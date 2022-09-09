ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police investigating man’s death at home on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crime scene detectives and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit were sent to investigate a home on the Westside after a man died following injuries he sustained Tuesday evening. According to Sgt. Henson, with the Sheriff’s Office, police were called to Woodland Estates on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Arrest made after deadly shooting of father of 4 in Arlington: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death Friday of a father of four in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Micheal Brown, 46, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to an arrest report obtained...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
News4Jax.com

Father of 4 identified in deadly Arlington shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man killed in a shooting Friday evening in Arlington has been identified. Police responded around 10:30 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Alderman Road in the Alderman Park area. When they arrived, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Police said he died at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

Collapsing ceilings, no air conditioning, no hot water. The I-TEAM investigates complaints against San Remo Apartments in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City records show at least 80 code enforcement complaints have been made this year against the San Remo apartments in Arlington. A collapsing ceiling led Jacksonville code enforcement to condemn a unit on July 20. Inspectors also noted the air conditioning didn’t work and the door frame was damaged.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Area runners honor Memphis jogger who was kidnapped, killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local runners on Sunday honored the life of a Tennessee teacher who was abducted and killed while on an early morning run. A group called Moms on the Run was out Sunday morning. About 50 people partook in the mile-long run. They said they were finishing “Eliza’s run.”
MEMPHIS, TN
News4Jax.com

Morgan & Morgan donates $100K to combat hunger in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to inflation, and the rising cost of food, utilities and housing, an unprecedented number of families and individuals are facing food insecurity and financial hardship. Prominent law firm Morgan & Morgan is stepping into the gap with a $100,000 donation to Feeding Northeast Florida in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

