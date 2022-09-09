Read full article on original website
Visitation rooms at DCF offices being transformed
NORWICH, Conn. — Non-profit organization Fostering Family Hope has been transforming visitation rooms for the state Department of Children and Families (DCF) offices across Connecticut. Megan Pearson and Erin Johnston are the co-executive directors of Fostering Family Hope and both foster mothers who have been busy remaking and remodeling...
Windham Hospital nurses prepare to strike over pay, benefits
WINDHAM, Conn. — Nurses at Windham Hospital in Willimantic are preparing to strike if their union and the hospital do not come to an agreement on a new contract. Andrea Riley is the president of Windham Federation of Professional Nurses, Local 5041, representing about a hundred nurses at the hospital. The emergency department nurse says the hospital has barely moved at the negotiating table.
FOX61 Sponsors NEADS service dog
HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 is sponsoring a NEADS service puppy and it needs a name!. Please vote here for your favorite name and it will be announced on the FOX61 Morning News on Friday. Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want...
16th Annual Union Street Tavern Trot in Windsor to raise money for childhood cancer foundation
WINDSOR, Conn. — Members of a local community are coming together in an effort to join the battle against childhood cancer. The Union Street Tavern of Windsor will host its 16th Annual Tavern Trot on Sunday, September 18 at 20 Union Street in Windsor. Organizers say walkers and runners...
New Haven will be full of pride and pedals this weekend
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — This weekend is expected to be a big one in downtown New Haven. The New Haven Grand Prix cycling event will be staged Friday night, featuring multiple races with riders of all ages marking the first time since prior to the pandemic the races have been staged.
WCVB
Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
NBC Connecticut
Highly-Contagious Rabbit Disease Detected in Connecticut
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture has confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) in a group of rabbits at a home in Hartford County. The highly contagious disease can be fatal to wild and domestic rabbits, according to the Department of Agriculture. It cannot be transmitted from animals to humans.
Bristol Press
'Hollowed Harvest' attraction returning to Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – BOLD Media is bringing back their popular “Hollowed Harvest” attraction, which features thousands of intricately carved Jack-O’-Lanterns arranged in creative displays, to Camp Mattatuck starting Sept. 23. This is the third year that BOLD Media will be offering its "Hollowed Harvest" chain of Jack-O'-Lantern...
wshu.org
Police say number of gun 'switches' are on the rise in Connecticut
Switches that can transform semi-automatic guns into machine guns in a matter of minutes are appearing throughout Connecticut. These fingernail-sized devices, commonly known as Glock "switches" but also referred to as "auto sears," are easy to attach to common pistols. Once attached, this device can convert a single-bullet firing weapon into one that can fire all of its magazine until the trigger is lifted.
Register Citizen
CT horse trainer: ‘Very misguided’ to call Alexis Wall, alleged animal abuser, a ‘vaquero’
That’s how East Hampton horse trainer Alexis Wall was described by her boss in a July arrest warrant charging her with abusing animals while she worked at the now-defunct White Birch Farm in Portland. At the center of the allegations are the controversial training techniques that the warrant said...
Suffield seeks $15k from couple to recoup killer dog expenses
The town of Suffield has filed a counterclaim against the couple whose dog killed an elderly woman in 2019 in an attempt to recoup some of its expenses. Filed on Sept. 7, the counterclaim is seeking over $15,000 from Neil and Annie Hornish for the cost of holding their dog Dexter at the local River Valley Animal Hospital, with which the town has a contract to house impounded animals.
Hartford Pride Festival packs downtown for 13th year
HARTFORD, Conn. — The 13th annual Hartford Pride Festival flooded Trumbull and Pratt Streets Saturday with pride flags and rainbow colors. More than 120 vendors and sponsors helped put on the event that was expected to draw in 6,000 people. Organizer Charlie Ortiz said the event has been growing since it first started and has moved to Trumbull Street to fit the crowds.
Connecticut NIMBYs on train noise – another perspective
Recently I wrote a column about NIMBYs… the “not in my backyard” crowd. I received a very thoughtful reply which I'd like to share.
Opening remarks heard in Alex Jones trial about Sandy Hook claims
WATERBURY, Conn. — A second trial into InfoWars host Alex Jones and his claims that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax got underway in Waterbury Tuesday, which included testimony from an FBI swat member who responded to the tragedy nearly 10 years ago. Jones is accused of claiming...
The time Queen Elizabeth set foot in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Queen Elizabeth II never made an official visit to Connecticut but did arrive in New Haven on the royal yacht Britannia before jetting off to Virginia from Tweed-New Haven Airport. The visit was part of a series of stops when the Queen and Prince Philip...
School bus hasn't picked up New Haven 4th grader once in the first 2 weeks of school
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven 4th grader, with special needs, has not been receiving the school bus service he is entitled to by state law, according to his mother, who spoke exclusively with FOX61 Monday. Zioun Canady got off of his school bus Monday afternoon at his...
Milford teen, accused of murdering fellow student athlete, still has not entered a plea
MILFORD, Conn. — 17 year old Raul Valle, a former student athlete from St. Joseph High School of Trumbull, who is accused of murdering Fairfield Prep student athlete Jimmy McGrath at a May house party, has still not entered a plea in this case. But, he was back in Milford Superior Court Monday.
New housing units in Clay-Arsenal neighborhood welcome first-time homeowners to Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — The City of Hartford cut the ribbon Monday on three new two-unit houses on Edwards Street in the Clay-Arsenal neighborhood. All the homeowners are first-time homeowners. Mayor Luke Bronin said the project shows new homeownership opportunities that are affordable and sustainable can be done. "It combines...
ctexaminer.com
Cos Cob Scandal Response is Fundamentally Wrong
Two weeks ago, a Cos Cob school administrator matter-of-factly detailed his discriminatory hiring practices against 1) Catholics, 2) conservatives and 3) people who are over 30 years old. Do any of you check those boxes? (Full disclosure: I check all three.) What happened next? The response to the scandal was...
See it: Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party in Conn.
HARTFORD, Conn. -- A bear crashed a 2-year-old's birthday party in Connecticut.It happened last weekend in Hartford.Video shows the large black bear making a beeline for a picnic table filled with food and devouring some cupcakes.Alert parents were able to get all the kids safely inside, where they waited for the bear to leave.
