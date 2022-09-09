ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Monitor

Nearly half of homeless residents exit HEAL program without housing

Despite the city’s work to move those living in homeless encampments into permanent housing, nearly half of all temporary shelter inhabitants exit the system and return to homelessness. One hundred and two people – 48 percent of those moved into shelter – in the Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link, or HEAL program, have left the program with no housing available to them compared to 94 shelter residents advancing into stable housing.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Community invited to give feedback on future St. Johns site development

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin's Economic Development Department is giving the community multiple opportunities to provide feedback on future development in the St. John's area. Currently, City officials are looking to redevelop the 19-acre site that was formerly home to The Home Depo and a Chrysler Dealership...
AUSTIN, TX
invisiblepeople.tv

Austin Voters Banned Homeless People from Camping in Public Spaces. The City Is Creating Housing for Them But Not Fast Enough.

This article was first published at Texastribune.org:. Police Have Had to Eject Hundreds of People from Encampments. They Still Struggle to Tell Many of Them Where to Go. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Energy upgrades over 600 streetlights to improve safety on West Campus

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy, in collaboration with on-campus organizations, is bringing more light and safety to the West Campus area. The electricity company collaborated with SafeHorns, the on-campus safety organization associated with the University of Texas, and other city resources to help address the issues of low or lack of lighting throughout the West Campus district of the city, which includes both public and commercial properties.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Annual 'Dam That Cancer' fundraiser begins on Lake Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday marks the 13th annual "Dam That Cancer" fundraiser. People are competing in a 21-mile paddleboard contest across the entire length of Lake Austin, from Mansfield Dam to Tom Miller Dam. The fundraiser is hosted by Flatwater Foundation, a nonprofit that provides access to mental health...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Dripping Springs City Council votes to end building moratorium

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — After 10 months, Dripping Springs won't renew its moratorium on new construction. On Tuesday, City Council voted unanimously to not extend the moratorium that is set to expire on Sunday. It had been in place since November. However, at least two members of the council expressed their concerns about not extending the stoppage.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
PLANetizen

Unhoused Austin Population Spikes Under Reinstated Camping Ban

After the city reinstated a voter-supported public camping ban in May 2021, homelessness in Austin has gone up by around 20 percent, reports Lucy Tompkins in an article originally published in The Texas Tribune and republished by Next City. As Tomkins notes, the city is making some efforts to address...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Another self-driving rideshare service is coming to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're not a fan of chatty rideshare drivers, you may soon be in luck. Another self-driving rideshare service is primed to launch in Austin later this year. Cruise LLC – a self-driving rideshare company backed by Honda and General Motors – plans to launch its...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

HAAM Day returns in person Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) Day event is set to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 13, to benefit low-income and working musicians throughout the community. HAAM Day, which is sponsored by PNC Bank, will be held all throughout the Austin area, including San Marcos...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin sees highest job growth in the country but needs more skilled workers to fill jobs

AUSTIN, Texas — More and more companies are moving to Austin, and many offer jobs with higher-paying wages. “Austin is the No. 1 metro in the U.S. for job creation right now,” said Jameson Cardenas, the senior director for marketing and communications for Workforce Solutions Capital Area. “But at the same time, there's 47,000 unfilled jobs, and that's 15,000 more than there were last year.”
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
Austin local news

