Just three weeks of games have been completed and District 11 is down to just nine teams with undefeated records. Most of those teams are getting some recognition in the latest state football rankings provided by Eric Epler and Pennlive.com. The biggest jump made by any team in class was by Northern Lehigh in Class A as the Bulldogs jumped from No. 10 to No. 5. Joe Tout’s team leapfrogged ...

EMMAUS, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO