ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WSBS

Beloved Berkshire Town is #1 for Fall Fun in Massachusetts

It's been said time and time again, there's nothing like Fall in the Berkshires. Obviously, leaf peeping is a very popular activity throughout Berkshire County but there are so many other fall-related activities that have been taking place in the Berkshires for decades. The Mount Greylock Ramble. The Mount Greylock...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

When Is It Officially “Fall” In The Berkshires?

We usually can't just say it's Fall just by looking at the calendar right? It's that time of year where wind down summer and prepare for cooler weather. Leaves being to change color and fall from trees. Personally, I do get disappointed when summer comes to an end because I feel as though there wasn't of time for all hot weather related activates that I had planned.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Horror Movie Being Filmed in the Berkshires, Do You Want to be in It?

One of my favorite pastimes not just around Halloween but all year round is watching horror movies. (Speaking of movies, did you know these films were shot in Berkshire County?) Believe it or not, I got into horror movies around age 10 or 11. Yep, my mom let me watch them. I think she may have thought I was watching some of the lighter ones like Jaws but no I was fully engrossed in the Friday the 13th, Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween and Texas Chainsaw Massacre films plus many more. I didn't make a big deal out of it around her so she probably didn't suspect that I was watching some bad stuff...lol.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
WSBS

The 10 Most Badly Mispronounced Cities and Towns in Massachusetts

Pronunciation is important! You never want to mispronounce anything, ever. It can totally bring a conversation to a halt. Typically, before you even attempt to pronounce something that you're not exactly sure about, the best thing to do is ask someone else. Or maybe just Google it. However, there are times when people may be too prideful to do such a thing, so they will attempt to say it, and fail miserably because they way they pronounced it is simply wrong. It just so happens that Massachusetts has a few cities and towns that are mispronounced quite often.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#The Haunted#Travel Destinations#Scare Scream Package#Nights Of Jiminy
WSBS

Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping

Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
WASHINGTON, MA
WSBS

The Berkshires Makes National List of Best Places to Visit in the Fall

We haven't technically hit Fall yet this year, but so many cannot stop talking about the Berkshires as a great place to visit this fall. Recently, the Berkshires was mentioned by publications in articles that included, 'The 10 Places to Visit in Massachusetts This Fall' and it was also included as having one of the top hikes in the state. But now we're getting plenty of recognition on a national scale thanks to our Fall appeal in the Berkshires.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The Most Searched Show We Want To Watch In Massachusetts Is?

Market intelligence and search startup My Telescope reported on PR Newswire today that new data highlighting the most searched Emmy-nominated TV shows by state came out. Things have switched around. About a month ago "Better call Saul" was in the lead for people watching it all across the nation, even here in Massachusetts we had it as the number one show followed by "Ted Lasso" in second, and in third was "What we do in the shadows".
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
WSBS

Three Are Inducted Into The Bay State Games Hall Of Fame

Bay State games are celebrating their 40th year here in bringing out the best in athletes all across Massachusetts. Three Inductees here in Massachusetts received their award at a pre-game ceremony at Fenway Park on July 7 prior to the Red Sox game against the New York Yankees, for induction into the 2022 Bay State Games’ Hall of Fame.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

MA Residents: Watch Your Speed Across the Border When Driving

Let's face it: People are ALWAYS in a hurry while driving and sometimes that action could yield disastrous results. If you are stopped by local authorities and you're exceeding the posted speed limit, guaranteed, you will be receiving a ticket and a fine for your infraction. Now that school is back in session across our tri-state region, neighboring New York is taking action to curb the problem, especially in areas with designated school zones. Common sense: Obey the rules of the road otherwise your wallet will be a little lighter. Truth be known, you won't get there faster by applying a lead foot on the gas pedal.
ALBANY, NY
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy