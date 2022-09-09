Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: One person dead on Dahlia Drive, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. According to authorities, the incident resulted in one victim. There is no other information at this time. We will update this article as more information becomes available.
Jacksonville police investigating shooting at Highway 161
Police are investigating a confirmed shooting in Jacksonville Tuesday night.
Little Rock police respond to shooting at West Little Rock apartment complex
Police are investigating a shooting at a west Little Rock apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.
Pine Bluff police investigating deadly overnight shooting on S. Elm Street
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead around 2:00 a.m. According to reports, authorities arrived at S. Elm Street, which is where they found two people victims outside of the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pine Bluff police: 15-year-old arrested in 2021 Christmas club killing
Pine Bluff police said they arrested a 15-year-old Sunday in connection to a 2021 Christmas club killing.
Man shot in Little Rock apartment identified as father of ‘Cheer’ star
A man shot over the weekend at a Little Rock apartment complex was identified as the father of a reality television star.
Little Rock man charged with beating 14-year-old Beebe youth, $15K bond
A Little Rock man was charged after a 14 year old was allegedly beaten.
Sheriff: Recaptured inmate escaped Saline Co. jail in 45 seconds after climbing razor-wire, barbed-wire
Saline County sheriff has expended its search for Sunday's jail escapee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHBS
Saline County and Arkansas State police looking for escaped convict
According to police, a detainee identified as Wuanya Smith escaped from Saline County Detention Center around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say he was being held on an active warrant out of the state of Nebraska for murder. Authorities say Smith was last seen Headed North from the detention center wearing...
Family mourns loss of couple shot and killed in Little Rock, 15-year-old named responsible
Emotions run high as a family and friends mourn the loss of two shot and killed in the Capital City this weekend.
Litle Rock 15-year-old arrested in connection to double homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Little Rock Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on S. Louisiana Street. According to reports, the shooting resulted in the homicide of both a male and female victim. Shortly after the incident happened, North Little Rock...
LRPD Update: Teen to be charged as adult in Saturday double-killing
Little Rock police say a 15-year-old young man is in custody Sunday and faces murder charges tied to the killing of two people on Saturday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Garland County schools grieving after car wrecks injure multiple students and kill another
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Members of the Garland County community have been leaning on each other for support after a tragic weekend. Staff members in the Jessieville and Mountain Pine school districts said they are grieving after car wrecks injured multiple students and killed another. "Anytime you lose a...
Jessieville School District rallying for football players involved in vehicle accident
It was a tough start to the week for students and staff in the Jessieville School District. School officials say they learned four of their football players were involved in a car crash Saturday in Garland county.
Search continues for inmate who escaped an Arkansas jail
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Law enforcement are still searching for a man who was being held at the Saline County Jail for a murder charge. Wuanya Smith escaped from jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning. This is four days after he was arrested in Saline County on Sept. 7. “He was awaiting extradition to […]
Inmate accused of Nebraska murder escapes from jail in Saline County
BENTON, Ark. — Authorities are looking for a man who they say escaped from the Saline County Detention Center Sunday morning. The missing inmate is Wuanya Smith. Haskell police say Smith was in jail as a result of a murder investigation out of Nebraska. Smith is alleged to have climbed the razor wire fence around […]
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Stuttgart
A suspect is in custody following the accidental discharge of a Stuttgart officer’s firearm during a struggle following a traffic stop Monday morning. According to a statement from the Stuttgart Police Department, the traffic stop was initiated on E. Second St. shortly before 7 a.m. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and a foot chase ensued. The suspect was overtaken by the officer and an altercation occurred, during which the officer’s firearm was accidentally discharged.
LRPD: Two dead, investigation underway after shooting Saturday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Two people are dead after an apparent shooting at a home in the 3200 block of South Louisiana Street, according to officials with the Little Rock Police Department.
KHBS
Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
THV11
Little Rock, AR
28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0