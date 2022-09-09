Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
O’Gorman dominating Boys City Golf after 2 Rounds
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights have an insurmountable lead after 2 rounds of the Boys City Golf Tournament. Tuesday’s round was played at Priarie Green and there were changes at the top individually as Radley Mauney is now the leader after 36 with a 147 total. He’s one shot ahead of teammate Nolan Cinco at 148, 2 ahead of Will Hurd at 149 and 3 ahead of Liam Sarmiento at 150 after a 72 in his 2nd round. First round leader Taten Mauney who is a freshman, shot an 82.
dakotanewsnow.com
Charity golf event headlined by John Daly tees off at Grand Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A full week of golf is on the schedule leading up to the Sanford International in Sioux Falls. The tournament brings some of the sport’s most popular competitors, and one got away Tuesday to help raise awareness and funds for a good cause.
dakotanewsnow.com
Artisanal ice cream shop, El Chamoy, coming soon to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An artisanal Mexican ice cream shop is coming to central Sioux Falls. One of the owners of El Chamoy, Veronica Limon, said she’s expanding from her shop in south Sioux City since many of her customers drive in from Sioux Falls. She said in the winter months, she doesn’t want them to go without their El Chamoy, so she’s opening another shop just west of downtown Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Bergen Reilly ready to roll at O’Gorman after playing for US Olympic level volleyball team
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bergen Reilly got the mother of all excused absences during her senior year at O’Gorman, spending the past week and a half with the United States Olympic level volleyball team in the Dominican Republic. About 48 hours after helping the United States...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Midwest Honor Flight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.
dakotanewsnow.com
John Daly is glad to be back at the Sanford International
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sanford International is later this week with activities and pro-ams all week long. And it wouldn’t be the same event without one guy in particular. He’s the easiest player on the course to find because of his colorful wardrobe. John Daly has...
State plane may have flown to Noem family wedding
On May 30, 2019, Governor Noem, along with six other passengers, set off from Pierre in the state's King Air 200 plane. They landed in Custer State Park, before heading to Vermillion, Aberdeen, and back to Custer State Park before returning to Pierre.
dakotanewsnow.com
Union Gospel Mission hosts downtown community street festival
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Union Gospel Mission Sioux Falls is hosting the 1st Annual First Fruits Harvest Festival for its homeless and housed neighbors, local merchants, and community members. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 701 E....
dakotanewsnow.com
Future pit bull owners meet, greet new guests this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Pit Rescue is giving future owners a chance to meet the dogs that could find forever homes this weekend at the Dog Days Hotel. 17 dogs will make your acquaintance from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. at 4060 S. Grange Avenue.
dakotanewsnow.com
Harrisburg hits double digits in girls soccer win at O’Gorman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg Tigers came out strong and never looked back Tuesday night as they beat the O’Gorman Knights 10-0 at McEneaney Field. Hailee Christensen led the way for the Tigers with 4 goals and Jaylee Hofer also added 4 goals in the win for Harrisburg.
dakotanewsnow.com
Group climbs campanile 12 times in remembrance of 9/11
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This morning at the SDSU campanile, Brookings community members came together to climb twelve flights of stairs to represent the one flight first responders took on 9/11. First responders, current and former military members, and the community showed up Sunday to honor those who made...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Two men dead at Buffalo Ridge camper site deemed murder-suicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has released details of their investigation surrounding the two men found dead at a Buffalo Ridge camper site in mid-August. According to Captain Josh Phillips, information gathered during the investigation and autopsy reports found this incident occurred...
dakotanewsnow.com
Horse rescue helps reunite nursing filly with mother after being separated at auction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Livestock auctions are common around our region. Unfortunately, some of those auctions can result in the separation of bonded animals. A 5- to 6-week-old filly came to Scotland, South Dakota-based “Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue” Monday, following an auction over the weekend.
Wynonna Judd Announces Huge Name Coming To Sioux Falls
It's clearly been a roller coaster of emotions for the entire Judds family since the death of Naomi Judd. Fans of The Judds questioned if The Judds: The Final Tour would go on. With confidence and some tears, Wynonna shared that she will continue on with the tour. During the...
dakotanewsnow.com
DCI investigating Butte County Structure Fire and Death
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the SD Attorney General’s Office, first responders found one dead while working to contain a structure fire in Belle Fourche. On Sunday, around 5:30 a.m., Belle Fourche Fire Services were dispatched to a residence in southern Sioux Falls. Arriving fire...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Shots fired after attempted carjacking in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after the suspect who entered the driver’s seat of the victim’s car shot a gun, hitting the victim’s car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim left his car running but took...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg. It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public. The sheriff’s office declined to provide any...
dakotanewsnow.com
City of Sioux Falls discusses 3% property tax increase
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In tonight’s city council meeting, many topics were brought to the table. One that was discussed was the second reading of the property tax increase residents may see come next year. The proposed 2023 budget for the city calls for a 3% property...
dakotanewsnow.com
After surviving Cal-Davis, beaten-up Jacks a “different team” from fall camp
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State looked beat up and battered from last week’s 7-3 loss at Iowa, and it showed while holding on late to on to beat Cal-Davis 24-22 for the Jackrabbits’ first win of the year on Saturday. The Aggies scored two...
KELOLAND TV
Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
