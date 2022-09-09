Read full article on original website
WCVB
Connecticut's home to the only national park in the U.S. dedicated to American painting
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three Brothers Diner is located on White Street in Danbury, Connecticut. Yes, there are three brothers involved – and the breakfasts are fabulous. Weir Farm National Historical Park is the only national park in the United States dedicated to American painting. It was the home and studio of J. Alden Weir, one of the founders of the American Impressionist movement in the 19th century. It is open to the public.
Bristol Press
Farmer Minor visiting Bristol for the last time
BRISTOL – Farmer Minor, Daisy the Pig and Dixie Cup the Pug are visiting Bristol for the last time this year, supporting child literacy at Manross Library this Wednesday and Imagine Nation on Sept. 29 for the annual “Kiss a Pig” contest fundraiser. The “Pig out on...
Visitation rooms at DCF offices being transformed
NORWICH, Conn. — Non-profit organization Fostering Family Hope has been transforming visitation rooms for the state Department of Children and Families (DCF) offices across Connecticut. Megan Pearson and Erin Johnston are the co-executive directors of Fostering Family Hope and both foster mothers who have been busy remaking and remodeling...
The time Queen Elizabeth set foot in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Queen Elizabeth II never made an official visit to Connecticut but did arrive in New Haven on the royal yacht Britannia before jetting off to Virginia from Tweed-New Haven Airport. The visit was part of a series of stops when the Queen and Prince Philip...
'Pints for Pakistan' ice cream fundraiser aids flood victims
TOLLAND, Conn — For an entire business day, Sami Khan, the owner of American Creamery in Tolland, was using his hands to scoop ice cream and his heart to help his homeland. Khan is originally from Pakistan and has been in constant contact with friends and family back home after devastating floods have wreaked havoc in many of the impoverished country’s cities and towns.
Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
Fatal Disease Confirmed As Cause of 14 Rabbit Deaths In Hartford County
The small, cramped cages were as far as the eye could see inside the 4-H rabbit barn on the Allen County Fairgrounds each year back in Kansas. The fascination of having a rabbit or bunny as a pet never appealed to me, but I knew a couple of people who had them as pets, so the news I saw today would have sent those particular folks into a frantic tailspin of worry.
21 years later | FOX61 journalists remember Sept. 11, 2001
In the news business, we are often asked about our experiences on 9/11. We talked to some journalists about that day. Whenever someone asks me what I remember about covering 9/11 I never really know how to start or where to end. Should I begin by saying “where I was” when the planes hit? Should I talk about the haunting days that followed covering the story from Ground Zero? Or the weeks and months spent in living rooms and backyards with the families of victims - every one of them aching to share how special, how valuable….how missed...their loved one was?
16th Annual Union Street Tavern Trot in Windsor to raise money for childhood cancer foundation
WINDSOR, Conn. — Members of a local community are coming together in an effort to join the battle against childhood cancer. The Union Street Tavern of Windsor will host its 16th Annual Tavern Trot on Sunday, September 18 at 20 Union Street in Windsor. Organizers say walkers and runners...
New Haven will be full of pride and pedals this weekend
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — This weekend is expected to be a big one in downtown New Haven. The New Haven Grand Prix cycling event will be staged Friday night, featuring multiple races with riders of all ages marking the first time since prior to the pandemic the races have been staged.
Newington Town Crier
Memorial motorcycle ride honoring late officer set to take place in Newington, several other towns this weekend
NEWINGTON – The 18th annual Master Police Officer Peter Lavery Memorial Motorcycle Run will take place this weekend, rain or shine. Police have announced the route of the memorial ride, which will begin at Churchill Park and travel on Main Street and into Berlin before making its way into Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Middletown, Portland, Glastonbury, Wethersfield and back into Newington, where it will wrap up on Main Street at Churchill Park.
Suffield seeks $15k from couple to recoup killer dog expenses
The town of Suffield has filed a counterclaim against the couple whose dog killed an elderly woman in 2019 in an attempt to recoup some of its expenses. Filed on Sept. 7, the counterclaim is seeking over $15,000 from Neil and Annie Hornish for the cost of holding their dog Dexter at the local River Valley Animal Hospital, with which the town has a contract to house impounded animals.
WCVB
Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
FOX61 Sponsors NEADS service dog
HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 is sponsoring a NEADS service puppy and it needs a name!. Please vote here for your favorite name and it will be announced on the FOX61 Morning News on Friday. Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want...
Bristol Press
Polish food, tag sale highlight Dozynki at St. Stan's
BRISTOL – A celebration of the start of autumn took place at the top of West Street over the weekend. St. Stanislaus Church’s Annual Dozynki Fall Harvest Festival enticed visitors with homemade Polish food and fun both Saturday and Sunday. “Everything is made from scratch, here in the...
Opening remarks heard in Alex Jones trial about Sandy Hook claims
WATERBURY, Conn. — A second trial into InfoWars host Alex Jones and his claims that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax got underway in Waterbury Tuesday, which included testimony from an FBI swat member who responded to the tragedy nearly 10 years ago. Jones is accused of claiming...
NewsTimes
Police: Danbury’s St. Gregory School went into lockdown over man with gun, but roaming bear gets the blame
DANBURY — St. Gregory the Great School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. after police said they received a call about an “agitated man with a gun” in the area. Responding to 110 Great Plain Road, officers quickly realized the man was...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Child Bit By Dog
2022-09-22@6:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child was bit by a dog in the eye in the 600 block of Bunnell Street according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
New housing units in Clay-Arsenal neighborhood welcome first-time homeowners to Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — The City of Hartford cut the ribbon Monday on three new two-unit houses on Edwards Street in the Clay-Arsenal neighborhood. All the homeowners are first-time homeowners. Mayor Luke Bronin said the project shows new homeownership opportunities that are affordable and sustainable can be done. "It combines...
Connecticut NIMBYs on train noise – another perspective
Recently I wrote a column about NIMBYs… the “not in my backyard” crowd. I received a very thoughtful reply which I'd like to share.
