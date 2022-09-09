ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontier Airlines to launch nonstop service from St. Louis to Tampa

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Frontier Airlines, known for providing flights below average costs, will soon expand on its nonstop service in St. Louis.

Seasonal flights are expected to begin from St. Louis Lambert Airport to Tampa International Airport in November. Frontier Airlines is preparing for its seventh nonstop destination from the St. Louis region, which also includes service to Cancun, Orlando and Punta Cana.

“We’re thrilled to offer this nonstop service from St. Louis to one of the most popular destinations in Florida,” said Daniel Shurz, vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines, via a news release . “This new service offers an affordable and convenient flight option to enjoy a wintertime escape in the Sunshine State.”

“We’re delighted to learn Frontier Airlines’ service is adding Tampa to their Florida destinations from our Airport this November,” said STL’s Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. “It gives STL passengers another significant travel option when flying to the Sunshine State.”

Travelers could score some tickets for as low as $29 from the Gateway to the West to the Sunshine State.

