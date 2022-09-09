ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMUR.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued in southwestern New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Cheshire and Hillsborough counties until 7:45 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, the storm could bring 60 mph winds and small hail to areas including Jaffrey, Swanzy, Peterborough, Rindge and New Ipswich. The warned storm cell has...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
New Hampshire State
WMUR.com

Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected for New Hampshire on Primary Day

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Showers and strong thunderstorms are expected to move through New Hampshire as voters head to the polls for Primary Day. Highs will warm into the 70s with elevated humidity levels, giving way to scattered showers and passing thunderstorms. Some of the afternoon storms could contain gusty...
WMUR.com

Video: Storms move across New Hampshire

Showers and storms possible Tuesday evening then giving way to an autumn-like feel for the end of the week. Scattered showers and a chance for passing thunderstorms Tuesday evening. Some of the storms could contain gusty winds and torrential downpours. Showers or storms move out after 10-11 PM then clearing skies as the humidity fades with lows in the 50s overnight.
WMUR.com

Video: Bright and breezy

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a front with downpours and thunderstorms it turns breezy and less humid today and much cooler for the end of the week. Showers may linger across the North Country today, otherwise it will be bright and breezy as the air dries. Highs on Wednesday in the upper 60s north to the upper 70s to 80 south. Winds will be gusty out of the west 10-20+ mph.
WMUR.com

Video: Some humidity on warm day in New Hampshire

Remaining warm (and somewhat humid) to start the workweek ahead of the next system and a cooldown for the end of the week. We won't be able to rule out a passing sprinkle today, but most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs should return to the upper 70s and low 80s with dewpoints above 60 degrees.
WMUR.com

Video: Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible in New Hampshire

Remaining warm and a touch humid to start the workweek ahead of the next system and a cooldown for late in the week. A stray sprinkle possible along with some clouds and sunshine Monday afternoon and into the evening. Overnight lows in the upper 50s north to low 60s south. Increasing clouds and patchy fog.
WCAX

No one tracking why climate migrators are moving to Vermont

CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve told you before about climate migrators, people fleeing climate change happening in real-time. Many find their way to Vermont, which doesn’t yet have severe wildfires, drought or flooding. Our Kevin Gaiss takes you to Corinth to meet one family who moved here almost...
WMUR.com

New Hampshire communities remember 9/11

HUDSON, N.H. — Granite Staters are remembering the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, as people across the state came together to honor those affected by the attacks. It's been 21 years, and Granite Staters still haven't forgotten. "I think it's awesome that people still remember this day and...
HUDSON, NH
Q97.9

Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road

Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire environmental officials issue boil water order for Whitefield

WHITEFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire environmental officials ordered Whitefield residents to boil water until further notice. The state said their testing found E.coli in the water system. People in Whitefield should boil water for at least a minute before cooking, drinking or brushing teeth to make sure it is...

