Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After spending much of Tuesday morning in positive territory, U.S. stock futures fell after the highly anticipated inflation data release. The consumer price index for August rose slightly on a month to month basis in August. Analysts had expected price increases to slow down last month, particularly as fuel prices fell. The report comes ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting, at which the central bankers will decide how much further they'll raise rates. By now, a three-quarter-point is effectively baked in, but Tuesday's data could alter expectations about what's next. "The durability of the rally will likely be determined by Tuesday's CPI report this week and the tone of the FOMC meeting next week," said Nationwide's Mark Hackett.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO