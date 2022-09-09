Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Line of showers, storms moving through New Hampshire; warning in effect in southern NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A line of storms is moving from the west to the east across New Hampshire on Tuesday. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Cheshire and Hillsborough counties until 8:45 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, the storm could bring 60 mph...
WMUR.com
Severe thunderstorm warning issued in southwestern New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Cheshire and Hillsborough counties until 7:45 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, the storm could bring 60 mph winds and small hail to areas including Jaffrey, Swanzy, Peterborough, Rindge and New Ipswich. The warned storm cell has...
WMUR.com
Severe weather threat over after line of showers, storms clear out of New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A line of showers and storms moving from the west to the east across New Hampshire led to multiple severe thunderstorm warnings Tuesday evening. Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect, at various times, for Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Rockingham counties. The most-recent warning expired at 9:45 p.m.
Torrential rain causes flooding in parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — Torrential rainfall caused flooding in parts of southeastern Massachusetts as storms packing downpours and lightning rolled through on Tuesday. The National Weather service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Bristol County, warning residents of up to two inches of rain in a one-hour span. That warning expired shortly after 12 p.m.
WMUR.com
Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected for New Hampshire on Primary Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Showers and strong thunderstorms are expected to move through New Hampshire as voters head to the polls for Primary Day. Highs will warm into the 70s with elevated humidity levels, giving way to scattered showers and passing thunderstorms. Some of the afternoon storms could contain gusty...
WMUR.com
Video: Storms move across New Hampshire
Showers and storms possible Tuesday evening then giving way to an autumn-like feel for the end of the week. Scattered showers and a chance for passing thunderstorms Tuesday evening. Some of the storms could contain gusty winds and torrential downpours. Showers or storms move out after 10-11 PM then clearing skies as the humidity fades with lows in the 50s overnight.
WMUR.com
Video: Bright and breezy
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a front with downpours and thunderstorms it turns breezy and less humid today and much cooler for the end of the week. Showers may linger across the North Country today, otherwise it will be bright and breezy as the air dries. Highs on Wednesday in the upper 60s north to the upper 70s to 80 south. Winds will be gusty out of the west 10-20+ mph.
WMUR.com
Video: Some humidity on warm day in New Hampshire
Remaining warm (and somewhat humid) to start the workweek ahead of the next system and a cooldown for the end of the week. We won't be able to rule out a passing sprinkle today, but most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs should return to the upper 70s and low 80s with dewpoints above 60 degrees.
WMUR.com
Video: Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible in New Hampshire
Remaining warm and a touch humid to start the workweek ahead of the next system and a cooldown for late in the week. A stray sprinkle possible along with some clouds and sunshine Monday afternoon and into the evening. Overnight lows in the upper 50s north to low 60s south. Increasing clouds and patchy fog.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Tuesday, September 13, 2022. 12:00 pm.
Hurricane Earl to bring large waves, dangerous rip currents to shores of New England this weekend
BOSTON — Hurricane Earl passed by Bermuda on Thursday night as it tracked north in the Atlantic and it will miss the East Coast by hundreds of miles, but it will bring large waves and dangerous rip currents to the shores of New England this weekend. The National Weather...
WCAX
No one tracking why climate migrators are moving to Vermont
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve told you before about climate migrators, people fleeing climate change happening in real-time. Many find their way to Vermont, which doesn’t yet have severe wildfires, drought or flooding. Our Kevin Gaiss takes you to Corinth to meet one family who moved here almost...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Chilling Crimes Of Terry Rasmussen, The Identity-Shifting ‘Chameleon Killer’
Terry Rasmussen was the serial killer behind the "Bear Brook Murders" in New Hampshire — and his many aliases ensured he wasn't found out until after he died in prison in 2010. On Nov. 10, 1985, two brothers were hunting in Bear Brook State Park, bordering Allenstown, New Hampshire....
WMUR.com
New Hampshire communities remember 9/11
HUDSON, N.H. — Granite Staters are remembering the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, as people across the state came together to honor those affected by the attacks. It's been 21 years, and Granite Staters still haven't forgotten. "I think it's awesome that people still remember this day and...
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire foliage map: Previewing the fall colors season
VIDEO: A few trees are starting to show some color as we head toward fall. Get a look at average peak foliage dates in New Hampshire.
Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this month
We have exciting news for sandwich lovers in New Hampshire. A famous restaurant chain is opening a new location in the state this month and hosting a fundraiser to benefit an organization in the community.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire environmental officials issue boil water order for Whitefield
WHITEFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire environmental officials ordered Whitefield residents to boil water until further notice. The state said their testing found E.coli in the water system. People in Whitefield should boil water for at least a minute before cooking, drinking or brushing teeth to make sure it is...
WMUR.com
Full 2022 New Hampshire county-level primary election results
See the up-to-the-minute New Hampshire election results for contested races at the county level. Results will begin showing up when the last polls close in New Hampshire at 8 p.m. on Primary Day.
