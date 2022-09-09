ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Meta Platforms Stock Flew Higher on Friday

By Eric Volkman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

What happened

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) vaulted into the weekend on a high note. The Facebook and Instagram owner's share price zoomed more than 4% higher on Friday, as investors bid the company up on news that it had disbanded one of its teams.

So what

Thursday afternoon, The Wall Street Journal reported that Meta had dissolved the Responsible Innovation (RI) unit at the company. This was the team that kept an eye on the ethics of its products and services, which also include messaging app WhatsApp in addition to Facebook and Instagram.

Meta spokesman Eric Porterfield told the newspaper that most of the RI team, comprising around 24 individuals, would be shifted to other jobs at the social media giant. He added that Meta remains committed to the unit's objectives; resources devoted to these are better allocated to issue-specific items, according to Porterfield.

The RI team was formed in the wake of accusations that the company was not making enough of an effort to police content that some considered incendiary, particularly with Facebook. These allegations persist, and rarely a day passes without renewed criticism of how the company is handling the situation.

Now what

At the same time, however, Meta is struggling with declines in both operational and fundamental metrics. Among other issues, the company recently reported its first year-over-year revenue decline, while its user base isn't enjoying the explosive growth it once did. As a result, management is looking for areas in which to trim costs.

Disbanding a team keeping an eye on the ethics of Meta's business is a bit troubling from the perspective of a user and the broader social standpoint. But investors might feel it's a sign of the company's commitment to saving on expenses.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Meta Platforms, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has positions in Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

Amazon offers a diverse business model and robust financial results. The company is already very large and continues to grow at an impressive speed. You can start here and then build your portfolio around the Amazon keystone. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges

David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Cathie Wood bought shares of Velo3D, DraftKings, and Nvidia on Monday. The three stocks are trading well below their earlier highs, but the long-term outlook is brighter than the current stock charts indicate. Ark Invest doesn't have a problem buying falling stocks, but 2020 seems far away given the sluggish...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

British American Tobacco, Energy Transfer, and Verizon are all growing businesses. All pay relatively safe dividends that are likely to keep increasing over time. The three stocks are presently priced at valuation multiples in the single digits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Zuckerberg
The Motley Fool

Why Tuesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

The market has had a rough year, largely due to high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates. Inflation slowed in July, and now the market is wondering if it slowed again in August. Whichever way inflation goes has the potential to significantly move markets, one way or the other. You’re...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Dropped Today

It wasn't just the overall market downtrend helping to push Tesla shares lower Tuesday. The EV maker's stock is priced for rapid growth; any disruption to that narrative will cause some selling. Warren Buffett-backed BYD already manufactures electric buses in the U.S. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Meta#Stock#Board Of Directors#Wall Street#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Meta#Meta Platforms Stock Flew#The Wall Street Journal
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks Ken Griffin Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plunged

The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return in over a half-century. In spite of heightened market volatility, billionaire Ken Griffin has been putting his fund's cash to work. Citadel absolutely piled into five widely-held stocks during the second quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Motley Fool

The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

Mixing growth and value stocks is a recipe that can improve large portfolios. Here are two stocks that can provide growth and one that brings the value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
216K+
Followers
106K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy