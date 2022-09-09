ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolland, CT

FOX 61

Visitation rooms at DCF offices being transformed

NORWICH, Conn. — Non-profit organization Fostering Family Hope has been transforming visitation rooms for the state Department of Children and Families (DCF) offices across Connecticut. Megan Pearson and Erin Johnston are the co-executive directors of Fostering Family Hope and both foster mothers who have been busy remaking and remodeling...
NORWICH, CT
FOX 61

Windham Hospital nurses prepare to strike over pay, benefits

WINDHAM, Conn. — Nurses at Windham Hospital in Willimantic are preparing to strike if their union and the hospital do not come to an agreement on a new contract. Andrea Riley is the president of Windham Federation of Professional Nurses, Local 5041, representing about a hundred nurses at the hospital. The emergency department nurse says the hospital has barely moved at the negotiating table.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
FOX 61

FOX61 Sponsors NEADS service dog

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 is sponsoring a NEADS service puppy and it needs a name!. Please vote here for your favorite name and it will be announced on the FOX61 Morning News on Friday. Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

New Haven will be full of pride and pedals this weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — This weekend is expected to be a big one in downtown New Haven. The New Haven Grand Prix cycling event will be staged Friday night, featuring multiple races with riders of all ages marking the first time since prior to the pandemic the races have been staged.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WCVB

Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Highly-Contagious Rabbit Disease Detected in Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture has confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) in a group of rabbits at a home in Hartford County. The highly contagious disease can be fatal to wild and domestic rabbits, according to the Department of Agriculture. It cannot be transmitted from animals to humans.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Bristol Press

'Hollowed Harvest' attraction returning to Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – BOLD Media is bringing back their popular “Hollowed Harvest” attraction, which features thousands of intricately carved Jack-O’-Lanterns arranged in creative displays, to Camp Mattatuck starting Sept. 23. This is the third year that BOLD Media will be offering its "Hollowed Harvest" chain of Jack-O'-Lantern...
PLYMOUTH, CT
wshu.org

Police say number of gun 'switches' are on the rise in Connecticut

Switches that can transform semi-automatic guns into machine guns in a matter of minutes are appearing throughout Connecticut. These fingernail-sized devices, commonly known as Glock "switches" but also referred to as "auto sears," are easy to attach to common pistols. Once attached, this device can convert a single-bullet firing weapon into one that can fire all of its magazine until the trigger is lifted.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Suffield seeks $15k from couple to recoup killer dog expenses

The town of Suffield has filed a counterclaim against the couple whose dog killed an elderly woman in 2019 in an attempt to recoup some of its expenses. Filed on Sept. 7, the counterclaim is seeking over $15,000 from Neil and Annie Hornish for the cost of holding their dog Dexter at the local River Valley Animal Hospital, with which the town has a contract to house impounded animals.
SUFFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Hartford Pride Festival packs downtown for 13th year

HARTFORD, Conn. — The 13th annual Hartford Pride Festival flooded Trumbull and Pratt Streets Saturday with pride flags and rainbow colors. More than 120 vendors and sponsors helped put on the event that was expected to draw in 6,000 people. Organizer Charlie Ortiz said the event has been growing since it first started and has moved to Trumbull Street to fit the crowds.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

The time Queen Elizabeth set foot in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Queen Elizabeth II never made an official visit to Connecticut but did arrive in New Haven on the royal yacht Britannia before jetting off to Virginia from Tweed-New Haven Airport. The visit was part of a series of stops when the Queen and Prince Philip...
ctexaminer.com

Cos Cob Scandal Response is Fundamentally Wrong

Two weeks ago, a Cos Cob school administrator matter-of-factly detailed his discriminatory hiring practices against 1) Catholics, 2) conservatives and 3) people who are over 30 years old. Do any of you check those boxes? (Full disclosure: I check all three.) What happened next? The response to the scandal was...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

See it: Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. -- A bear crashed a 2-year-old's birthday party in Connecticut.It happened last weekend in Hartford.Video shows the large black bear making a beeline for a picnic table filled with food and devouring some cupcakes.Alert parents were able to get all the kids safely inside, where they waited for the bear to leave.
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford, CT
