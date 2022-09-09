ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Mickey: Cowboys, Dak, ready to play

By Adam Bradshaw
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuOBh_0hpDit4P00

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – It’s being described by some as an epic rematch, Tom Brady versus Dak Prescott in a repeat of the 2021 season opener.

This time the game is the 2022 season opener and it is being played Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys fans may remember the painful walk off field goal that gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 31 to 29 victory as the game ended in Tampa last September.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola looks ahead to Sunday Night Football and says the Cowboys are ready for this one and Dak is ready to play.

The game kicks off Sunday night at 715pm Central Daylight Time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Plane crash takes lives of Wichita Falls business owners

UPDATE: Sept. 13, 2022, at 8:56 p.m. According to the Coconino Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office Jon Paxton, deputies responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. When deputies could not reach the area, an Arizona DPS helicopter was called and located the crash scene and confirmed the two fatalities around 1:30 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frisco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Frisco, TX
Football
City
Frisco, TX
City
Star, TX
ClutchPoints

Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Dak Prescott
CBS DFW

Former Cowboys receiver Brice Butler had concerns about team before Prescott's injury

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Brice Butler played for the Cowboys from 2015-2017.   He was on the team when Dak Prescott got drafted.  Now working in the media himself, he delivers an honest take on the team and the expectations of the fans. Keep in mind, this was before Prescott's injury in the season opener.   "We all know why people hate the Cowboys fanbase and we also know why people inside the fanbase love the fanbase," Butler said. "There is a sense of faith beyond anything I can explain. I know that everyone that is a Cowboys fan believes the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Buccaneers#At T Stadium#American Football#Tx#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Authorities on lookout for missing murder suspect

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are on the hunt for a Wichita Falls murder suspect who did not show up for a scheduled court hearing Tuesday afternoon in 78th District Court. Terrance Reese was out on bond awaiting trial for the 2008 murder of Hulan Waldon. The judge revoked his $100,000 bond and reset it […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to undergo hand surgery, out for several weeks

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2022 season is off to a miserable start. First, they lost many of their key pieces to free agency. After that, they got steamrolled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. It’s already a bad start to a critical season for the franchise. The latest news about Dak Prescott will only […] The post Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to undergo hand surgery, out for several weeks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

Surgery done, Dak on the road to recovery

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had surgery on Monday afternoon to repair a broken bone in his throwing hand. Sources close to the team say the surgery went well after Prescott told reporters that the break was “very clean.” No word on how long Dak Prescott’s recovery will be, […]
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Could Cowboys consider Cam Newton following Prescott injury?

The Dallas Cowboys are set to be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for some time after he suffered a serious thumb injury during Dallas' "Sunday Night Football" loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that left him needing surgery. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that the club doesn't...
DALLAS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

$2 million coin thief back in Wichita County Jail

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man, who along with his two codefendants, is supposed to be paying back more than $1.3 million of gold and silver coins stolen from a Wichita Falls couple is back in jail without bond after a new charge in Tarrant County for misapplication of fiduciary funds over $30,000. Russell Stallings, […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy