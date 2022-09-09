Read full article on original website
upr.org
Utah woman surprised to qualify for world champion cycling competition
A Utah woman recently qualified for a world champion cycling competition without even trying. This year Dondea Sherer decided she would do a race every month to help raise money for the Huntsman Cancer Institute, in honor of her brother who was diagnosed with sarcoma last year. Sherer is a...
Real Salt Lake announces name change for Sandy stadium
In an announcement made Saturday, Real Salt Lake will be renaming the Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy to “America First Field,” effective immediately as the result of a partnership with America First Credit Union. Former team sponsor Rio Tinto, a mining company owning the Kennecott Bingham Canyon Mine,...
Eagle Mountain loses nearly $1.13 million to an email impersonator
The city of Eagle Mountain announced Monday that they recently lost almost $1.13 million in a digital crime. The incident occurred on August 31 through email impersonation. City officials say that the individual responsible posed as a vendor working closely with the city on an infrastructure project. The person responsible...
Utah trees’ leaves dying early due to high temperatures
All throughout Utah, residents have noticed trees looking like they’re turning over for the fall season, but that isn’t the case. Instead, the falling leaves are the result of high temperatures, having been dying early due to extreme heat. Shaun Moser, garden manager at Conservation Garden Park in...
Wild About Utah: Spider Mountain
Recently, I accompanied Friend Weller, chief radio engineer for Utah Public Radio, on a visit to what local radio engineers affectionately call Spider Mountain. We sought to determine why the Utah County translator would intermittently go off air for minutes to hours. Friend speculated that wasps or spiders were to blame. He explained that this translator receives the signal from Logan via satellite and rebroadcasts it for lower Utah County on 88.7 MHz. It is one of more than 30 translators that re-transmit UPR where mountains block the original signal.
Chick-fil-A releases new ‘Autumn Spice’ milkshake first tested in Salt Lake City
This fall, Chick-fil-A is releasing a new flavor of milkshake in participating restaurants around the nation after it was exclusively tested in Salt Lake City. Chick-fil-A’s “Autumn Spice” milkshake was a flavor that took Salt Lake City residents by storm in 2021 and now a year later, the flavor will be sold in restaurant chains around the entire country.
27-year-old man shot and killed in Salt Lake City
27-year-old Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen was shot and killed at a Salt Lake City apartment complex early Monday morning. At about 12:06 a.m., dispatchers were told that a man had been shot. Police arrived on the scene, discovered Allen outside an apartment, and began providing emergency medical care. Allen was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital where he died.
