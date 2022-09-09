ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kenan Thompson’s Ex Christina Evangeline Is ‘Supportive’ of Him Ahead of 2022 Emmys: It’s a ‘Dream Come True’

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2agFwj_0hpDjPow00
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Still a fan. Kenan Thompson has the full support of his ex-wife Christina Evangeline as he prepares for his “dream” job hosting the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

“Kenan’s really excited for the Emmys. It’s a dream come true and he really feels it’s like destiny fulfilled,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly before the Saturday Night Live star, 44, makes his debut as Emmys host on Monday, September 12. “He’s always prepared for everything. He stays prepared and he’s such a hard worker.”

The insider added that Thompson has been getting “a lot of support from his family and friends” ahead of the big night. “His divorce is still ongoing but he’s been on great terms with his ex,” the source continued. “She’s really supportive of him and they still get along well. … [She and the] kids are going to be watching from home in New York City since they’re back in school.”

The comedian and Evangeline, 33, who tied the knot in 2011, share daughters Georgia, 7, and Gianna, 3. The couple quietly separated in November 2020, before Thompson officially filed for divorce two years later. “They remain close as co-parents and have remained very close throughout the separation,” a source told Us in April, shortly after the news of their split first broke. “[They] are completely amicable. There’s nothing juicy about why they split.”

The Kenan alum and the model reportedly made a “mutual decision” to call it quits, after realizing that they “want[ed] different things.”

Shortly after Thompson filed for divorce, a second insider noted that he and the model were working together to coparent their daughters amicably. “Kenan and Christina agreed to split custody,” the insider said at the time. “They’re still close as coparents and they plan on spending holidays together and celebrate their daughters’ birthdays as a family.”

The twosome dated for three years before getting married at Atlanta’s Georgia Aquarium in November 2011. Thompson previously spoke about his desire to provide for his family, even revealing that he flew back to New York the day after his wedding to return to work on SNL. “We wanted to get married and we wanted to start a family and keep a family,” the All That alum told Fatherly at the time. ”That’s probably what drives me to work like such a maniac.”

Thompson echoed those sentiments earlier this month, telling the Los Angeles Times that he loved the “stability” that working on the late-night show provided him and his children. “It’s nice to be in one place, [versus] having to deal with the beck and call from Vancouver or Australia or someplace like that,” he told the outlet. “With raising kids, that kind of lifestyle is a nice thing to have.”

He continued: “That is my most prized part of everything that is outside of what SNL can do for your career. It’s also always changing, and it’s live, with a high level of artists and musicians. But the thing I covet most is knowing where I am going to be a lot of the time.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Comments / 6

Related
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Simone Biles' Sister Adria Reveals the Olympian's Reaction to Her 'Claim to Fame' Game (Exclusive)

It didn't take long for Adria Biles to get clocked as Simone Biles' sister after entering the Claim to Fame house, but "Louise" managed to channel her family's winning spirit and stick it out until Monday's episode of the ABC reality show. After being eliminated seventh in Claim to Fame, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a competition to discover one another's true identity, Adria opened up to PopCulture.com about her time in the house and what her sister Simone's reaction was to her reality TV debut.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Evangeline
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Kenan Thompson
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Emmy Awards#Wedding#Primetime Emmy
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab Welcome a Baby

Activist and professional football player Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, radio and TV personality Nessa Diab, are parents. Diab announced Sunday on Instagram that the couple welcomed a baby “a few weeks ago.”More from The Hollywood ReporterColin Kaepernick on Joining Forces With EIF for His Social Justice Program'Kaepernick & America': Film Review | Tribeca 2022Spike Lee to Direct Colin Kaepernick Docuseries for ESPN “[W]e are over the moon with our growing family,” she wrote. “Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and...
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children

Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

205K+
Followers
21K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy