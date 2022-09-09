Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Admits She Misses One Of Her Former Gimmicks
Right now Alexa Bliss is working in a tag team alongside Asuka, having most recently teamed with her and Bianca Belair in a losing effort against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at WWE'S Clash At The Castle. However, the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion took to social media to admit that she misses one of her old gimmicks.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Provides Update On Her Plans For The Future
Sasha Banks still has yet to make her reported return to WWE, but she recently joined the "Star Wars" podcast "Ahch-To Radio" to discuss her role in "The Mandalorian." While the conversation centered on her "Mandalorian" character, Koska Reeves, and Banks' experience of joining the "Star Wars" universe, host Alden Diaz did ask Banks about her upcoming plans for the future.
wrestlinginc.com
Steve Austin Names WWE's Biggest Draw Other Than Roman Reigns
Within today's WWE, Steve Austin views Brock Lesnar as wrestling's equivalent to the gift that keeps on giving. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Austin beamed when asked for his opinion about Lesnar's return to WWE. "Love Brock Lesnar," Austin said. "That guy's been in the game forever....
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Triple H To Push 42 Year Old WWE Star
He’s next? There are a lot of stars in WWE but there are only so many spots to go around. Different wrestlers get their chance to move up the ladder and it can be interesting to see what happens when someone new gets a chance. With all of the regime changes taking place backstage in WWE, it makes sense that some stars would be getting a fresh start and that seems to be happening with an established veteran.
wrestlinginc.com
Karrion Kross Names WWE Star He Was Careful Not To Call Out During First Run
Karrion Kross wanted to mix it up with a slew of WWE talent during his first main roster run, and was often asked about the stars he wanted to share the ring with. However, he was wary of calling for a match with one major WWE superstar. Speaking to Quetzalli...
ComicBook
WWE: Latest Update on Roman Reigns' Next Championship Defense
Roman Reigns successfully retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle last week in Cardiff, Wales. "The Tribal Chief" was gone from this week's SmackDown, though the fallout from his match could be felt as Drew McIntyre directly targeted Solo Sikoa (the man who cost him the match at Clash) and faced him in the main event. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer had an update regarding Reigns this week, writing in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Reigns isn't booked for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Oct. 8 in Philadelphia.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Names Moment Backstage AEW Tension Went From Work To Shoot
Kevin Nash is well aware of the post-All Out brawl in the AEW locker room and he has some thoughts. Nash is no stranger to locker room incidents. He had an encounter with Roddy Piper once, and he went after The Nasty Boys with a bat after he felt the team took liberties with Scott Hall during a match in their WCW days.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Change Hands On Raw
After the controversial finish to the final of WWE's Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament two weeks ago, WWE announced the two teams involved would have a rematch. During the tournament final where Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah faced IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss got involved and cost their Clash at the Castle opponents the tag titles, leaving Rodriguez and Aliyah as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/12/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which will be broadcast live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. RAW will feature the in-ring return of Johnny Gargano, who will be working his first match since WWE NXT WarGames on December 5, 2021. Bianca Belair will also defend the RAW Women’s Title in an Open Challenge on this week’s RAW. There has been no announcement regarding who she will face as of yet.
wrestlinginc.com
Dolph Ziggler Names WWE Star He Wants To Wrestle For An Hour At WrestleMania
Dolph Ziggler has had an overwhelming amount of matches and opponents in his time with WWE. Ranging from feuds with John Cena to his legendary ladder match with the Miz, Ziggler has had an illustrious career. However, Ziggler has one dream match in his mind for the future, as he shared in an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic."
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch On What Ronda Rousey Needs To Do To Get Another WWE WrestleMania Match
Becky Lynch is making it crystal clear that "The Man" is back. Lynch switched things up with her character after taking time off for her pregnancy. She returned at SummerSlam 2021 and blindsided Bianca Belair in under 30 seconds to become the "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Lynch took on a heel...
wrestlinginc.com
MVP Teases New Iteration Of The Hurt Business
MVP has dropped a major tease in terms of a potential new iteration of The Hurt Business, a WWE faction that was highly praised during the COVID-19 pandemic. It featured Bobby Lashley, who is currently the WWE United States Champion, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander, in addition to MVP himself. WWE received criticism when Lashley turned on Benjamin and Alexander just before WrestleMania 37. The Hurt Business ended up reuniting, but the stable's momentum was lost, and they ended up disbanding again.
411mania.com
WWE News: Karrion Kross Warns of the Fall of Roman Reigns’ Empire, Braun Strowman Shares Photos From Charity Fashion Show, Happy Corbin Turns 38
– WWE Superstar Karrion Kross posted a message on his Twitter account yesterday, teasing the fall of Roman Reigns’ empire. Karrion Kross wrote, “Remember where this began. It will be where everything as we know it shall end. The glory will be mine. History will be made. And the Empire will fall. #WWESmackdown” You can check out his tweet below:
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 12, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 12, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring. Rollins grabs a mic and welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins. He asks the crowd if they believe in karma before saying he was sceptical about it until he beat Matt Riddle at Clash At The Castle in front of 60,000 fans. Rollins addresses Riddle’s request for a rematch and says he isn’t interested in it. Rollins says he’s been pondering what’s next for him over the past week and says it has been far too long since he’s held championship gold.
wrestlinginc.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Confirms WWE Forgot To Cut Feed On Recent Show
While many people expected Roman Reigns' victory over Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at last Saturday's Clash at the Castle, few assumed the bout would have a musical post-script with British boxing champion Tyson Fury serenading the Scottish McIntyre with the Don McLean song "American Pie."
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Wenatchee, WA (9/11): Drew McIntyre, Asuka, Gunther, More In Action
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on September 11 at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Wenatchee, WA (9/11) WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles: The Uso’s (c) def. The New Day. Drew...
ComicBook
WWE Raw: Damage Control Win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Bayley's Damage Control faction picked up its first championship reign on this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Raquel Gonzalez and Aliyah. The two teams met in the finals to crown new champions last month, only for Aliyah and Gonzalez to pull off the shocking upset. The two tried to win the match the exact same way this time around, though Dakota Kai managed to kick out of Aliyah's pin attempt at the last second. Aliyah then hit a Springboard Fameasser, but Bayley moved her leg onto the rope to break the count. Iyo Sky took out Gonzalez with a Moonsault outside the ring, while Kai hit her sunset backstabber finisher to pick up the win.
wrestlinginc.com
Omos On What Has Been 'Weird' Backstage The Past Few Months At WWE
Since his "NXT" live event debut back in 2019, the massively tall Omos has been a towering force in WWE, from teaming with AJ Styles to feuding against him, as well as competing in a singles match against Bobby Lashley at "WrestleMania 38." Now, in an interview with "Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey and Rosy," Omos is speaking out about some of the recent changes happening in the company, and how that has affected the backstage environment.
PWMania
Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content
The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes shows from ICW, PROGRESS, and more. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:. ICW Fight Club 233 – 09/10/22. Craig Anthony returns to in-ring action...
411mania.com
Rumor Killer On The Young Bucks Allegedly Sending Feelers To WWE
There has been a rumor on social media that The Young Bucks have sent feelers about possibly going to WWE following the brawl at AEW All Out. The Bucks were suspended from AEW, along with Kenny Omega, CM Punk, Ace Steel and others, pending an investigation. However, it was noted...
