Pennsylvania high school football week 3 rankings
Now three weeks into the 2022 high school football season and the action is really heating up. The No. 1 slot in each state classification is very hot, as well. Below are the updated Pa. football rankings through Sept. 11. PennLive will publish state rankings every Tuesday through the PIAA...
Pennsylvania high school football: Emmaus, Allentown CCHS and Northern Lehigh all top five or higher in latest state rankings
Just three weeks of games have been completed and District 11 is down to just nine teams with undefeated records. Most of those teams are getting some recognition in the latest state football rankings provided by Eric Epler and Pennlive.com. The biggest jump made by any team in class was by Northern Lehigh in Class A as the Bulldogs jumped from No. 10 to No. 5. Joe Tout’s team leapfrogged ...
Lehigh Valley high school football: Is Executive Education one of the season’s biggest surprises?
Executive Education football coach Larry Ford has mixed feelings about getting attention. On the one hand, he likes the fact that the Raptors are off the radar when it comes to state and local rankings. “I don’t want my guys to start getting big heads and getting their egos up,” Ford said. “I like staying as underdogs and I’ve been telling them we’re going to be underdogs all year long. A lot ...
Small changes dot the high school football rankings
Week 3′s results prompted only minor alterations to the high school football rankings. Parkland flips places with Freedom after earning a victory over the Patriots. Saucon Valley, which has won two straight games, makes its debut in the small-school Top 5.
EPC football Week 3 rewind: Easton not giving up despite 0-3 start
Allentown Central Catholic and Easton both had people trying to remember the past Saturday. For the Vikings, it was a good memory as they honored their undefeated 1972 football team with a 27-7 win over Easton at J. Birney Crum Stadium. That ‘72 team was just the second ACCHS team to beat Easton and did it with a convincing 29-6 win at fabled Cottingham Stadium. For the Red Rovers, the loss ...
