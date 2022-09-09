Shooting in Oscar's Taco Shop parking lot injures 3

A shooting in the parking lot of Oscar's Taco Shop on Fesslers Lane around 3 p.m. has left three injured.

An Infiniti Sedan and a Nissan Rogue SUV pulled into the lot and backed into spots behind the restaurant.

People in the two different vehicles then got out and started talking. Gunshots were heard soon after.

Surveillance footage from the scene assisted Metro Nashville Police in assessing what happened.

"From the surveillance video, we can see that the female who is deceased actually got out of the Nissan Rogue and got into the back seat of the Infiniti, and was in the backseat of the Infiniti when the gunfire started," said MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron.

Oscars Tacos is reported to be uninvolved with the crime — the parking lot happened to have been chosen as a meeting spot by those involved.

The Nissan Rogue drove away from the scene and crashed at the intersection of Fesslers Lane and Lebanon Road. One person from the scene of the crash was taken into custody.

When the Rogue attempted to escape, police said it was stopped by two trucks that wedged together to make sure it was unable to flee.

"I also need to say that we are very grateful to the two truck drivers down at Lebanon Pike and Fesslers Lane, who, as this vehicle tried to wedge itself in between them to flee — they kind of moved in on that vehicle and stopped it from fleeing — immobilized the Rogue, if you will. And it was their efforts that helped us further the investigation, to where we are at this point and have those four persons in custody. A very great job by those two citizens," Aaron said.

Two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds; one woman was fatally shot.