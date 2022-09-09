Read full article on original website
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
HEAL Initiative passes goal of connecting 200 to shelters but more than half returned to homelessness, city data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin released new HEAL Initiative data that shows it surpassed its goal of connecting 200 people to bridge shelters this year, but they have to figure out how to keep people from returning to the streets. "So 90% of the people we offered...
Nearly half of homeless residents exit HEAL program without housing
Despite the city’s work to move those living in homeless encampments into permanent housing, nearly half of all temporary shelter inhabitants exit the system and return to homelessness. One hundred and two people – 48 percent of those moved into shelter – in the Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link, or HEAL program, have left the program with no housing available to them compared to 94 shelter residents advancing into stable housing.
St. David’s ranked No. 1 large community hospital in the U.S.
The annual list — evaluated by researchers at Merative — ranks the hospitals based on clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health.
Community invited to give feedback on future St. Johns site development
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin's Economic Development Department is giving the community multiple opportunities to provide feedback on future development in the St. John's area. Currently, City officials are looking to redevelop the 19-acre site that was formerly home to The Home Depo and a Chrysler Dealership...
invisiblepeople.tv
Austin Voters Banned Homeless People from Camping in Public Spaces. The City Is Creating Housing for Them But Not Fast Enough.
This article was first published at Texastribune.org:. Police Have Had to Eject Hundreds of People from Encampments. They Still Struggle to Tell Many of Them Where to Go. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets...
Austin Energy upgrades over 600 streetlights to improve safety on West Campus
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy, in collaboration with on-campus organizations, is bringing more light and safety to the West Campus area. The electricity company collaborated with SafeHorns, the on-campus safety organization associated with the University of Texas, and other city resources to help address the issues of low or lack of lighting throughout the West Campus district of the city, which includes both public and commercial properties.
How a Texas hospital’s debt lawsuits launched a statewide investigation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our investigation into medical debt lawsuits began when an email landed in our inbox last year. The tip referenced a civil court in Williamson County with a large number of lawsuits aiming to collect unpaid medical bills. The tip offered a good starting point, leading us to discover a Central Texas hospital […]
Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry sees a 41% increase in people needing food assistance
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry serves families, seniors, students, people experiencing homelessness and anyone in need of food in the area. This year they have seen a 41% increase in the number of people needing food assistance. “A lot of them come here never...
Annual 'Dam That Cancer' fundraiser begins on Lake Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Monday marks the 13th annual "Dam That Cancer" fundraiser. People are competing in a 21-mile paddleboard contest across the entire length of Lake Austin, from Mansfield Dam to Tom Miller Dam. The fundraiser is hosted by Flatwater Foundation, a nonprofit that provides access to mental health...
Austin Animal Center pauses intake; hundreds of animals remain at shelter
The Austin Animal Center announced a pause on new animal intake beginning Sept. 13. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Packed conditions at the Austin Animal Center led the facility to announce a pause on new animal intakes beginning Sept. 13. “We are temporarily restricting intake now to ensure we can continue...
KVUE
Dripping Springs City Council votes to end building moratorium
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — After 10 months, Dripping Springs won't renew its moratorium on new construction. On Tuesday, City Council voted unanimously to not extend the moratorium that is set to expire on Sunday. It had been in place since November. However, at least two members of the council expressed their concerns about not extending the stoppage.
PLANetizen
Unhoused Austin Population Spikes Under Reinstated Camping Ban
After the city reinstated a voter-supported public camping ban in May 2021, homelessness in Austin has gone up by around 20 percent, reports Lucy Tompkins in an article originally published in The Texas Tribune and republished by Next City. As Tomkins notes, the city is making some efforts to address...
Officers respond to threats at 2 Central Texas schools
Connally High School's campus was temporarily put on hold Tuesday after police got a report of a shooter on campus. Police investigated the threat and determined that it was a false report.
Another self-driving rideshare service is coming to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — If you're not a fan of chatty rideshare drivers, you may soon be in luck. Another self-driving rideshare service is primed to launch in Austin later this year. Cruise LLC – a self-driving rideshare company backed by Honda and General Motors – plans to launch its...
HAAM Day returns in person Tuesday
AUSTIN, Texas — The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) Day event is set to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 13, to benefit low-income and working musicians throughout the community. HAAM Day, which is sponsored by PNC Bank, will be held all throughout the Austin area, including San Marcos...
Austin sees highest job growth in the country but needs more skilled workers to fill jobs
AUSTIN, Texas — More and more companies are moving to Austin, and many offer jobs with higher-paying wages. “Austin is the No. 1 metro in the U.S. for job creation right now,” said Jameson Cardenas, the senior director for marketing and communications for Workforce Solutions Capital Area. “But at the same time, there's 47,000 unfilled jobs, and that's 15,000 more than there were last year.”
Heat, drought lead to spike in wildfires in Cedar Park, Georgetown, Leander area
The San Gabriel Fire burned about 450 acres in Liberty Hill near Lake Georgetown in late July. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact Newspaper) Local data shows Williamson and northern Travis counties are experiencing more wild and grass fires so far in 2022 than in the same time frame during any of the last five years.
City finally funds tenant relocation assistance, though program’s future remains uncertain
After leaving the Tenant Relocation Assistance Program without funds for six years, the city has found money in next year’s budget to help tenants displaced because of redevelopment. But without a dedicated funding source, the program’s longevity remains uncertain. On Tuesday, city staffers told the Housing and Planning...
Report: Austin Animal Services employee used shelter animals to expand social media followers, earn money
During a City of Austin investigation, officials concluded an Austin Animal Services employee misused city resources and abused their position by recording and posting videos of shelter animals to their income-earning personal social media account.
