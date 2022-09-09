Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer on why investors should keep an eye on Amazon shares
CNBC's Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss Oracle's latest quarterly earnings report. Cramer also explains why Amazon could be a buying opportunity.
Countdown to massive rail strike
CNBC's Lori Ann Larocco reports on a pending rail strike. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Julie Biel, Tim Seymour and Brian Kelly.
Market sell-off: Stocks sink on hotter-than-expected CPI report
Bleakley Advisors' Peter Boockvar on the worst day for the major indexes since June 2020. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Julie Biel, Tim Seymour and Brian Kelly.
Jim Cramer: Here's why I still believe we've seen the lows of this tough market
Yes, I do take vacations. And yes, they almost always lead to dramatic declines that have me called back or called in. This time it was a rout. An oversold rout as, once again, the S&P Short Range Oscillator got it right: We were at the outer limits of a very oversold market. My favorite market indicator was at minus 7.82% on Friday after a wicked few weeks. (Anything below a minus 4% is flashing an oversold signal.)
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After spending much of Tuesday morning in positive territory, U.S. stock futures fell after the highly anticipated inflation data release. The consumer price index for August rose slightly on a month to month basis in August. Analysts had expected price increases to slow down last month, particularly as fuel prices fell. The report comes ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting, at which the central bankers will decide how much further they'll raise rates. By now, a three-quarter-point is effectively baked in, but Tuesday's data could alter expectations about what's next. "The durability of the rally will likely be determined by Tuesday's CPI report this week and the tone of the FOMC meeting next week," said Nationwide's Mark Hackett.
Options Action: Protection plays
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw with protection plays amid today's sell-off. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Julie Biel, Tim Seymour and Brian Kelly.
I would not own tech for the foreseeable future, says BofA's Savita Subramania
Savita Subramanian, BofA Securities head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down potential investment opportunities amid high inflation and potential interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. "I would buy energy. I would buy select industrials," Subramanian tells CNBC.
Inflation 'collapse' will launch powerful market rally, Credit Suisse predicts
Credit Suisse expects the Federal Reserve to pause interest rate hikes sooner than widely expected due to tumbling inflation. According to the firm's chief U.S. equity strategist, it will launch a powerful market breakout. related investing news. "This is actually what's being priced into the market broadly," Jonathan Golub told...
Target Corp
Where Walmart, Amazon and Target are spending billions in a slowing economySeptember 11, 2022CNBC.com. American Eagle joins list of clothing retailers reporting bleak earningsSeptember 9, 2022CNBC.com. Inflation fears spur shoppers to get an early jump on the year-end holidaysSeptember 8, 2022CNBC.com. Content From Our Affiliates. 3 Dividend Kings Analyst are...
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — hot inflation slams stocks, recent Apple rally fizzles
Inflation just won't cool off: Treasury yields surge and stocks sink after the consumer price index for August rose 0.1% month over month and 8.3% year over year, exceeding estimates. The CPI jump came as gas prices dropped. The numbers signal that the Federal Reserve won't be able to let up on interest rate hikes. The market sees a 75-basis-point increase as most likely at September's meeting. But a 100-basis-point raise was getting nearly 20% market odds. Part two of the inflation picture is out Wednesday, with the producer price index. I question why the market would walk back the recent rally over a CPI number that confirms the 75-basis-point hike that the Fed was going to do anyway.
'Volatility is back': Kevin O'Leary says it may be time to buy more stocks
"That level of uncertainty in terms of terminal rates, where the Fed will stop raising, is now officially an unknown. And so that's extremely problematic for the markets," said Kevin O' Leary, chairman of O'Shares Investments. O'Leary said the bulk of the economy is still robust, and the Fed will...
Dow Jones analogous to 1962, says UBS's Art Cashin
UBS Financial Services Inc. Director of Floor Operations Arthur Cashin joins 'Squawk on the Street' to discuss stocks at session lows, 10-year yield levels, and investor lessons from history.
How to build a financial plan for people with disabilities
Sixty-one million Americans live with a disability. Planning for their families is often a key concern for their financial future. CNBC's Sharon Epperson joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
CNBC News Corrections
How this 34-year-old entrepreneur and cancer survivor built her morning routine for ‘everyday nourishment’. This story has been updated to reflect more accurate information about a circadian rhythm study. An earlier version misstated its origin.
Dollar pushes towards fresh 24-year peak versus yen after U.S. CPI shock
The dollar climbed close to a 24-year peak against the yen on Wednesday amid a jump in U.S. yields after hotter-than-expected inflation boosted bets for even more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve next week. The dollar rose as high as 144.965 yen in the Asian session, taking it...
Wall Street’s top analysts are bullish on these stocks amid an uncertain economy
Stocks broke a three-week losing streak on Friday, but uncertainty looms over the horizon as the Federal Reserve prepares for its September meeting. The prospect of a sizable interest rate hike is just around the corner, and such a move by the central bank can shake up markets. It's key for investors to keep a long-term view in mind. They must search for stocks that can survive a downturn and bounce back with healthy returns.
Bond yields continue climbing following market tumble on hot inflation reading
U.S. Treasury yields continued to climb higher on Wednesday as investors digested the previous session's dramatic market route triggered by a hot inflation reading. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, the part of the curve most sensitive to Fed policy, was trading 1 basis point higher at around 5:00 a.m. ET to reach 3.773%, at one point hitting as high as 3.805%, its highest level since November 2007. Tuesday's session saw it surge 17 points.
Monday, Sept. 12, 2022: Cramer eyes these stocks to start a big week for the Club
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share insight into several major market events happening this week and how they are playing them. They also break down how some stocks in the portfolio could perform ahead of this week's Investing Club Monthly Meeting.
Oil dips, reversing gains after bearish U.S. economic data
Oil prices fell on Tuesday in choppy trading, reversing earlier gains as U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, giving cover for the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver another hefty interest rate increase next week. Brent futures for November ended the day at $93.17 per barrel, for a loss of...
Dow tumbles 1,200 points for worst day since June 2020 after hot inflation report
Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday after a key August inflation report came in hotter than expected, hurting investor optimism for cooling prices and a less aggressive Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1,276.37 points, or 3.94%, to close at 31,104.97. The S&P 500 dropped 4.32% to 3,932.69, and...
