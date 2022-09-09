Read full article on original website
arkvalleyvoice.com
Infrastructure Funding for Floyd Hill Could Send More Traffic Toward Chaffee County
On Friday, Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Colorado as the recipient of a $100,000,000 Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight and Highway Projects grant program (INFRA) award. The funding will go towards I-70’s Floyd Hill Project which will expand reliability and safety and improve aspects of Colorado’s I-70’s Mountain Corridor.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Final Chaffee General Election Lodging Tax Ballot Question Prepped for Voters
It took back-and-forth discussions, amendments, and several public sessions, but the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) finally agreed unanimously upon the ballot language for a question to be placed on the Nov. 8 General Election Ballot regarding the use of the county’s lodging tax. After the state changed...
Daily Record
Fremont County Manager Sunny Bryant named Deputy County Administrator for El Paso County
Fremont County Manager Sunny Bryant recently tendered her resignation after being named the new Deputy County Administrator for El Paso County. Bryant said it was a bittersweet decision. She will go from serving a county of about 48,000 people to a county of 720,000. It likely will be a challenge, but that’s what she looks most forward to.
Daily Record
Cañon City School District Superintendent details next step in education sites for proposed transgender policy
Cañon City School District Superintendent Adam Hartman gave an update Monday regarding the education sites regarding the proposed transgender student policy. The policy was presented to the school board July 11 and completed its first reading July 25, at which time it was approved for a second reading Aug. 8.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Seven Peaks Music Festival in Villa Grove Had “a Different Vibe”
‘Political Pollution’ of Country Music Festival Alarmed Some Guests. Sources have reported that the Friday night ambiance at the Sept. 2-4 Seven Peaks Music Festival, this year held in Villa Grove, had instances of right-wing demonstrators on the Live Nation grounds and a political overtone that it had never had before. The concert was shut down earlier than scheduled on Friday night. But according to law enforcement, the official reason for the early closure wasn’t politics or violence, it was lightning.
KKTV
Dog found months after a car crash in Colorado during drone training by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is back with its family thanks to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office!. According to a social media post by the law enforcement agency, a Golden Retriever named Farah went missing a few months ago following a car crash. On Sunday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Team was taking part in a training mission utilizing a drong. While using an infrared camera on the drone, Farah was spotted!
arkvalleyvoice.com
It’s a House Party and You’re Invited
The Chaffee County Housing Authority is reminding Chaffee County residents of its first ever “House Party,” scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds at 10165, CR 120. The event will include food, drink, and music, and offers a chance for...
Remains found by Colorado hikers identified after 6 years
After six years of unanswered questions, the Summit County Coroner's Office has officially identified the John Doe whose remains were discovered by hikers in 2016. On July 10, 2016, a group of hikers came across a human skull while walking on a game trail near Copper Mountain Ski Resort. Additional skeletal remains were later discovered by investigators in the surrounding area, along with some clothes, a hiking backpack, and a Glock .45 handgun.
Bodies of two drowning victims recovered from Colorado reservoir
The bodies of two men were recovered from Dillon Reservoir on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office first began receiving reports of two allegedly intoxicated men driving around a campground near the reservoir on Thursday at around 7:20 PM. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered an unoccupied vehicle.
arkvalleyvoice.com
2022 Community Awards Presentations Set for Sept. 20
The Chaffee County Community Foundation reminds Chaffee County that it’s almost time to celebrate the people who are making this a great place to live. The presentation of the 2022 Community Awards are set for 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the Salida SteamPlant Ballroom. The...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Salida Bike Set for Riverside Park This coming weekend
Some are calling it a “weekend of frivolity” and others are calling it “just plain fun on two wheels”. Whatever you call it, this celebration of fun on wheels is a free community event brought to you by the city of Salida. The city has worked closely with Salida Mountain Trails.
