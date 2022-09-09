ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ acting AG helps lead coalition supporting reversal of changes to Title IX protections

By Kyw Staff
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — New Jersey’s acting attorney general Matt Platkin is co-leading a multi-state coalition in support of efforts to reverse amendments to Title IX implemented by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Platkin says those amendments weakened protections for victims of sexual discrimination, harassment and abuse at K-12 schools.

Title IX , signed into law by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972, is best known for its role in gender equity in athletics and preventing sexual harassment on campuses .

Among the changes proposed by the U.S. Department of Education , and supported by the group of state lawmakers, would be a set of comprehensive standards on sex-based discrimination.

It would reverse nearly all of the Trump amendments but would keep one that presumes innocence for the accused until the grievance process is finished.

The department of education says it’s seeing a troubling rise in sexual assaults at K-12 schools.

