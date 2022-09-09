Read full article on original website
sacredheartpioneers.com
Sacred Heart Drops Contest to Quinnipiac
HAMDEN, Conn.— The Sacred Heart University men's soccer team fell at Quinnipiac, 5-0, in non-conference action on Wednesday. Despite being outshot 16-7, Sacred Heart put more pressure on the Bobcat net by improving its shot total in the second half. First year midfielder Javier Lopez Cayuela led with two...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Lim Playing in Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Sacred Heart University junior golfer Marcus Lim is playing in an international tournament this fall. Lim is playing for his native Team Malaysia at the 13th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on Oct. 27-30 at Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi, Thailand. Over the weekend at the Ryan...
