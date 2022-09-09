Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Ron DeSantis Presents Florida’s First Responders With $1,000 Bonus Checks In Thanks for Their ServiceToby HazlewoodFlorida State
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Trial of former Clay County sheriff begins MondayJulie MorganClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins road work for drainage repair, expect traffic delaysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Jacksonville police investigating man’s death at home on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crime scene detectives and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit were sent to investigate a home on the Westside after a man died following injuries he sustained Tuesday evening. According to Sgt. Henson, with the Sheriff’s Office, police were called to Woodland Estates on...
Arrest made after deadly shooting of father of 4 in Arlington: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death Friday of a father of four in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Micheal Brown, 46, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to an arrest report obtained...
Jury selection slated to begin Monday in trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels
Jury selection in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels is slated to begin Monday. Daniels is charged with tampering with evidence, attempted destruction of evidence and five counts of providing false information to law enforcement. The tampering with evidence charges relate to deleting Google account and cellphone...
Duval County School Board discusses update to critical grand jury report on district crime reporting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County Public School board discussed a recently released report from a Florida grand jury that accuses the former director of DCPS Police Department of severely underreporting instances of crimes on school campuses over a four-year period. The workshop was set a week before the...
Suspected catalytic converter thieves from Jacksonville caught in Flagler County
PALM COAST, Fla. – Two men from Jacksonville were arrested in Flagler County Monday night after deputies say they fled a traffic stop, and crashed. David Robinson, 45 and Thomas Blocker, 37 were found in a vehicle linked to the thefts of at least two catalytic converters in Flagler County.
Day later, police officers spotted in Lakewood neighborhood continue manhunt
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A manhunt for a person presumed dangerous by Jacksonville police continued Tuesday — more than 24 hours after it began. On Tuesday evening, members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team were spotted at an apartment building on Stanford Avenue behind the Lakewood shopping plaza.
Police: Man found dead in parking lot of Arlington apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead under “suspicious” circumstances Tuesday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex on University Boulevard in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said a passerby spotted a body in the parking lot of the River City...
Jacksonville man says GMC sought in auto burglaries belongs to him, was stolen in June
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said it’s investigating a series of car burglaries that were reported in the area of Crystal Springs Road on the Westside. According to the Sheriff’s Office, JSO is seeking information on the truck in the provided photo. It’s...
Remembering Page Pate: News4JAX relied on attorney to provide valuable insight on local, national stories
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Defense attorney Page Pate was an expert on constitutional law and was recognized as one of the best legal minds in America. Pate drowned Sunday while trying to save his son from strong outgoing tides at Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island. News4JAX relied on...
Father of 4 identified in deadly Arlington shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man killed in a shooting Friday evening in Arlington has been identified. Police responded around 10:30 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Alderman Road in the Alderman Park area. When they arrived, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Police said he died at the scene.
Following military veteran’s death, his family gets new roof on Arlington home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a local military veteran who recently died is getting a new roof on their Arlington home. The Hunt family lost their husband and father, Victor Hunt, in July. His loved ones — including his son, Lucas, who has special needs — were left...
Crash involving JSO cruiser shuts down St. Johns Bluff Road near Craig Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Both directions of St. Johns Bluff Road were shut down Sunday afternoon following a crash involving a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office vehicle. JSO said around 1 p.m. the road was shut down between Loan Star Road and Craig Boulevard following the traffic accident. JSO said two...
Collapsing ceilings, no air conditioning, no hot water. The I-TEAM investigates complaints against San Remo Apartments in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City records show at least 80 code enforcement complaints have been made this year against the San Remo apartments in Arlington. A collapsing ceiling led Jacksonville code enforcement to condemn a unit on July 20. Inspectors also noted the air conditioning didn’t work and the door frame was damaged.
Owners of troubled Arlington apartment complex fined $15,000 for code violations this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The owners of an Arlington apartment complex have been fined more than $15,000 for code violations since they bought the apartments in January, according to the city records. And $8,000 is still unpaid. Code enforcement complaints from this year show citations at the San Remo Apartments...
Area runners honor Memphis jogger who was kidnapped, killed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local runners on Sunday honored the life of a Tennessee teacher who was abducted and killed while on an early morning run. A group called Moms on the Run was out Sunday morning. About 50 people partook in the mile-long run. They said they were finishing “Eliza’s run.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers $1,000 bonuses to first responders in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in town on Monday to deliver $1,000 bonuses to members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. At an afternoon news conference at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center, DeSantis said the bonuses are just a small way to show support for our first responders and appreciation for their service.
Jacksonville man dead after Mustang overturns, collides with pole along I-10, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed Tuesday morning in a single-car crash on Interstate 10 in Jacksonville, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said it happened around 10:30 a.m. on westbound I-10 near Chaffee Road. According to troopers, a 1995 Ford Mustang was traveling in the right lane...
Morgan & Morgan donates $100K to combat hunger in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to inflation, and the rising cost of food, utilities and housing, an unprecedented number of families and individuals are facing food insecurity and financial hardship. Prominent law firm Morgan & Morgan is stepping into the gap with a $100,000 donation to Feeding Northeast Florida in...
Overturned SUV blocks part of northbound I-95 near University Boulevard for over an hour
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A sport utility vehicle overturned Tuesday morning, blocking part of Interstate 95 in Jacksonville for more than an hour. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened shortly before 10 a.m. on northbound I-95 just south of University Boulevard. At one point, the right lane was...
Power outages planned for parts of Magnolia Point in Clay County
As part of its work to improve the electric utility infrastructure in Magnolia Point, the city of Green Cove Springs says power outages are planned in some residential areas Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the city, the outage in Magnolia Point will begin at 8 a.m. and last...
