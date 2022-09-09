Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Dental practice continues to give back to community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A local dental practice is once again offering a life-changing opportunity to one person. This will be the fifth time Siouxland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is doing its Second Chance Program. Over the last few years, Siouxland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has given people...
KELOLAND TV
Schulte Subaru gives back to local schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls car dealership has given $10,000 to a local elementary school. The money comes from Schulte Subaru, which put on a picnic for kids and families of Hawthorne Elementary School in central Sioux Falls on Tuesday. Owner Mike Schulte says the dealership has also financed kits with school supplies.
KELOLAND TV
Across the Table with Tom Slattery
Today’s Across the Table guest is a familiar face to KELOLAND – and to our show. Between partnering with area non-profits to ensure their fundraising event success to running several successful businesses in KELOLAND, we sometimes wonder how Tom Slattery has time to do it all. In today’s...
KELOLAND TV
Local veteran ‘extremely grateful’ for free Jeep
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. just marked 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. That life-changing day was one of the reasons a local woman decided to enlist in the army shortly thereafter. Connie Johnson joined the army as a military police officer in 2002. In 2003 she...
KELOLAND TV
Squirrels go nuts over nuts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you haven’t been able to enjoy time outside lately, we have a moment in nature to share with you. This week, photojournalist Jaxon Thorson found some squirrels at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls enjoying a snack. The animals were going nuts over...
KELOLAND TV
DSU student receives large esports scholarship
MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — One Dakota State University student is making big leaps in the esports world and she’s only a freshman. Sioux Falls native Kaya Colwill was one of just 10 people in the nation to receive a $10,000 scholarship from Gen.G Foundation, a global esports organization consisting of professional teams.
KELOLAND TV
Bringing the largest industry into Sioux Fall schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Students in South Dakota’s largest city are now able to take courses about the state’s largest industry. Agricultural education is being offered for the first time this year in the Sioux Falls School District. Class is in session at the CTE academy, and...
KELOLAND TV
Bagel Boy east under new ownership
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time Sioux Falls staple is now under new ownership on the east side of town. “One of my favorite lunch spots,” Bagel Boy east regular Todd Miller said. It’s a favorite stop for many people in eastern Sioux Falls. “I...
KELOLAND TV
SD Department of Labor and Regulation hosting hiring event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new event hosted by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is looking to pair workers and businesses. The DLR will host a “Stroll Sioux Falls” recruiting and hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DLR’s location at 811 E. 10th Street. The “Stroll Sioux Falls” event will be hosted the third Thursday of every month for no cost to businesses or job seekers.
KELOLAND TV
Marijuana cultivation center up and running in Brandon
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana is a growing industry in South Dakota. Right now there are just a couple of dispensaries up and running, but there are others in the works. But where does all that cannabis come from to support the industry?. KELOLAND News got a tour...
KELOLAND TV
Smith, Noem discuss CRT, fall tourism, Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.
KELOLAND TV
Sanford International tournament host Andy North talks about LIV Tour
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 5th annual Sanford International teed off this morning with practice rounds at the Minnehaha Country Club. Over the noon hour, tournament host Andy North and others met with the Downtown Rotary and talked about the tournament, the future of professional golf and one of the most memorable moments of the Sanford International.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls School District enrollment growth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As school year 2022/2023 begins, the Sioux Falls School District (SFSD) has gained an additional 194 students over last year in its K-12 facilities, according to the district’s initial enrollment report following the 4th day of school. Some of the headlines of the...
KELOLAND TV
Meet the candidates District 2: Brandon, Rowena, Valley Springs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting for the 2022 General Election starts this month and KELOLAND Media Group is helping people get to know the candidates for legislative seats. The South Dakota Legislature has 105 seats, 35 in the Senate and 70 in the House. Of the 35 Senate...
KELOLAND TV
Barn collapse; Buffalo Ridge update; Noem’s back surgery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Nearly a month after two men were found dead at a camper south of Hartford, authorities have ruled the case a homicide, suicide.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Midwest Honor Flight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.
KELOLAND TV
Meet the candidates District 7: Brookings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting for the 2022 General Election starts this month and KELOLAND Media Group is helping people get to know the candidates for legislative seats. The South Dakota Legislature has 105 seats, 35 in the Senate and 70 in the House. Of the 35 Senate...
KELOLAND TV
Video Lottery Revenue in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO) — South Dakota’s video lottery is the oldest state-run video lottery in the nation. According to lottery officials, the games have raised billions of dollars in revenue for the state. According to the South Dakota Lottery, revenue from video lottery has been the second-largest...
KELOLAND TV
Meet the candidates District 25: Dell Rapids, Flandreau
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting for the 2022 General Election starts this month and KELOLAND Media Group is helping people get to know the candidates for legislative seats. The South Dakota Legislature has 105 seats, 35 in the Senate and 70 in the House. Of the 35 Senate...
KELOLAND TV
Meet the candidates District 19: Salem, Parkston and Tyndall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting for the 2022 General Election starts this month and KELOLAND Media Group is helping people get to know the candidates for legislative seats. The South Dakota Legislature has 105 seats, 35 in the Senate and 70 in the House. Of the 35 Senate...
