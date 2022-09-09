ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Countdown to massive rail strike

CNBC's Lori Ann Larocco reports on a pending rail strike. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Julie Biel, Tim Seymour and Brian Kelly.
TRAFFIC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: SoFi, Nucor, Starbucks, CSX & more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Wednesday. Starbucks – Shares of Starbucks gained nearly 1% after the company boosted its long-term forecast and said it expects double-digit growth for revenue and earnings per share over the next three years. Palo Alto Networks – Cybersecurity company Palo...
STOCKS
Options Action: Protection plays

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw with protection plays amid today's sell-off. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Julie Biel, Tim Seymour and Brian Kelly.
MARKETS
Jim Cramer was not selling stocks in Tuesday's wreckage. Here is why he stood firm

CNBC's Jim Cramer said he was not marching in the parade of sellers Tuesday, as the major U.S. stock indexes on Tuesday recorded their worst one-day drop-off since June 2020. "Look, I cannot blame anyone for panicking after we got still one more red-hot consumer price index number, showing that non-commodity inflation has yet to peak," the "Mad Money" host said, acknowledging it was a "horrendous day no matter how you slice it."
STOCKS
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After spending much of Tuesday morning in positive territory, U.S. stock futures fell after the highly anticipated inflation data release. The consumer price index for August rose slightly on a month to month basis in August. Analysts had expected price increases to slow down last month, particularly as fuel prices fell. The report comes ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting, at which the central bankers will decide how much further they'll raise rates. By now, a three-quarter-point is effectively baked in, but Tuesday's data could alter expectations about what's next. "The durability of the rally will likely be determined by Tuesday's CPI report this week and the tone of the FOMC meeting next week," said Nationwide's Mark Hackett.
STOCKS
Inflation 'collapse' will launch powerful market rally, Credit Suisse predicts

Credit Suisse expects the Federal Reserve to pause interest rate hikes sooner than widely expected due to tumbling inflation. According to the firm's chief U.S. equity strategist, it will launch a powerful market breakout. related investing news. "This is actually what's being priced into the market broadly," Jonathan Golub told...
BUSINESS
Target Corp

Where Walmart, Amazon and Target are spending billions in a slowing economySeptember 11, 2022CNBC.com. American Eagle joins list of clothing retailers reporting bleak earningsSeptember 9, 2022CNBC.com. Inflation fears spur shoppers to get an early jump on the year-end holidaysSeptember 8, 2022CNBC.com. Content From Our Affiliates. 3 Dividend Kings Analyst are...
BUSINESS
Dow Jones analogous to 1962, says UBS's Art Cashin

UBS Financial Services Inc. Director of Floor Operations Arthur Cashin joins 'Squawk on the Street' to discuss stocks at session lows, 10-year yield levels, and investor lessons from history.
STOCKS
Cramer's lightning round: Stick with Ford Motor over Stellantis

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. SoFi Technologies: "It's just a world of hurt, but at $5 [per share], let's just roll with it." Matson Inc: "I think that...
ECONOMY
Wall Street’s top analysts are bullish on these stocks amid an uncertain economy

Stocks broke a three-week losing streak on Friday, but uncertainty looms over the horizon as the Federal Reserve prepares for its September meeting. The prospect of a sizable interest rate hike is just around the corner, and such a move by the central bank can shake up markets. It's key for investors to keep a long-term view in mind. They must search for stocks that can survive a downturn and bounce back with healthy returns.
STOCKS
I would not own tech for the foreseeable future, says BofA's Savita Subramania

Savita Subramanian, BofA Securities head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down potential investment opportunities amid high inflation and potential interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. "I would buy energy. I would buy select industrials," Subramanian tells CNBC.
STOCKS
Sterling gains against the dollar as UK inflation falls

Sterling gained against the dollar on Wednesday as the greenback moving broadly lower and British inflation unexpectedly eased for the first time in a year. The pound rose 0.6% to $1.1559, pulling away from its three-decade low of $1.14070 hit last week. The dollar fell after the Japanese yen rose...
BUSINESS
'Volatility is back': Kevin O'Leary says it may be time to buy more stocks

"That level of uncertainty in terms of terminal rates, where the Fed will stop raising, is now officially an unknown. And so that's extremely problematic for the markets," said Kevin O' Leary, chairman of O'Shares Investments. O'Leary said the bulk of the economy is still robust, and the Fed will...
STOCKS
Bond yields continue climbing following market tumble on hot inflation reading

U.S. Treasury yields continued to climb higher on Wednesday as investors digested the previous session's dramatic market route triggered by a hot inflation reading. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, the part of the curve most sensitive to Fed policy, was trading 1 basis point higher at around 5:00 a.m. ET to reach 3.773%, at one point hitting as high as 3.805%, its highest level since November 2007. Tuesday's session saw it surge 17 points.
BUSINESS
Goldman Sachs to kick off Wall Street layoff season with hundreds of job cuts this month

Goldman Sachs is planning on cutting several hundred jobs this month, making it the first major Wall Street firm to rein in expenses amid a collapse in deals volume. The bank is reinstating a tradition of annual employee culls, which have historically targeted between 1% and 5% of lower performers, in positions across the firm, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.
BUSINESS

