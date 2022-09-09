Read full article on original website
DC delays inspecting marijuana gifting shops, promises crackdown still coming
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After weeks of warning about an approaching crackdown on marijuana gifting shops, District officials delayed inspecting the businesses without explanation. The so-called Joint Cannabis Task Force was expected to begin inspecting the estimated 100 or so marijuana gifting shops on Sept. 1 for city...
11-year-old boy charged in fire that destroyed Maryland Dollar General
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators said Monday that an 11-year-old boy is to blame for setting a fire that destroyed a Dollar General store in Hampstead on Sept. 3. Just after 5 p.m. that day, members of the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company, surrounding fire departments, and...
VSP investigating shooting on I-81, believe motorcyclist left Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is looking for the person connected with a shooting that happened on Interstate 81 over the weekend. Police say that it happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County. According to the report from police, someone driving a green Harley Davidson shot another person on the interstate Sunday night.
Big economic development announcement coming tomorrow in West Virginia
UPDATE: (6 P.M. Monday, Sept. 12) – The bills to approve funding to develop two 2,000-acre parcels of land and to approve $150 million more to fix secondary roads in the state have been approved by both the State Senate and House of Delegates. The bills now move on...
Maryland Murder Suspect Apprehended For April Shooting Of DC Grandmother, Volunteer, Police Say
A Maryland man has become the latest suspect to be charged with murder months after a fatal midday shooting in DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced. District Heights resident Norvin Dickerson, 41, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 8 with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the shooting of 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins in April, authorities said.
$500M aerospace manufacturing hub coming to Ravenswood, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A major manufacturing facility is coming to Jackson County, West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced on Tuesday. WFXR News’ sister station, WOWK, confirmed on Monday that the location of a major economic development project would be at the old Century Steel facility in Ravenswood in Jackson County.
10 places to go glamping in West Virginia, Part 2
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An overnight stay in a traditional tent in the woods might seem like a perfect getaway for some people, but to others, it’s not so ideal. That’s why there is a whole industry that thrives on glamping, where campers stay the night in deluxe tents, luxury cabins, camping domes and more.
Virginians will start getting one-time tax rebates soon
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – In the coming days, one-time rebates will start going out to eligible taxpayers, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation. Tax Commissioner Craig Burns gave lawmakers an update on Tuesday morning. Here is what you need to know:. How much will I get?. The General...
Pinpoint Weather: Cool mornings, warm afternoons
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Quiet weather continues to dominate the forecast for Southwest and Central Virginia. An area of high pressure is settling over the region for the next several days, resulting in fair weather. For Wednesday, a bit of patchy fog is possible in some river valleys during the morning. It will be a cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s, so you may need the light jacket as you head out the door. Otherwise, more sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures are expected across the area. Highs will be in the slightly cooler-than-average 70s.
Pinpoint Weather: Pattern changes to dry and mild
High pressure is in control of the region and will remain that way for the next several days. The cold front that pushed through Monday has scoured out most of the rain chances for the region and dry and cooler air has entered the area. This pattern will continue into...
Pinpoint Weather: PM storms Monday, dry weather ahead
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Morning fog, as well as showers and storms, will impact Southwest and Central Virginia Monday. Due to humid air in place and the wet ground from recent rainfall, widespread fog developed across the region Monday morning. Low visibilities will impact the morning commute. Remember to slow down, use low beams, and keep plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
