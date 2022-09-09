‘I’m the s–t starter’: Warriors icon Tim Hardaway explains why he’s the Draymond Green of the epic Run TMC trio

Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Believes Russell Westbrook Showed ‘Too Much Respect’ Last Season
There are a lot of reasons people point to as to why the Los Angeles Lakers’ star trio of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis didn’t work last season. While injuries were the biggest cause of the Lakers’ issues, Westbrook took the brunt of the blame as well.
Wiggins Minutes May be Hard to Find With Loaded OKC Roster
After earning a contract last season, Aaron Wiggins may have to earn any minutes this season with a full roster in front of him.
This 3-Time 6th Man Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent
On Monday, September 12, Lou Williams still remains a free agent. The three-time 6th Man of The Year has played for the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors over his career.
JaVale McGee Has Played With Many Superstars In His NBA Career: "LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul..."
For much of the first half of his NBA career, JaVale McGee was somewhat of a laughing stock. He was a very raw big man who endured his fair share of struggles on the court, and as he made boneheaded plays, he became a fixture on Shaqtin' A Fool, which only added more credence to the idea that he was just a bad player.
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
'Traumatized all over again': Former Suns' employee calls out NBA over status of Sarver probe
A former employee of the Phoenix Suns publicly criticized the NBA on social media for its prolonged investigation into allegations of racism and misogyny against majority owner Robert Sarver, saying she was among those interviewed by attorneys looking into the matter. Ashley Silva, a former marketing department employee, said in the tweet posted...
Stephen Curry Said That Kevin Durant Had Unrealistic Expectations That His Preferred Trade Destination Would Retain Their Superstars
Kevin Durant's trade request earlier this offseason rocked the NBA world in a way like few things have in recent times. It seemingly came out of nowhere and sent everybody into a frenzy. A player of his caliber becoming available for trade was not something you see happen often so...
Golden State Warriors Land Domantas Sabonis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Fate is one of the longest-standing matters of debate between human beings. Do you believe in fate? It’s a difficult conclusion for most of us to make, especially if you’re signed to an NBA contract. On the one hand, the idea that we don’t have control over our...
Lakers Video: Allen Iverson Says LeBron James Is ‘The One’ When Talking About GOAT Debate
Basketball fans can only count on the NBA season from October through June. However, one of the conversations that the hoops community can look forward to around the calendar is the debate on who is the greatest basketball player of all time. Popularly known as the GOAT debate, the argument...
Steph Curry names the former teammate he’s open to playing with again
Kevin Durant had the entire NBA in a stronghold during the summer when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. There were a large number of teams that went after the star player, including the Golden State Warriors, his former team. Durant won two championships with the franchise, and...
Drake Buys $100K Championship Rings After Winning His Rec Basketball League
Drake is a massive basketball fan. The man can be seen courtside at nearly any Toronto Raptors game, and he's been training his son in the ways of the sport for years. He's also an avid player, and is deeply passionate about hooping in his SBL Recreational Basketball League. The...
Warriors star Stephen Curry blamed for Klay Thompson’s NBA 2K23 rating controversy by Ronnie 2K
Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson was quite vocal about how he didn’t agree with his NBA 2K23 rating. So much so, that Klay took to Instagram to put the game on blast for giving him an 88 rating for his 3-point shooting. Ronnie 2K has now responded to...
Stephen Curry details how close Warriors came to Kevin Durant trade
Stephen Curry candidly discussed the possibility of the Golden State Warriors trading for Kevin Durant. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Stephen Curry was asked if the Golden State Warriors considered trading for Kevin Durant this offseason. He offered a surprising response. “Hell, yeah!” Curry said. “There was a...
New Orleans Pelicans Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Everyone loves a reunion, especially NBA reunions. On the other hand, for it to work, it has to make sense for both sides that are reuniting. Say you and an old flame are both single. You run into each other. Suddenly, as you’re catching up, you’re asking yourself – why did we split up in the first place? If they’re asking themselves the same question, you two lovebirds ought to have a conversation.
Rory McIlroy branded “INSULTING” by Patrick Reed after comments on LIV Golf competitors
Rory McIlroy has publicly spoken out against LIV Golf, he’s now been branded “insulting” by golfing counterpart Patrick Reed. LIV golf, the Saudi-backed golfing venture, has been met with a furiously backlash by golf fans and golfers who haven’t been tempted by the gold-coated, dangled carrot.
‘I wasn’t prepared’: Warriors star Stephen Curry agonizes over one of the ‘biggest regrets’ of his career
Stephen Curry has achieved so many things throughout what has been a decorated NBA career. Nevertheless, the Golden State Warriors superstar is by no means immune to regret. In a recent tell-all interview with Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone, Curry got brutally honest about one particular regret in his career that he continues to agonize […] The post ‘I wasn’t prepared’: Warriors star Stephen Curry agonizes over one of the ‘biggest regrets’ of his career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors Had Legitimate Talks About Bringing Kevin Durant Back
Steph Curry revealed that the rumors were true.
Celtics sign Danilo Gallinari replacement, but it’s not Carmelo Anthony
The addition of Danilo Gallinari would have given the Boston Celtics, fresh off a 4-2 defeat in the NBA Finals at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, solid depth on the wing behind stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. While the 34-year old Gallinari has lost a step, he still would have provided the […] The post Celtics sign Danilo Gallinari replacement, but it’s not Carmelo Anthony appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Van Exel reveals Lakers icon Kobe Bryant’s Michael Jordan secret
It is no secret that Kobe Bryant looked up to Michael Jordan as his ultimate idol. This is the very reason why the Los Angeles Lakers icon tried his very best to outdo MJ every time he had the opportunity to do so whenever they faced each other on the basketball court. This was one […] The post Nick Van Exel reveals Lakers icon Kobe Bryant’s Michael Jordan secret appeared first on ClutchPoints.
