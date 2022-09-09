ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSN News

WSU in talks to make over $40m in changes to Cessna Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cessna Stadium, which was once home to Wichita State University (WSU) football, could see some changes soon. During the Kansas Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, WSU requested to amend the fiscal year improvement plan for “University Stadium projects as a replacement for Cessna Stadium.” According to the Board of Regents […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas professor says higher prices could be on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A bad situation is getting worse. Wall Street had its worst day since June 2020. The Dow dropped more than 1,250 points and the consumer price index keeps going up. "All the things I use to get for $2 are now $3, $3.50. In less than...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita oncologists hopeful for cancer 'moonshot'

Wichita couple leads effort to make strides in fight against child hunger. A Wichita couple is making strides to help help end child hunger by holding a three-day meal-kit-packing event. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Circle Thunderbirds are 2-0 so far in 2022, a first in over a decade. Wichita...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Why an alert was sent to some Wichita phones Monday

3:45 p.m. UPDATE (KSNW) — It could be a few days before we know if an alert test worked in Wichita Monday afternoon. It was only supposed to go to cellphones in a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it appeared to go […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita approves $90K more to remove homeless camps

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved $90,000 Tuesday morning to help remove homeless camps around the city. Before the vote, City Council Member Maggie Ballard expressed concern about the amount. “I thought there was about $100,000 budgeted for encampments, and this is significantly higher. Can we speak to that, please?” Ballard asked. […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Longtime Wichita pastor passes away

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lincoln E. Montgomery, who served as the pastor for Tabernacle Bible Church for 35 years, has died. Interim Pastor Dr. Kneeland C. Brown shared the news to the church's congregation in a letter on Monday, Sept. 12. It is with a heavy heart that I share...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KDOT to hold a meeting on East Kellogg expansion

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is holding an open house-style meeting about improvements to East Kellogg. The meeting will be held today, Sept. 13, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Sunflower Elementary School gym, 616 E. Douglas in Andover. KDOT proposes to improve U.S. 54/East Kellogg in two phases from […]
ANDOVER, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Public Schools reports jump in number of guns found over last 5 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district on Monday released data that shows the number of weapons found at schools over the last five years, going back to the 2017-18 school year. What stands out is a recent surge in reports of students found with guns. The data breaks down categories of weapons found with knives being the most common.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend

When I arrived at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson on Saturday morning with the Kansas Reflector crew, I moved backward and forward in time. Backward because every summer my mother would drag my unenthusiastic preteen and teenage self to county fairs. I remembered the pungent smell of sheds overflowing with goats and sheep, cows […] The post These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
wichitaonthecheap.com

Apple and Peach Picking Around Wichita Kansas

Nothing says fall like picking apples with your family at a local orchard. With all the city’s hustle and bustle – it’s important to switch things up with the family and get out and enjoy the fresh fall. air! There are several great apple and peach orchards...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

First-ever Patriot Day Car Show at Wichita VA

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, over 60 cars parked at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center for Patriot Day. Kansas Wounded Vet Run held this first car show for our heroes. They wanted to be more accessible to veterans but also to those staying at the VA. “When I look at Patriots Day […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Gas leak under control in east Wichita, residents can return home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A gas leak that broke out in east Wichita on Tuesday night is now under control. Residents that were evacuated from their homes are now able to return. According to the Wichita Fire Department (WFD), firefighters were notified of a gas line that had been struck by a contractor in the […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help finding 44-year-old Wichita woman Nellie Wills. She was last seen on Sept. 1 in the 400 block of East 2nd Street North. Police say Wills has mental health and developmental challenges and has not been taking her mental...
WICHITA, KS

