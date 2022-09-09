ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Parolee sentenced for 2020 Rochester murder

Rochester, N.Y. — A judge sentenced a parolee to 25 years to life in prison Tuesday for a fatal shooting in the Maplewood neighborhood two years ago. Olajuwon Holt, 28, was convicted July 19 of second-degree murder for the death of Paris Washington in a garage on Bardin Street June 19, 2020.
Deputies recognized for heroic actions earlier in the year

Rochester, N.Y. — Recognition Tuesday nigh for several first responders who saved the lives of two children in Seneca County earlier this year. Back in May, deputies found a one-year-old child covered in flammable liquid at a truck stop in the town of Tyre. They also found a four-year-old...
Rochester Police chief blasts culture of gun violence

Rochester, N.Y. — Fifty-nine people have been killed in the city this year: most of them the result of gun violence. One of those victims was shot early Sunday morning. Cahj’miere Robinson, 17, who attended Rochester city schools, died at the scene. He was shot multiple times in the upper body, according to police. A 16-year-old was wounded in the face and is in stable condition.
Fugitive from Louisiana arrested for murder in Webster

Webster, N.Y. — A man wanted for murder in New Orleans has been captured in the Rochester area. Police responded to the Country Manor apartment complex in Webster shortly after 5:30 a.m. Aug. 28 for a report of a domestic dispute. While investigating, police learned the man involved had...
Teen Homicide Victim Identified

Rochester police have released the name of the 17-year-old boy who was shot to death over the weekend. Police say Cahj’miere Robinson and an unnamed 16-year-old were shot around 2 a.m. yesterday near the Thomas Ryan Recreation Center on Webster Avenue. Police say the boys were hanging out with...
News10NBC Exclusive: Body-worn camera video shows moments after EMT was arrested in Strong Emergency Room

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has obtained new video of the moments after a Rochester Police Investigator made a controversial arrest of an EMT inside the Emergency Department at Strong Memorial Hospital. The incident happened back in July, the investigator is currently on administrative leave and the Rochester Police Department tells News10NBC the internal investigation is ongoing.
Parolee Indicted in 2 Rochester Homicides

A parolee with a felony record has been indicted in two separate Rochester homicides. 31-year-old Christopher Williams faces 2 2nd-degree murder charges and 4 weapons counts. He allegedly shot Marcus Bennett to death in a backyard on Sixth Street in July, and gunned down Kenneth Johnson last month on Roycroft Drive.
RPD Chief Smith speaks about reducing gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police Chief David Smith held a press conference at 2 p.m. on Monday about the city’s efforts to reduce gun violence. The conference was at the Public Safety Building and it comes as two teens were shot on Sunday morning. Cahj’miere Robinson (17), an RCSD student, died from his injuries.
News10NBC Investigates: RPD ATF gun arrest tactic nets 19 suspects in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’ve wondered what the police are doing to stop the record-breaking gun violence in our city, you just had to watch our investigative reporting. For a month, we’ve told you how the RPD is using the ATF to make some cases federal so that suspects stay in jail after they’re arrested. And today the Rochester Police chief confirmed the reporting.
1 teen dead, another injured after double shooting on Webster Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One teen is dead and another injured after a shooting on Webster Avenue Sunday morning, officials with the Rochester Police Department said. At around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the park behind the Thomas Ryan R-Center on Webster Avenue for the report of gunshots fired.
Man in guarded condition following apartment fire in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Fire Department says a man is in guarded condition after an apartment fire broke out Sunday night. Just before 9 p.m., crews responded to Seneca Towers on Seth Green Drive for the report of people trapped in a fire inside an apartment building. Following a...
