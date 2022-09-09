ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simsbury, CT

WCVB

Connecticut's home to the only national park in the U.S. dedicated to American painting

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three Brothers Diner is located on White Street in Danbury, Connecticut. Yes, there are three brothers involved – and the breakfasts are fabulous. Weir Farm National Historical Park is the only national park in the United States dedicated to American painting. It was the home and studio of J. Alden Weir, one of the founders of the American Impressionist movement in the 19th century. It is open to the public.
DANBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Farmer Minor visiting Bristol for the last time

BRISTOL – Farmer Minor, Daisy the Pig and Dixie Cup the Pug are visiting Bristol for the last time this year, supporting child literacy at Manross Library this Wednesday and Imagine Nation on Sept. 29 for the annual “Kiss a Pig” contest fundraiser. The “Pig out on...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Visitation rooms at DCF offices being transformed

NORWICH, Conn. — Non-profit organization Fostering Family Hope has been transforming visitation rooms for the state Department of Children and Families (DCF) offices across Connecticut. Megan Pearson and Erin Johnston are the co-executive directors of Fostering Family Hope and both foster mothers who have been busy remaking and remodeling...
NORWICH, CT
FOX 61

The time Queen Elizabeth set foot in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Queen Elizabeth II never made an official visit to Connecticut but did arrive in New Haven on the royal yacht Britannia before jetting off to Virginia from Tweed-New Haven Airport. The visit was part of a series of stops when the Queen and Prince Philip...
City
Simsbury, CT
Simsbury, CT
FOX 61

'Pints for Pakistan' ice cream fundraiser aids flood victims

TOLLAND, Conn — For an entire business day, Sami Khan, the owner of American Creamery in Tolland, was using his hands to scoop ice cream and his heart to help his homeland. Khan is originally from Pakistan and has been in constant contact with friends and family back home after devastating floods have wreaked havoc in many of the impoverished country’s cities and towns.
TOLLAND, CT
FOX 61

Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

Fatal Disease Confirmed As Cause of 14 Rabbit Deaths In Hartford County

The small, cramped cages were as far as the eye could see inside the 4-H rabbit barn on the Allen County Fairgrounds each year back in Kansas. The fascination of having a rabbit or bunny as a pet never appealed to me, but I knew a couple of people who had them as pets, so the news I saw today would have sent those particular folks into a frantic tailspin of worry.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
FOX 61

21 years later | FOX61 journalists remember Sept. 11, 2001

In the news business, we are often asked about our experiences on 9/11. We talked to some journalists about that day. Whenever someone asks me what I remember about covering 9/11 I never really know how to start or where to end. Should I begin by saying “where I was” when the planes hit? Should I talk about the haunting days that followed covering the story from Ground Zero? Or the weeks and months spent in living rooms and backyards with the families of victims - every one of them aching to share how special, how valuable….how missed...their loved one was?
HARTFORD, CT
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Ii
FOX 61

New Haven will be full of pride and pedals this weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — This weekend is expected to be a big one in downtown New Haven. The New Haven Grand Prix cycling event will be staged Friday night, featuring multiple races with riders of all ages marking the first time since prior to the pandemic the races have been staged.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Newington Town Crier

Memorial motorcycle ride honoring late officer set to take place in Newington, several other towns this weekend

NEWINGTON – The 18th annual Master Police Officer Peter Lavery Memorial Motorcycle Run will take place this weekend, rain or shine. Police have announced the route of the memorial ride, which will begin at Churchill Park and travel on Main Street and into Berlin before making its way into Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Middletown, Portland, Glastonbury, Wethersfield and back into Newington, where it will wrap up on Main Street at Churchill Park.
NEWINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Suffield seeks $15k from couple to recoup killer dog expenses

The town of Suffield has filed a counterclaim against the couple whose dog killed an elderly woman in 2019 in an attempt to recoup some of its expenses. Filed on Sept. 7, the counterclaim is seeking over $15,000 from Neil and Annie Hornish for the cost of holding their dog Dexter at the local River Valley Animal Hospital, with which the town has a contract to house impounded animals.
SUFFIELD, CT
WCVB

Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

FOX61 Sponsors NEADS service dog

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 is sponsoring a NEADS service puppy and it needs a name!. Please vote here for your favorite name and it will be announced on the FOX61 Morning News on Friday. Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want...
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Polish food, tag sale highlight Dozynki at St. Stan's

BRISTOL – A celebration of the start of autumn took place at the top of West Street over the weekend. St. Stanislaus Church’s Annual Dozynki Fall Harvest Festival enticed visitors with homemade Polish food and fun both Saturday and Sunday. “Everything is made from scratch, here in the...
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Child Bit By Dog

2022-09-22@6:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child was bit by a dog in the eye in the 600 block of Bunnell Street according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
Hartford local news

