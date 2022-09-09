ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Elon Musk Really Predict Exact Date Of Queen Elizabeth II's Death?

A number of TikTok videos claiming that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk predicted the exact date of Queen Elizabeth II's death have surfaced. What Happened: Musk can be heard saying in the video “I am going to say publicly that on the 8th of September Queen Elizabeth will sadly pass away due to natural causes, which will cause mourning throughout the country and also the world.”
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: King Charles to join coffin procession as mourners face ‘35-hour’ queues

Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
Deadline

BBC To Show Live Stream Of Queen Elizabeth II’s Lying-In-State

The BBC is to offer a dedicated live stream of the Queen’s lying-in-state period over the coming days for those who want to pay their respects but are unable to get to London or queue. The service will start up at 5pm BST (9am PT) today on the BBC website homepage, iPlayer and BBC Parliament, as people pay their respects to the Queen’s coffin over the coming days in Westminster Hall. The coffin travelled down from Scotland to London yesterday and queues had already started up, with average queueing time set to be around 17 to 35 hours, according to reports. Some train...
Benzinga

Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China

Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
Benzinga

Xi Jinping 'Willing To Work' With Putin To Steer Global Order In 'More Just, Reasonable' Direction, Says Top Chinese Envoy

Xi Jinping’s government said China is willing to work with Vladimir Putin to take the global order “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. What Happened: “The Chinese side is willing to work with the Russian side to continuously implement high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries, safeguard common interests and promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction,” Beijing’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi reportedly told the Russian ambassador on Monday.
The Independent

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi set to miss Queen’s funeral as president Droupadi Murmu attends

India’s president Droupadi Murmu will travel to London this weekend to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the government in Delhi has confirmed.The Independent understands that prime minister Narendra Modi will therefore not attend the state funeral on Monday 19 September, as the two leaders do not typically leave the country on foreign visits at the same time. The president will instead offer condolences at the funeral on behalf of the government of India, a statement from the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.“In the 70 years of reign of HM Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved,...
TheDailyBeast

Forget Harry and William: Spain Is Sending Two Kings to the Queen’s Funeral

The death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has caused royal ructions in Spain, after the disgraced former king announced his intention to attend her funeral in London next week. Juan Carlos I was considered a national hero for guiding his country to democracy after the death of fascist dictator Francisco Franco in 1975. But he was forced to abdicate in 2014 after a string of personal and financial scandals—and he has never forgiven his son, Felipe VI, for pushing him out. Felipe will be attending the funeral as head of state, with his wife, Queen Letizia. Juan Carlos, 84, who lives in exile in Abu Dhabi, will attend with his estranged wife, Queen Sofía. Spain's Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, is said to be particularly incensed by Juan Carlos’ decision to accept the invitation. It is not clear whether the two kings will see each other while in London.Read it at Reuters
Benzinga

TRES Is Launching a New Product: TRES NFT GOLD, 100% Backed by Real Gold

Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - The cryptocurrency company, which has presence in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the UAE, is launching a new, unique product named TRES Gold, which helps investors all around the world buy gold in digital form. The crypto asset industry is changing; the relationship between the real world and the virtual world is developing.
Benzinga

'Can All Trump Interviews Be Like This?' Jimmy Kimmel Praises Indian News Channel For Constantly Fact-Checking Former US President

Television host Jimmy Kimmel praised India's New Delhi Television (NDTV) for fact-checking former U.S. President Donald Trump's "clearly fake" statements that he made during a recent interview that aired on the channel on Sept. 8. What Happened: Kimmel, in the latest episode of his talk show, mentioned Trump's interaction with...
