Parolee given 25 years to life for murder on Baden St. in Rochester
That afternoon, RPD officers responded to 31 Bardin Street for the report of a victim shot.
Rochester teen steals car, accidentally shoots self
According to police, officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a teenage male who had been shot on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Parolee sentenced for 2020 Rochester murder
Rochester, N.Y. — A judge sentenced a parolee to 25 years to life in prison Tuesday for a fatal shooting in the Maplewood neighborhood two years ago. Olajuwon Holt, 28, was convicted July 19 of second-degree murder for the death of Paris Washington in a garage on Bardin Street June 19, 2020.
Deputies recognized for heroic actions earlier in the year
Rochester, N.Y. — Recognition Tuesday nigh for several first responders who saved the lives of two children in Seneca County earlier this year. Back in May, deputies found a one-year-old child covered in flammable liquid at a truck stop in the town of Tyre. They also found a four-year-old...
Rochester Police chief blasts culture of gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Fifty-nine people have been killed in the city this year: most of them the result of gun violence. One of those victims was shot early Sunday morning. Cahj’miere Robinson, 17, who attended Rochester city schools, died at the scene. He was shot multiple times in the upper body, according to police. A 16-year-old was wounded in the face and is in stable condition.
Man shot, injured while sitting at picnic table near Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center
"It's ridiculous," Rochester Police Lieutenant Greg Bello said.
Fugitive from Louisiana arrested for murder in Webster
Webster, N.Y. — A man wanted for murder in New Orleans has been captured in the Rochester area. Police responded to the Country Manor apartment complex in Webster shortly after 5:30 a.m. Aug. 28 for a report of a domestic dispute. While investigating, police learned the man involved had...
Teen Homicide Victim Identified
Rochester police have released the name of the 17-year-old boy who was shot to death over the weekend. Police say Cahj’miere Robinson and an unnamed 16-year-old were shot around 2 a.m. yesterday near the Thomas Ryan Recreation Center on Webster Avenue. Police say the boys were hanging out with...
News10NBC Exclusive: Body-worn camera video shows moments after EMT was arrested in Strong Emergency Room
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has obtained new video of the moments after a Rochester Police Investigator made a controversial arrest of an EMT inside the Emergency Department at Strong Memorial Hospital. The incident happened back in July, the investigator is currently on administrative leave and the Rochester Police Department tells News10NBC the internal investigation is ongoing.
Fairport raises thousands for family of fallen RPD officer Mazurkiewicz
The Original Steve’s Diner in Fairport was packed with those close to the Mazurkiewicz family.
Rochester man dead after colliding with Saint Paul St. bridge post
Officers arrived at the location just after 1:35 a.m. to find a vehicle that struck the center bridge support on the underpass of the CSX Railroad.
Parolee Indicted in 2 Rochester Homicides
A parolee with a felony record has been indicted in two separate Rochester homicides. 31-year-old Christopher Williams faces 2 2nd-degree murder charges and 4 weapons counts. He allegedly shot Marcus Bennett to death in a backyard on Sixth Street in July, and gunned down Kenneth Johnson last month on Roycroft Drive.
Woodhull man arrested for attempted murder
A Steuben County man has been arrested and charged for attempted murder after a weekend shooting, according to New York State Police.
RPD Chief Smith speaks about reducing gun violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police Chief David Smith held a press conference at 2 p.m. on Monday about the city’s efforts to reduce gun violence. The conference was at the Public Safety Building and it comes as two teens were shot on Sunday morning. Cahj’miere Robinson (17), an RCSD student, died from his injuries.
Rochester beauty school training stylists to recognize human trafficking signs
While the school is still getting the logistics of space sorted out, organizers are hosting a program for any stylists in the area to patriciate in.
News10NBC Investigates: RPD ATF gun arrest tactic nets 19 suspects in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’ve wondered what the police are doing to stop the record-breaking gun violence in our city, you just had to watch our investigative reporting. For a month, we’ve told you how the RPD is using the ATF to make some cases federal so that suspects stay in jail after they’re arrested. And today the Rochester Police chief confirmed the reporting.
Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Drug Charges
The Cortland County Drug Task Force assisted by Cortland County's Sheriff's Office, City Police, and New York State Police served a narcotics search warrant on September 7th at a residence located on Charles Street in the City of Cortland.
Two people are dead in homicides in different parts of Rochester this weekend
Rochester Police are investigating two homicides in different parts of the city that happened over the weekend. The first one involved a shooting death late Saturday afternoon, when police got a call about someone who was shot on Kenwood Avenue on the southwest side of the city. RPD says that...
1 teen dead, another injured after double shooting on Webster Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One teen is dead and another injured after a shooting on Webster Avenue Sunday morning, officials with the Rochester Police Department said. At around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the park behind the Thomas Ryan R-Center on Webster Avenue for the report of gunshots fired.
Man in guarded condition following apartment fire in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Fire Department says a man is in guarded condition after an apartment fire broke out Sunday night. Just before 9 p.m., crews responded to Seneca Towers on Seth Green Drive for the report of people trapped in a fire inside an apartment building. Following a...
