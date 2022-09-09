In the news business, we are often asked about our experiences on 9/11. We talked to some journalists about that day. Whenever someone asks me what I remember about covering 9/11 I never really know how to start or where to end. Should I begin by saying “where I was” when the planes hit? Should I talk about the haunting days that followed covering the story from Ground Zero? Or the weeks and months spent in living rooms and backyards with the families of victims - every one of them aching to share how special, how valuable….how missed...their loved one was?

HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO