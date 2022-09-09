The town of Suffield has filed a counterclaim against the couple whose dog killed an elderly woman in 2019 in an attempt to recoup some of its expenses. Filed on Sept. 7, the counterclaim is seeking over $15,000 from Neil and Annie Hornish for the cost of holding their dog Dexter at the local River Valley Animal Hospital, with which the town has a contract to house impounded animals.

SUFFIELD, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO