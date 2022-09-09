ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, OH

Ohio family surprised by overnight visitor behind toilet

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cris Belle
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C5Pej_0hpDjTLq00

TRENTON, Ohio ( WJW ) — An Ohio family got a surprise visitor in the early morning hours on Friday as they were packing to leave for a trip.

According to a Facebook post from the Trenton police, a coyote crept into the first floor bathroom at some point during the 4 o’clock hour.

Florida Christian school teacher arrested for ‘twerking’ on student, deputies say

The post said the animal was most likely in the bathroom while family members used it, “unbeknownst to them” at the time.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzGjU_0hpDjTLq00
    (Credit: Trenton police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2RWD_0hpDjTLq00
    (Credit: Trenton police)

“As a reminder, our city is surrounded by rural/agricultural areas that these animals call home,” the department said. “Please keep small pets and animals in mind during the evening hours, and please report any suspicious activity to our office.”

McDonald’s brings back 80s-era menu item for a limited time

Officers say they were able to safely get the coyote out of the home and back into nature unharmed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Blue Ash PD seeks to identify auto robbery suspect

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WDTN) — The Blue Ash Police Department is asking for help in identifying the suspect of an auto robbery that occurred in early September. The auto robbery occurred on Sept. 2 at the BP station located at 6151 Pfeiffer Road in Blue Ash. The suspect, shown in the photos below, forced the […]
BLUE ASH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Mcdonald, OH
State
Florida State
City
Trenton, OH
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
eaglecountryonline.com

NKY Pizza Franchise Owner Arrested in Human Trafficking Enforcement Operation

The Polk County Sheriff's Office (Florida) announced Friday the arrests of 160 people. (Polk County, Fl.) – A northern Kentucky pizza franchise owner has been arrested as part of a seven-day human trafficking enforcement operation in Florida. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit announced Friday 160 arrests.
VERONA, KY
WDTN

‘Hope Changes Everything’: Celebrating addiction recovery in Dayton

“We know people are hurting in Montgomery County. It’s important for us to come together as a community to have the open conversations and to celebrate those who are successfully living in recovery, to overcome the stigma that often comes with addiction,” said Helen Jones-Kelley, Executive Director of Montgomery County ADAMHS.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Nexstar Media Inc
WLWT 5

Woman charged in interstate crash in Mason

MASON, Ohio — A woman has been indicted for an interstate chase in Mason that lasted nearly an hour last month. Charlene Wilcoxson, 40, is facing multiple charges, including failure to comply with an officer. Officials say it began on Aug. 13 with a report of a woman asleep...
MASON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WDTN

Dayton man arrested for shooting Xenia teen

On Monday morning, deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were called to Ford Road. When the deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman had been shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute. The teen was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
XENIA, OH
Fox 19

Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy