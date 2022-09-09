ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryant, AR
Benton, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Bryant, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Benton, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WREG

Search continues for inmate who escaped an Arkansas jail

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Law enforcement are still searching for a man who was being held at the Saline County Jail for a murder charge. Wuanya Smith escaped from jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning. This is four days after he was arrested in Saline County on Sept. 7.   “He was awaiting extradition to […]
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Stuttgart

A suspect is in custody following the accidental discharge of a Stuttgart officer’s firearm during a struggle following a traffic stop Monday morning. According to a statement from the Stuttgart Police Department, the traffic stop was initiated on E. Second St. shortly before 7 a.m. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and a foot chase ensued. The suspect was overtaken by the officer and an altercation occurred, during which the officer’s firearm was accidentally discharged.
STUTTGART, AR
KHBS

Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy