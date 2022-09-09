A suspect is in custody following the accidental discharge of a Stuttgart officer’s firearm during a struggle following a traffic stop Monday morning. According to a statement from the Stuttgart Police Department, the traffic stop was initiated on E. Second St. shortly before 7 a.m. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and a foot chase ensued. The suspect was overtaken by the officer and an altercation occurred, during which the officer’s firearm was accidentally discharged.

STUTTGART, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO