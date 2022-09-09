Read full article on original website
Beloved Berkshire Town is #1 for Fall Fun in Massachusetts
It's been said time and time again, there's nothing like Fall in the Berkshires. Obviously, leaf peeping is a very popular activity throughout Berkshire County but there are so many other fall-related activities that have been taking place in the Berkshires for decades. The Mount Greylock Ramble. The Mount Greylock...
LOOK: The Most Expensive Apartment in the Berkshires Looks Like Set of a TV Show
You have probably watched plenty of TV shows and/or movies before and thought to yourself, "How could these people afford this place?" This seems to be a common TV trope throughout the years. Shows like 'FRIENDS', 'How I Met Your Mother', and 'New Girl' are perfect examples. As it turns out, the most expensive apartment listed throughout the Berkshires is one that has that same look to it.
Breathtaking Luxury Lake Cabin on 35 Acres of Desirable Western Massachusetts Waterfront
Berkshire County is home to some of the most incredible real estate in Massachusetts. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills. The real estate market in Berkshire County is always hot and really appeals...
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're not even technically in the fall season yet but we're already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. I figure, why not? If the stores can start promoting and selling Christmas items early, we can certainly talk about snow. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season.
The 10 Most Badly Mispronounced Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
Pronunciation is important! You never want to mispronounce anything, ever. It can totally bring a conversation to a halt. Typically, before you even attempt to pronounce something that you're not exactly sure about, the best thing to do is ask someone else. Or maybe just Google it. However, there are times when people may be too prideful to do such a thing, so they will attempt to say it, and fail miserably because they way they pronounced it is simply wrong. It just so happens that Massachusetts has a few cities and towns that are mispronounced quite often.
Lemonade Stands Are Illegal In 36 States, What About Massachusetts?
My son desperately wants a gas powered 4-wheeler. I mean, what nearly 7 year-old doesn't? 😁 I was explaining to him over the weekend that, for the most part, you have to WORK hard for anything you want in life. For any parent out there, I'm sure you can relate to the whole "value of a dollar" conversation.
Western Massachusetts Farm Makes List of Top Ten Charming Pumpkin Patches
It's hard to believe it's already September. Although it's not yet officially fall in Massachusetts, Berkshire County residents are embracing the best season of the year. It's the most gorgeous time of year to live in the western Massachusetts hills, as the leaves start to change and the nights get cooler.
Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping
Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
Buckle Up: Here Are Massachusetts’ Costliest Crash Locations
It takes skill to drive in Massachusetts as the pace is fast and often unruly. One wrong move or failure to use your turn signal can result in unwanted accidents, injury or death. According to MassDOT, in the past 12 years,1,630,592 crashes have occurred in Massachusetts, 4,397 of them fatal.
The Most Searched Show We Want To Watch In Massachusetts Is?
Market intelligence and search startup My Telescope reported on PR Newswire today that new data highlighting the most searched Emmy-nominated TV shows by state came out. Things have switched around. About a month ago "Better call Saul" was in the lead for people watching it all across the nation, even here in Massachusetts we had it as the number one show followed by "Ted Lasso" in second, and in third was "What we do in the shadows".
Three Are Inducted Into The Bay State Games Hall Of Fame
Bay State games are celebrating their 40th year here in bringing out the best in athletes all across Massachusetts. Three Inductees here in Massachusetts received their award at a pre-game ceremony at Fenway Park on July 7 prior to the Red Sox game against the New York Yankees, for induction into the 2022 Bay State Games’ Hall of Fame.
Do You Find This Beloved Term for Massachusetts Residents Offensive?
Massachusetts is known for many things, including the Boston Tea Party, Plymouth Rock, rabid sports fans, and of course that terrible Boston accent. But there is a lot more to our proud Massachusetts heritage than just those things. Like our terrible driving, or that fact that some people think we're "loud" or "obnoxious" or "hard-headed" (or is that just me?)
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
It’s Apple Picking Season, But This Apple is Actually Illegal in Massachusetts
With Labor Day Weekend behind us, Massachusetts residents are fully embracing the fall season. Those of us who live in western Massachusetts, specifically in The Berkshires know that this is a truly magical time of year to live in the mountains. Over 2.6 million people visit The Berkshires annually and a large portion of those folks pass through during the Fall season.
Top Ten States with Best and Worst Credit Scores: See Where Massachusetts Lands
We all know that money makes the world go round. Hate it or love it, that's a fact. Those who don't have it, desperately want it. Those who do have it can't seem to get enough. Money management skills have a huge influence on our adult lives. Credit scores, income-to-debt...
It’s Illegal To Own More Than 3 Dogs In This Massachusetts Town
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us talking to The Berkshire Humane Society on Wednesday about cats, owning too many cats, and the fact that my best buddy's mom was THE cat lady of the neighborhood. Obviously, people LOVE their pets, but can it be...
Snackers: What’s The Most Popular Chip & Dip In Massachusetts?
Football season is almost underway(the first game is this Thursday night--Bills at the Rams!) and I don't know about you, Berkshire County, but my favorite game-time snack of choice is a bowl of my favorite chips and dip. Now I happen to prefer things a little spicy, so I'll usually...
Can You Legally Live in An RV In Massachusetts?
Now that summer is coming to an end, which means camping season wraps up for 2022. This is usually the time of year where people starting "Winterizing" their Camper/RV. What is "Winterizing" you may ask? For example, draining out any water tanks so they don't freeze up in the winter and destroy plumbing. Another example is keeping any pests out of the vehicle through the winter months.
Here’s What These Weird Looking Signs Mean In Massachusetts
I can't help it, when I'm driving, I notice stuff, and when I can't figure out what I'm looking at, I get upset. I remember as a child asking my mother what "PED XING" meant, obviously "PED" means pedestrian and "X" means "crossing", but I didn't know it at the time!
Massachusetts State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash In The Berkshires
A tragic motorcycle accident in the town of Florida over the weekend that resulted in a fatality is being investigated by State Troopers from the Cheshire barracks. The accident happened Saturday evening. According to a social media alert from the Massachusetts State Police, Saturday evening at approximately 8:11 p.m., State...
