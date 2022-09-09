“She was truly an iconic leader,” Sir Lewis Hamilton finally breaks silence to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II

Read full article on original website
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
The death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has caused royal ructions in Spain, after the disgraced former king announced his intention to attend her funeral in London next week. Juan Carlos I was considered a national hero for guiding his country to democracy after the death of fascist dictator Francisco Franco in 1975. But he was forced to abdicate in 2014 after a string of personal and financial scandals—and he has never forgiven his son, Felipe VI, for pushing him out. Felipe will be attending the funeral as head of state, with his wife, Queen Letizia. Juan Carlos, 84, who lives in exile in Abu Dhabi, will attend with his estranged wife, Queen Sofía. Spain's Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, is said to be particularly incensed by Juan Carlos’ decision to accept the invitation. It is not clear whether the two kings will see each other while in London.Read it at Reuters
