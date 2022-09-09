Read full article on original website
Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?
The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
Did Elon Musk Really Predict Exact Date Of Queen Elizabeth II's Death?
A number of TikTok videos claiming that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk predicted the exact date of Queen Elizabeth II's death have surfaced. What Happened: Musk can be heard saying in the video “I am going to say publicly that on the 8th of September Queen Elizabeth will sadly pass away due to natural causes, which will cause mourning throughout the country and also the world.”
Queen funeral - latest: King Charles to join coffin procession as mourners face ‘35-hour’ queues
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
U.K.・
Queue grows to see Queen’s lying-in-state as coffin set to move to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession will see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
U.K.・
BBC To Show Live Stream Of Queen Elizabeth II’s Lying-In-State
The BBC is to offer a dedicated live stream of the Queen’s lying-in-state period over the coming days for those who want to pay their respects but are unable to get to London or queue. The service will start up at 5pm BST (9am PT) today on the BBC website homepage, iPlayer and BBC Parliament, as people pay their respects to the Queen’s coffin over the coming days in Westminster Hall. The coffin travelled down from Scotland to London yesterday and queues had already started up, with average queueing time set to be around 17 to 35 hours, according to reports. Some train...
FIFA・
Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China
Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
Prince William Is Now One Of U.K's Biggest Landowners: Inside His $1B Estate Inherited After Queen's Death
The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Sept. 8 has been one of the most talked about news items in the United Kingdom in recent history. Her majesty’s passing has changed the royal family order of succession and placed a new monarch to reign over the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth countries for the first time in 70 years.
Xi Jinping 'Willing To Work' With Putin To Steer Global Order In 'More Just, Reasonable' Direction, Says Top Chinese Envoy
Xi Jinping’s government said China is willing to work with Vladimir Putin to take the global order “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. What Happened: “The Chinese side is willing to work with the Russian side to continuously implement high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries, safeguard common interests and promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction,” Beijing’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi reportedly told the Russian ambassador on Monday.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi set to miss Queen’s funeral as president Droupadi Murmu attends
India’s president Droupadi Murmu will travel to London this weekend to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the government in Delhi has confirmed.The Independent understands that prime minister Narendra Modi will therefore not attend the state funeral on Monday 19 September, as the two leaders do not typically leave the country on foreign visits at the same time. The president will instead offer condolences at the funeral on behalf of the government of India, a statement from the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.“In the 70 years of reign of HM Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved,...
Forget Harry and William: Spain Is Sending Two Kings to the Queen’s Funeral
The death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has caused royal ructions in Spain, after the disgraced former king announced his intention to attend her funeral in London next week. Juan Carlos I was considered a national hero for guiding his country to democracy after the death of fascist dictator Francisco Franco in 1975. But he was forced to abdicate in 2014 after a string of personal and financial scandals—and he has never forgiven his son, Felipe VI, for pushing him out. Felipe will be attending the funeral as head of state, with his wife, Queen Letizia. Juan Carlos, 84, who lives in exile in Abu Dhabi, will attend with his estranged wife, Queen Sofía. Spain's Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, is said to be particularly incensed by Juan Carlos’ decision to accept the invitation. It is not clear whether the two kings will see each other while in London.Read it at Reuters
Benzinga
TRES Is Launching a New Product: TRES NFT GOLD, 100% Backed by Real Gold
Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - The cryptocurrency company, which has presence in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the UAE, is launching a new, unique product named TRES Gold, which helps investors all around the world buy gold in digital form. The crypto asset industry is changing; the relationship between the real world and the virtual world is developing.
Twitter Shareholders Vote To Approve Buyout By Elon Musk: What Investors Should Know And What's Next
Twitter shareholders voted on Tuesday to approve a $44 billion buyout from Elon Musk. The latest step in the ongoing Twitter buyout saga was completed Tuesday. Here’s the latest in the battle between social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Twitter...
Job candidates are hiring people to do their interviews for them. We explain how the tactic, bait-and-switch fraud, works.
Some job candidates are hiring people to do their interviews for them.
JOBS・
US Stock Futures Rise After Recording Worst Sell-Off Since June 2020; PPI Data In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after recording sharp losses on Tuesday following the release of inflation data for August. All the three major indices settled sharply lower, notching their biggest single-session percentage declines since June 2020. The Producer Price Index for August will be...
Google Suffers Another EU Setback As Top Court Rejects Request To Topple $4.3B Dominance-Abuse Fine
Google lost its battle to topple a landmark 4.3 billion euro ($4.3 billion) fine imposed by the antitrust watchdog on the tech giant. The court confirmed the Commission's decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile device. Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL Google suffered its second setback in...
‘Putin will fail and Europe will prevail,’ EU chief tells MEPs
European Commission president also vows to speed Ukraine’s EU integration in wide-ranging speech
'Can All Trump Interviews Be Like This?' Jimmy Kimmel Praises Indian News Channel For Constantly Fact-Checking Former US President
Television host Jimmy Kimmel praised India's New Delhi Television (NDTV) for fact-checking former U.S. President Donald Trump's "clearly fake" statements that he made during a recent interview that aired on the channel on Sept. 8. What Happened: Kimmel, in the latest episode of his talk show, mentioned Trump's interaction with...
EU calls for windfall tax on energy firms, saying profits must go ‘to those who need it most’ – politics live
Liz Truss has stated her opposition to windfall taxes but the European Commission says energy profits must be shared
Polygon Has Soared 170% Off Its Low -- Here's Why It's Still a Buy
Even after a scorching summer, Polygon's best days could still be ahead of it.
'Neutrality As A Service': How This Analyst Says Rumble Could Win The Social Media, Video Market
An analyst is initiating coverage on free speech video platform Rumble ahead of its SPAC merger. The analyst sees a need for a neutral platform and sees revenue growth coming from adding content creators and monetization. Ahead of its pending merger with CF Acquisition Corp VI CFVI, an analyst is...
