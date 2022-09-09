Bayley's Damage Control faction picked up its first championship reign on this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Raquel Gonzalez and Aliyah. The two teams met in the finals to crown new champions last month, only for Aliyah and Gonzalez to pull off the shocking upset. The two tried to win the match the exact same way this time around, though Dakota Kai managed to kick out of Aliyah's pin attempt at the last second. Aliyah then hit a Springboard Fameasser, but Bayley moved her leg onto the rope to break the count. Iyo Sky took out Gonzalez with a Moonsault outside the ring, while Kai hit her sunset backstabber finisher to pick up the win.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO