Does that mean I should stop going to my black doctor because I am a different “color” and of Jewish heritage, and he could not possibly understand my experiences?

WLKY.com

Proposed changes to Louisville ordinances have homeless advocates worried

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some advocates for Louisville's homeless population are concerned about proposed changes to city ordinances. The changes affect the rules for clearing homeless encampments and the storage of personal property in public areas. "I think it's bogus," said Julius Howard, a formerly homeless man visiting an encampment...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Upcoming book to capture history of Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An upcoming book will chronicle the history of Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Chickasaw Book Project Committee, they are seeking submissions from families who may have lived in the neighborhood during the 1940s to the 1970s. The committee wants those who participate to share...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Ways to donate toward cancer research this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky MORE THAN PINK Walk, Bike to Beat Cancer and Graeter's 'Cones for a Cure' are all taking place this weekend in Louisville. Here are some ways you could participate in each event and/or donate toward cancer research. Susan G. Komen is hosting the Kentucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky Expo Center looking to get $180 million upgrade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Major renovations are coming to the Kentucky Exposition Center. The Kentucky General Assembly is investing in the future of the events industry, allocating $180 million in the 2022 state budget to grow and expand the facility. Officials presented their plans to upgrade the Expo Center during...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Louisville councilwoman announces grant for maternal health project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — District 8 Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong announced her district is funding a new grant to improve maternal health in Louisville. At Wednesday's announcement city health leaders said, according to the Commonwealth Fund, the United States has the highest rate of women dying from pregnancy-related complications of any high-income country.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville honors 9/11 victims with ceremonies of remembrance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty-one years have passed since terrorists hijacked four airplanes, crashing them into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. More than 3,000 died in the attacks. Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor Greg Fischer honored...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

