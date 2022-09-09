ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Parents sue State College School District for not allowing girls to play hockey

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LvRwh_0hpDkf1t00

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Area School District is being sued for allegedly not allowing girls to play ice hockey.

The suit alleges the district is in violation of Title 9, which is meant to bring equity between men and women in most facets of education.

The parents are asking a federal judge to include the three girls on the club’s roster and $100,000 as well.

The district said it “will not discuss the pending litigation outside of the court process.”

