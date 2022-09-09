Read full article on original website
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
El Paso health officials advise community to get an STD health screening
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) is urging residents, especially pregnant women, to seek sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) health screenings to protect their and their newborns’ health. New data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that reported annual...
cbs4local.com
Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic in El Paso offering denture services
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Students at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso Hunt School of Dental Medicine are now offering affordable dental treatment for all patients and free for some, including those in need of new or replacement dentures. Patients interested will receive care from...
Juarez Definitely Has It Worse Than El Paso During Flash Floods
In El Paso, we know what certain parts of town to avoid when it is raining heavily. For example, last night on my way home I had my first dose of driving on the freeway as it began to flood. Most of us are pretty familiar with the parts of...
cbs4local.com
Migrants in downtown El Paso look for bathrooms, places to shower
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Tuesday marked five days that El Paso has seen hundreds of migrants released on the streets. Many migrants CBS4 encountered were without money and sponsors to help them move along. Showers and bathrooms have also been hard to come by. Some migrants said they...
cbs4local.com
Woman claims those facing homelessness are being put second
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Shariquee Coleman and her son run Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand and deliver home-cooked meals and care packages for those facing homelessness in El Paso twice a week. She explained that over the last two weeks they’ve been running out of food and...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police identify 3 men arrested during SWAT situation in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police have identified three men that were arrested during a SWAT situation on Sixta Drive in the Upper Valley on Friday. Police arrested 65-year-old Alfredo Ramirez who they say ran out of his house and hit a 56-year-old man's truck with a machete.
Longtime El Paso priest Father ‘Paco’ dies at age 87
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Francisco “Paco” Herrera died early Sunday morning at the age of 87, the El Paso Catholic Diocese reported Monday, Sept. 12. Father Herrera was in-cardinated into the Diocese of El paso after serving in the Franciscan order. Herrera served in different parishes in El Paso, most notably St. Joseph’s […]
cbs4local.com
Lightning strike sets palm tree on fire in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A palm tree was struck by lightning and caught on fire in east El Paso Monday night. Video sent in by a viewer showed the top of the tree up in flames as embers fell off of it. El Paso Fire officials said there...
Weird Crimes Committed In El Paso During The Month of August
August is the past, it's in the books... it's behind us. But that doesn't mean we can't look back at what exactly happened in the world of crime in El Paso. DISCLAIMER: I'm not including any serious crimes such as murder, human trafficking, or domestic abuse. Those are SERIOUS crimes & we're keeping things light hearted here. If you DO experience a serious crime, you can always leave a tip for the Crime Stoppers of El Paso.
WATCH: East El Paso palm tree bursts into flames after lightning strike
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Incredible video shared with KTSM showed a palm tree catch on fire after it was struck by lightning Monday night in East El Paso. The video shared by Rulis Martinez shows the tree go up in flames in a neighborhood on the 2400-block of Lake Victoria around 8:00 p.m. According […]
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Sept. 11th through Sept. 17th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Monday, September 12, through Saturday, September 17. Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the...
El Paso’s Culture, Classic Cars on Display at 2022 Lincoln Park Day – See What’s In Store
Sunday, September 18, soak up El Paso’s “Chicano culture, traditions, and history” at the 18th annual Lincoln Park Day celebration. From Zoot Suit-wearing vatos to lovingly restored ranflas, the yearly event puts El Chuco’s heritage on display for an afternoon. Lincoln Park. Lincoln Park – also...
cbs4local.com
Police, Texas DPS search semi-truck in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A several police units were stopped in a parking lot off Gateway East and Copia on Sunday night, near Estrella Street. Our news crew spotted police opening and searching the trailer of a semitruck. A trooper with Texas Department of Public Safety was among...
KVIA
Volunteers spend Sunday morning painting the homeless shelter at El Paso’s Salvation Army Family Center
EL PASO, Texas - About a dozen volunteers from El Paso's LIFEchurch spent their Sunday morning at the Salvation Army Family Center in central El Paso repainting the center's homeless shelter. The center houses over 100 people and currently is revamping their facility with the help of the Lowe's Hometown...
East El Paso Tropical Sno Robbed, Family Needs Help To Reopen
The popular east side snow cone stand was robbed and the El Paso community is pulling together to help them replace the things they need in order to reopen. The Tropical Sno stand at 3021 McRae lost equipment vital to their operation in the robbery. Photos of the stand and some of the damage done were posted online.
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso to share initial findings of study for Downtown Arena project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will be holding a community meeting to provide an update about the initial findings of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC) feasibility and programming study. The meeting will be held at the Alley behind Fire Station 11...
UPDATE: CAP investigates possible homicide at 1-10 east & Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s Crime Against Persons unit has responded to a possible homicide in east El Paso. The EPPD was dispatched last night at approximately 7:20 p.m. to a stalled vehicle located at 1-10 east just before Loop 375 on-ramp north. Upon arrival, police located a 32-year-old deceased […]
cbs4local.com
23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
One woman suffers life-threatening injuries after a three vehicle crash in Northeast El Paso that shut down all lanes
EL PASO, Texas - It happened just after 6 a.m. this morning at Gateway North and Stan Roberts. According to a social post by TxDot the crash shut down the Gateway North lanes of traffic. The only injury is a woman in her 20s who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The post One woman suffers life-threatening injuries after a three vehicle crash in Northeast El Paso that shut down all lanes appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
El Paso ISD explains where $668 million bond money is going
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Independent School district received a $668 million bond back in 2016 to modernize and right-size its campuses. It's been nearly six years since voters approved it, and the district is still reaping the benefits from this multimillion dollar bond. Where is the...
