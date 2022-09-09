Read full article on original website
BYU Taking Big Payday To Play Oregon At Autzen Stadium
PROVO, Utah – It’s not often BYU football takes on a “money game,” but Saturday’s tilt against No. 25 Oregon is one of those rare instances. For the first time since 2015, BYU is playing a true road game against an opponent that won’t be making any return visits to Provo.
BYU Football Practiced Through Heavy Rain In Preparation For Oregon
PROVO, Utah – If inclement weather calls at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, BYU football will be ready. The No. 12 Cougars played through a practice that saw a heavy downpour of rain at the Student Athlete Building on Tuesday. They were allowed to keep practicing because there was no lightning in the area.
Time, Channel Announced For Utah Vs. ASU
SALT LAKE CITY- While Utah prepares to host San Diego State at home this Saturday, some clarity on their upcoming schedule was announced. The following week the Utes are slated to meet the Sun Devils in Tempe for a little “Pac-12 After Dark” to start Pac-12 Conference play. The game will kickoff at 8:30 PM MT and will air on ESPN/ESPN 2 on September 24th.
Whittingham, Utes Turn Attention To San Diego State
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham was pleased with the progress his team made from a close loss to Florida in week one, to a dominating performance against Southern Utah in week two. While Whittingham acknowledges it is hard to know exactly how much of that improvement is from the type of opponent the Utes took on, he did say the tape showed they were overall more mindful of the technique and fundamentals they used against the Thunderbirds.
Utah Rocking Updated Ute Proud Look Against San Diego State
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah will wear their Ute Proud uniforms in week three against San Diego State. The attire has a new take on the Ute Proud helmet they have worn the past few seasons. Per usual, the Utes will be wearing a Drum and Feather logo and stripe down...
WCC Conference Responds To BYU Racism Investigation
SALT LAKE CITY – The WCC Conference released a statement regarding BYU’s investigation into an alleged racial incident at a volleyball match between the Cougars and the Duke Blue Devils. “The West Coast Conference has reviewed the facts and information provided by BYU regarding its volleyball match against...
Utah State QB Logan Bonner: Hearing Boos Hurts, Sucks
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner shared his thoughts after hearing boos from crowd at Maverik Stadium during the Aggies’ loss to the Weber State Wildcats. The Aggies fell to a 1-2 record on the season after getting blown out at home by Weber State,...
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game Against Wyoming
PROVO, Utah – The old-school rivalry between BYU football and Wyoming will renew during the 2022 season. BYU will host the former Rocky Mountain Conference, WAC, Mountain West rival on Saturday, September 24, at LaVell Edwards Stadium. On Monday, TV info and a kickoff time were announced for the game.
BYU Football Victory Over Baylor Drew Huge Late-Night TV Ratings
PROVO, Utah – The Big 12 Conference has to be excited about the tv ratings from the BYU football win over Baylor. On Tuesday, ESPN announced that the Top 25 clash between the two future Big 12 foes delivered an audience of 2.4 million viewers. That was ESPN’s largest...
BYU Football Brings Back ‘Royal Sitake’ Uniform For Oregon Game
PROVO, Utah – The uniform unveil for BYU football takes on a greater significance this week. That’s because BYU will be facing the team that made uniform unveiling a thing in the first place in college football. No. 12 BYU travels to Eugene, Oregon, to face the No....
Baylor Coach, Fans Give High Praise To BYU Football Game Atmosphere
PROVO, Utah – The future Big 12 tilt between BYU and Baylor left an impression on the folks from Waco. LaVell Edwards Stadium was rocking on Saturday night during BYU’s 26-20 double-overtime win over the Bears. It’s remarkable to think how far BYU’s gameday atmosphere has come.
BYU Football Earning New Year’s Six Bowl Projections After Baylor Win
PROVO, Utah – After defeating then No. 9 Baylor last Saturday, BYU football is one of the hot teams in college football. The Cougars are 2-0 overall on the year and are now No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll. BYU’s fast start has some media outlets looking...
BYU Kicker Thanks Fans, Teammates For Support After Missed FGs
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU football place kicker Jake Oldroyd thanked fans for their “love and support” after he missed a pair of kicks during the Cougars’ win over the Baylor Bears. The No. 21 Cougars hosted the No. 9 Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium on...
BYU Soars While Utah Drops In Latest AP Poll After Weekend Of Upsets
SALT LAKE CITY- BYU made a spectacular jump while Utah dropped the latest AP Poll after a crazy weekend for the college football AP Top 10. #6 Texas A & M fell to Appalachian State, #8 Notre Dame was taken out by Marshall, #9 Baylor lost to #21 BYU in double overtime, and #1 Alabama barely pulled off a win against an unranked Texas.
Local Teams Remember 21st Anniversary Of September 11, 2001
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Locals sports teams remembered the 21st anniversary of September 11, 2001, when thousands of people lost their lives after multiple terror attacks on the United States. On the 21st anniversary of the attacks, local teams remembered those who lost their lives. #NeverForget. Utah Jazz.
Real Salt Lake Travels East For Penultimate Road Test
SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will embark on a mighty challenge on the road against Austin FC this upcoming Wednesday evening in the penultimate road test of the season. RSL currently finds itself in the final playoff position with just four regular season games remaining while Austin boasts the second-best record in the West and is poised to host a playoff game in 2022.
