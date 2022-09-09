ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Things: UCLA vs. Alabama State

UCLA football (2-0) secured its second consecutive blowout win to start its 2022 season by defeating Alabama State (2-1) 45-7 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. Missing both their starting quarterback and running back for much of the game, the Bruins pulled away in the second quarter and didn’t look back, shutting out the Hornets in the second half. Senior staffer Francis Moon gives his five main takeaways from the blue and gold’s second win of the year.
UCLA men’s soccer faces 1st shutout loss of season to Portland

The Bruins endured their first shutout of the season as the Pilots flew to the finish line. No. 25 UCLA men’s soccer (3-2) fell to Portland (3-0-2) by a score of 2-0 on Saturday night in its first road game of the season. After a 3-0 start to the year, the Bruins have dropped their last two games. The contest marked the Pilots’ second straight regular season win against the Bruins.
