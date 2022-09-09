Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
Onslow County accepts grant to improve Albert J. Ellis Airport
Onslow County, North Carolina — The Onslow County Board of Commissioners accepted a large grant that will help bring improvements to the Albert J. Ellis Airport. The grant from the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program was more than $8 million. Albert J. Ellis Airport Director Chris White said...
wcti12.com
Lenoir County offers new permits for concealed handgun holders
Lenoir County, North Carolina — Lenoir County has started offering new permits for concealed handgun holders. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram and the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office will now issue plastic credit card style concealed handgun permit cards. The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is the first in the state to offer...
wcti12.com
Pitt County leaders discuss school safety solutions
City leaders in Pitt County held a meeting Tuesday to talk about school safety. At the meeting, the Greenville Police Department said they are staying a step ahead in the event of a possible threat. Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls said every Pitt County public school is staffed with a...
WITN
Rocky Mount launching urgent repair program for residents
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The application period is now open for the city of Rocky Mount’s urgent housing repair program. The program is offering $15,000 to assist in the rehabilitation of deteriorating homes owned by low-income families. The goals of the Urgent Repair Program are to:. Alleviate housing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
coastalreview.org
Emissions inspection requirement to end in Onslow County
Vehicle owners in Onslow, Lee and Rockingham counties will no longer need emissions tests starting Nov. 1, but vehicle safety inspections are still required in all counties. After Nov. 1, New Hanover County will be the only coastal county to continue requiring emissions tests. Moves to eliminate emission testing requirements...
'I'm going to lose people': Sampson County Sheriff using social media to plead for funding, staff
"I have to move people to make sure that where we're lacking in one area, we can accommodate in the other."
wcti12.com
Pitt County bridge to be replaced
GRIMESLAND, Pitt County — The bridge over Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is scheduled to close this week for it to be replaced. NC Department of Transportation officials said the bridge will close around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. They said the bridge will be demolished...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcti12.com
Craven County Sheriff's Office K9 Nibbles retires
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Nibbles is now retired. Nibbles has been serving with the office since January of 2020 after being donated by the Throw Away Dogs Project. He was originally rescued in 2015 from a dog-fighting ring in Canada. Nibbles had...
WITN
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A third woman has been charged in a fraud case where deputies say thousands of dollars were withdrawn from the checking accounts of victims. Pitt County deputies say Myshyla Murray, of Greenville, was arrested on Friday. In early July, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office began...
WITN
New Bern police continue search for missing woman
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police say they are continuing to follow up on leads concerning a missing woman. The New Bern Police Department first asked for help finding Adriana Ilvento on Friday. They said she was last seen wearing a white headband, a green t-shirt, blue sweatshirt, and bleached-stained black pants.
wcti12.com
Election preparation and absentee ballot security, what officials say
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Voters in North Carolina can request absentee ballots before the general election on November 8th. The Pitt County Board of Elections sent 677 absentee ballots since the process began earlier in September. Voters have until November 1st to make their request for an absentee ballot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcti12.com
Grant program will allow rural areas in ENC to upgrade Wi-Fi
Duplin County, North Carolina — Eastern North Carolina counties will get soon get better internet access due to the 2022 Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology Grant Program. Duplin County is one of 69 counties that will benefit from the high-speed internet access expansion. 1000 homes across Duplin...
Pitt County bridge replacement begins Wednesday
GRIMESLAND, N.C. – The bridge spanning Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is scheduled to close this week, so the bridge can be replaced. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will close the site around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and begin to demolish the 47-year-old bridge, then build a modern structure. The new bridge […]
Local parents concerned about intersection in front of Dixon High School
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) – Some parents in Onslow County are raising concerns about an intersection in front of a local high school. Some say the turn into Dixon High School off Highway 17 becomes extremely congested in the mornings and afternoons. “In the mornings as parents are arriving, the line to go and […]
wcti12.com
Body armor protects K9 officers at ENC police department
HOLLY RIDGE, Onslow County — A K9 officer got a handsome new vest that could help save his life when fighting crime. Sergeant Mariano Procopio said the body armor for his K9 partner, Razmus, cost around $2,000, which was paid for with the help of a grant. Paws, tail,...
wcti12.com
ENC town recalls Hurricane Florence devastation on four year anniversary
Pollocksville, Jones County — Four years ago, Hurricane Florence left a lasting impact on Eastern North Carolina, as it brought flooding rains and devastation in its wake. Many people are still rebuilding, and some are still in hotels and temporary housing. One of the areas hit hardest by the...
‘Speak up and say something’: North Carolina parents thankful for quick response after school threat on Snapchat
Terrell made the threat on the app sometime around Friday, and by Saturday, he was in custody facing a charge of communicating threats of mass violence to an educational institution.
wcti12.com
ECU Police investigate drink tampering incident
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On September 13, 2022, ECU Police received a report alleging drink tampering of two people, one of which led to a sexual assault at the Theta Chi Fraternity House. The incident was reported to have taken place on August 20, 2022 and the alleged suspect...
wcti12.com
Pitt County announces 5-step plan to fight litter problem
A 5-step plan is in the works to clean litter around Pitt County and is expected to roll out in January 2023. Pitt County Solid Waste Director, John Demary said part of the plan will include mapping out the problem areas where illegal littering and dumping are prevalent. Even with...
Comments / 0