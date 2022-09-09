Read full article on original website
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Eliza Fletcher case sheds light on backlog of rape kits in Tennessee
Lawmakers and sexual assault organizations are hoping this tragic case will help improve the TBI's backlog of cases.
actionnews5.com
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man stopped an attempted assault on a woman Saturday morning downtown. Near an apartment building downtown at 4 a.m., a man named Alfonso Crawford heard screams from a woman that alerted him. ”I thought it was somebody partying at first, but something told me...
MSCS official suspended, escorted off campus, sources say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. John Barker, the Deputy Superintendent for Strategic Operations and Finance for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, was escorted off campus on Thursday, according to sources. Limited details are available at this time, but Barker was suspended from his position, sources say. He was one of two officials...
‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban
Knoxville City Councilwoman Lynne Fugate had never before supported a resolution directed to the state legislature, much less one about abortion. It’s up to citizens, not city leaders, to advocate before those elected representatives, she said. But last week the longtime Republican took what she characterized as a “bold step for me.” Fugate backed a […] The post ‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MLGW reopening four offices for walk-in customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Oct. 3, 2022, Memphis Light, Gas and Water will reopen four of its Community Offices to walk-in customers. The Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven and Millington MLGW offices are reopening. The Summer office will remain closed. The locations and hours are as follows:. Downtown. 245 S. Main.
WTVC
Tennessee advocates, experts weigh in on credit companies categorizing gun purchases
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — MasterCard, American Express, and Visa are all credit card companies signing off on putting purchases of guns in a different category than other merchandise. Tuesday we spoke to community members about this. Some say it could help prevent violence, but others say it’s a violation of...
WDEF
United Way of Greater Chattanooga to mobilize 2,000 volunteers for Impact Days
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Press Release) – United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s Impact Days, a two-day volunteer initiative where more than 2,000 volunteers will deploy throughout the community, plans to be the largest volunteerism opportunity ever in the Tennessee Valley. The goal of Impact Days is to help with more...
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
WTVCFOX
Residents making noise over Chattanooga request for additional quarry in same neighborhood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Residents in the Black Creek area are no strangers to the sound of blasting, with a quarry situated in the area. But, the request for an additional quarry in the area is drawing fire from a nearby neighborhood and nature center, with concerns there will be even more blasting in the area.
actionnews5.com
Memphis CEO sentenced to 3 years in prison for submitting false reports on water quality
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis CEO was sentenced to three years in prison for fabricating and submitting hundreds of false water monitoring reports required under the Clean Water Act in Tennessee and Mississippi. The U.S. District Court ordered co-owner and CEO of Environmental Compliance and Testing (ECT) DiAne Gordon,...
localmemphis.com
'We've got to do better business' | Deion Sanders isn't attached to the Southern Heritage Classic tradition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic has come and gone. The final one, as we know it, ended with a 16-3 win for Jackson State over Tennessee State on Saturday. Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders made it clear that he doesn’t care about the rivalry’s tradition, but he does care about it’s business.
Two critical after crash in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are in critical condition after a crash in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Memphis police said officers responded to a crash involving two or three vehicles at Horn Lake Road and Shelby Drive at 5:36 p.m. Police said the victims were transported to Regional One. The investigation is ongoing. WREG will update […]
Family remembers Richard Clark, second victim in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Richard Clark gathered in their childhood home in South Memphis and shared memories on Saturday. Clark, 62, was the second victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting rampage that ripped apart multiple families and put the city of Memphis on lock. Laughter is...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Sept. 6-12
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Jerry’s Ice Cream – […]
Georgia Cyclist Arrested After Riding Into, Pepper-Spraying, and Stun-Gunning Construction Worker in Chickamauga Battlefield
This 69-year-old cyclist certainly handed Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park rangers one of the strangest arrests they’ve ever made. The incident is just now coming to light, but the National Park Service (NPS) reports that on July 12, 2022, NPS law enforcement rangers responded to a report of a bizarre physical altercation in the park. According to their report, local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, GA, biked head-first into a completely unnecessary conflict.
zagsblog.com
Class of 2023 four-star guard Carl Cherenfant to visit USF, St. John’s, Memphis
Carl Cherenfant, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound shooting guard from Calvary Christian Academy (FL) and the Atlanta Xpress AAU program, has several upcoming visits as he approaches a potential college decision next month. Cherenfant will begin a visit to South Florida on Monday and will also take an official to St. John’s...
foxwilmington.com
Hundreds Turn Out to Finish Slain Jogger Eliza Fletcher’s Last Morning Run in Memphis
Last Friday around 4:30 a.m., Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped and killed while taking her morning jog in Memphis. One week later a huge crowd gathered in the pre-dawn hours to run the same route to the end, in memory of the slain teacher and mother of two. Fletcher’s friends wanted...
WTVC
Wanted felon captured in Hamilton County after evading Collegedale police
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A wanted felon was captured by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office after evading a Collegedale police officer and his K9 during a traffic stop, Collegedale police say. On their first day of service, Officer Shell and his canine partner Goose attempted to stop a vehicle in...
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Gas Prices Drop Sharply Over The Past, Down Nearly 18 Cents
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 17.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 33.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 24.7 cents per gallon higher than a year...
