El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

El Paso health officials advise community to get an STD health screening

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) is urging residents, especially pregnant women, to seek sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) health screenings to protect their and their newborns’ health. New data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that reported annual...
cbs4local.com

Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic in El Paso offering denture services

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Students at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso Hunt School of Dental Medicine are now offering affordable dental treatment for all patients and free for some, including those in need of new or replacement dentures. Patients interested will receive care from...
cbs4local.com

Migrants in downtown El Paso look for bathrooms, places to shower

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Tuesday marked five days that El Paso has seen hundreds of migrants released on the streets. Many migrants CBS4 encountered were without money and sponsors to help them move along. Showers and bathrooms have also been hard to come by. Some migrants said they...
cbs4local.com

Woman claims those facing homelessness are being put second

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Shariquee Coleman and her son run Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand and deliver home-cooked meals and care packages for those facing homelessness in El Paso twice a week. She explained that over the last two weeks they’ve been running out of food and...
KTSM

Longtime El Paso priest Father ‘Paco’ dies at age 87

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Francisco “Paco” Herrera died early Sunday morning at the age of 87, the El Paso Catholic Diocese reported Monday, Sept. 12. Father Herrera was in-cardinated into the Diocese of El paso after serving in the Franciscan order. Herrera served in different parishes in El Paso, most notably St. Joseph’s […]
cbs4local.com

Lightning strike sets palm tree on fire in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A palm tree was struck by lightning and caught on fire in east El Paso Monday night. Video sent in by a viewer showed the top of the tree up in flames as embers fell off of it. El Paso Fire officials said there...
News Talk 860 KSFA

Weird Crimes Committed In El Paso During The Month of August

August is the past, it's in the books... it's behind us. But that doesn't mean we can't look back at what exactly happened in the world of crime in El Paso. DISCLAIMER: I'm not including any serious crimes such as murder, human trafficking, or domestic abuse. Those are SERIOUS crimes & we're keeping things light hearted here. If you DO experience a serious crime, you can always leave a tip for the Crime Stoppers of El Paso.
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Sept. 11th through Sept. 17th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Monday, September 12, through Saturday, September 17. Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the...
cbs4local.com

Police, Texas DPS search semi-truck in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A several police units were stopped in a parking lot off Gateway East and Copia on Sunday night, near Estrella Street. Our news crew spotted police opening and searching the trailer of a semitruck. A trooper with Texas Department of Public Safety was among...
95.5 KLAQ

East El Paso Tropical Sno Robbed, Family Needs Help To Reopen

The popular east side snow cone stand was robbed and the El Paso community is pulling together to help them replace the things they need in order to reopen. The Tropical Sno stand at 3021 McRae lost equipment vital to their operation in the robbery. Photos of the stand and some of the damage done were posted online.
KTSM

UPDATE: CAP investigates possible homicide at 1-10 east & Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s Crime Against Persons unit has responded to a possible homicide in east El Paso. The EPPD was dispatched last night at approximately 7:20 p.m. to a stalled vehicle located at 1-10 east just before Loop 375 on-ramp north. Upon arrival, police located a 32-year-old deceased […]
cbs4local.com

23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
KVIA ABC-7

One woman suffers life-threatening injuries after a three vehicle crash in Northeast El Paso that shut down all lanes

EL PASO, Texas - It happened just after 6 a.m. this morning at Gateway North and Stan Roberts. According to a social post by TxDot the crash shut down the Gateway North lanes of traffic. The only injury is a woman in her 20s who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The post One woman suffers life-threatening injuries after a three vehicle crash in Northeast El Paso that shut down all lanes appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com

El Paso ISD explains where $668 million bond money is going

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Independent School district received a $668 million bond back in 2016 to modernize and right-size its campuses. It's been nearly six years since voters approved it, and the district is still reaping the benefits from this multimillion dollar bond. Where is the...
