to stream in full on Netflix; read a full premiere recap here ), Daniel LaRusso’s life is consumed by Silver’s every waking move. While Miguel scours Mexico in search of his biological father (with Johnny and Robby right behind him), Daniel and Chozen try to figure out how they can defeat Silver’s controversial style of fighting that’s based almost entirely on deception. With Amanda being completely over the karate drama (can you blame her?) and his kids constantly in danger, is it safe to say that Daniel’s become a bit, dare we say, “obsessed”?

Ralph Macchio laughs when we ask if that’s the right descriptor. “I would say it’s safe to say that… Certainly in Season 5, Daniel LaRusso looks like the absolute crazy person, which is fun to play. He goes a little off the rails.” (See what else the actor had to say in the video above.)

As for Daniel’s former nemesis-turned-ally, Chozen isn’t blind to what’s at stake. He joins the cause “to protect the legacy of Miyagi-Do,” says Yuji Okumoto . “That was something that was passed on from generation to generation… that is something [Chozen] wanted to honor.

And while Johnny may be spending time south of the border when the season begins, William Zabka assures us his character will “put his proverbial headband on and get back to war.” Johnny, after all, was the one to reopen the Pandora’s Box that is Cobra Kai, which eventually leads to a stark realization for the sensei.

“He opened up Cobra Kai and out came the snake,” says Zabka, “so Johnny has a responsibility to help put that back in the box.”

Press PLAY on the video embedded above to hear more from Macchio, Okumoto, Zabka and Thomas Ian Griffith. Then, grade the premiere and drop your thoughts in the comments!

