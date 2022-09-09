ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man stopped an attempted assault on a woman Saturday morning downtown. Near an apartment building downtown at 4 a.m., a man named Alfonso Crawford heard screams from a woman that alerted him. ”I thought it was somebody partying at first, but something told me...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban

Knoxville City Councilwoman Lynne Fugate had never before supported a resolution directed to the state legislature, much less one about abortion. It’s up to citizens, not city leaders, to advocate before those elected representatives, she said.  But last week the longtime Republican took what she characterized as a “bold step for me.” Fugate backed a […] The post ‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MLGW reopening four offices for walk-in customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Oct. 3, 2022, Memphis Light, Gas and Water will reopen four of its Community Offices to walk-in customers. The Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven and Millington MLGW offices are reopening. The Summer office will remain closed. The locations and hours are as follows:. Downtown. 245 S. Main.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two critical after crash in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are in critical condition after a crash in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Memphis police said officers responded to a crash involving two or three vehicles at Horn Lake Road and Shelby Drive at 5:36 p.m. Police said the victims were transported to Regional One. The investigation is ongoing. WREG will update […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Sept. 6-12

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Jerry’s Ice Cream – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Outsider.com

Georgia Cyclist Arrested After Riding Into, Pepper-Spraying, and Stun-Gunning Construction Worker in Chickamauga Battlefield

This 69-year-old cyclist certainly handed Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park rangers one of the strangest arrests they’ve ever made. The incident is just now coming to light, but the National Park Service (NPS) reports that on July 12, 2022, NPS law enforcement rangers responded to a report of a bizarre physical altercation in the park. According to their report, local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, GA, biked head-first into a completely unnecessary conflict.
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
chattanoogapulse.com

Local Gas Prices Drop Sharply Over The Past, Down Nearly 18 Cents

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 17.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 33.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 24.7 cents per gallon higher than a year...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

