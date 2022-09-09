Read full article on original website
WSU in talks to make over $40m in changes to Cessna Stadium
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cessna Stadium, which was once home to Wichita State University (WSU) football, could see some changes soon. During the Kansas Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, WSU requested to amend the fiscal year improvement plan for “University Stadium projects as a replacement for Cessna Stadium.” According to the Board of Regents […]
kmuw.org
Wichita’s neighborhood associations are shrinking. What does that mean for civic life?
Nothing breaks the early morning quiet quite like a garbage truck. And at 7 o’clock one muggy Saturday morning, at least two of them lined a gravel parking lot at 9th and Murdock. Sheree Jones was doing her best to be heard over the beeping and grating. “I got...
KAKE TV
Kansas professor says higher prices could be on the way
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A bad situation is getting worse. Wall Street had its worst day since June 2020. The Dow dropped more than 1,250 points and the consumer price index keeps going up. "All the things I use to get for $2 are now $3, $3.50. In less than...
KWCH.com
Wichita oncologists hopeful for cancer 'moonshot'
Wichita couple leads effort to make strides in fight against child hunger. A Wichita couple is making strides to help help end child hunger by holding a three-day meal-kit-packing event. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Circle Thunderbirds are 2-0 so far in 2022, a first in over a decade. Wichita...
Wichita City Council votes to decriminalize marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips
Wichita police can still arrest people for marijuana possession. But they may not get charged.
Wichita to spend $500K on security measures at parks
After a summer of costly vandalism at some of Wichita's city parks and pools, the City of Wichita will add more security measures.
Why an alert was sent to some Wichita phones Monday
3:45 p.m. UPDATE (KSNW) — It could be a few days before we know if an alert test worked in Wichita Monday afternoon. It was only supposed to go to cellphones in a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it appeared to go […]
Wichita approves $90K more to remove homeless camps
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved $90,000 Tuesday morning to help remove homeless camps around the city. Before the vote, City Council Member Maggie Ballard expressed concern about the amount. “I thought there was about $100,000 budgeted for encampments, and this is significantly higher. Can we speak to that, please?” Ballard asked. […]
KAKE TV
Longtime Wichita pastor passes away
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lincoln E. Montgomery, who served as the pastor for Tabernacle Bible Church for 35 years, has died. Interim Pastor Dr. Kneeland C. Brown shared the news to the church's congregation in a letter on Monday, Sept. 12. It is with a heavy heart that I share...
KDOT to hold a meeting on East Kellogg expansion
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is holding an open house-style meeting about improvements to East Kellogg. The meeting will be held today, Sept. 13, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Sunflower Elementary School gym, 616 E. Douglas in Andover. KDOT proposes to improve U.S. 54/East Kellogg in two phases from […]
KWCH.com
Wichita Public Schools reports jump in number of guns found over last 5 years
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district on Monday released data that shows the number of weapons found at schools over the last five years, going back to the 2017-18 school year. What stands out is a recent surge in reports of students found with guns. The data breaks down categories of weapons found with knives being the most common.
Downtown Wichita developer seeks $36.5 million more in incentives for education complex
The city has invested millions the project in the form of IRBs, tax abatements and other incentives, as well as asbestos removal and facade improvements.
KWCH.com
Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend
When I arrived at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson on Saturday morning with the Kansas Reflector crew, I moved backward and forward in time. Backward because every summer my mother would drag my unenthusiastic preteen and teenage self to county fairs. I remembered the pungent smell of sheds overflowing with goats and sheep, cows […] The post These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Apple and Peach Picking Around Wichita Kansas
Nothing says fall like picking apples with your family at a local orchard. With all the city’s hustle and bustle – it’s important to switch things up with the family and get out and enjoy the fresh fall. air! There are several great apple and peach orchards...
First-ever Patriot Day Car Show at Wichita VA
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, over 60 cars parked at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center for Patriot Day. Kansas Wounded Vet Run held this first car show for our heroes. They wanted to be more accessible to veterans but also to those staying at the VA. “When I look at Patriots Day […]
Gas leak under control in east Wichita, residents can return home
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A gas leak that broke out in east Wichita on Tuesday night is now under control. Residents that were evacuated from their homes are now able to return. According to the Wichita Fire Department (WFD), firefighters were notified of a gas line that had been struck by a contractor in the […]
WIBW
GoFundMe raises funds for funeral, children of fatal rain-slickened I-135 crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Gofundme has been created to pay for the funeral of the victim of the fatal crash along rain-slickened I-135, as well as trusts for his two young children. Family and friends of Damian Conner, of Whitewater, the victim of a fatal crash along rain-slickened I-135...
KWCH.com
Cancer ‘moonshot’ gives Wichita doctors hope cure could be within reach
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sixty years after President John F. Kennedy’s famous “moonshot” speech, President Joe Biden traveled to JFK’s home state of Massachusetts Monday to outline new steps in his own cancer “moonshot.” Biden wants to cut the cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years.
KWCH.com
Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help finding 44-year-old Wichita woman Nellie Wills. She was last seen on Sept. 1 in the 400 block of East 2nd Street North. Police say Wills has mental health and developmental challenges and has not been taking her mental...
