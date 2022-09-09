‘I’m the s–t starter’: Warriors icon Tim Hardaway explains why he’s the Draymond Green of the epic Run TMC trio

Everyone loves a reunion, especially NBA reunions. On the other hand, for it to work, it has to make sense for both sides that are reuniting. Say you and an old flame are both single. You run into each other. Suddenly, as you’re catching up, you’re asking yourself – why did we split up in the first place? If they’re asking themselves the same question, you two lovebirds ought to have a conversation.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO