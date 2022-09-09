UCLA football (2-0) secured its second consecutive blowout win to start its 2022 season by defeating Alabama State (2-1) 45-7 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. Missing both their starting quarterback and running back for much of the game, the Bruins pulled away in the second quarter and didn’t look back, shutting out the Hornets in the second half. Senior staffer Francis Moon gives his five main takeaways from the blue and gold’s second win of the year.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO