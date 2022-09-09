ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

O’Gorman dominating Boys City Golf after 2 Rounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights have an insurmountable lead after 2 rounds of the Boys City Golf Tournament. Tuesday’s round was played at Priarie Green and there were changes at the top individually as Radley Mauney is now the leader after 36 with a 147 total. He’s one shot ahead of teammate Nolan Cinco at 148, 2 ahead of Will Hurd at 149 and 3 ahead of Liam Sarmiento at 150 after a 72 in his 2nd round. First round leader Taten Mauney who is a freshman, shot an 82.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Charity golf event headlined by John Daly tees off at Grand Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A full week of golf is on the schedule leading up to the Sanford International in Sioux Falls. The tournament brings some of the sport’s most popular competitors, and one got away Tuesday to help raise awareness and funds for a good cause.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Artisanal ice cream shop, El Chamoy, coming soon to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An artisanal Mexican ice cream shop is coming to central Sioux Falls. One of the owners of El Chamoy, Veronica Limon, said she’s expanding from her shop in south Sioux City since many of her customers drive in from Sioux Falls. She said in the winter months, she doesn’t want them to go without their El Chamoy, so she’s opening another shop just west of downtown Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Fatal motorcycle crash; Midwest Honor Flight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.
SHERMAN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

John Daly is glad to be back at the Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sanford International is later this week with activities and pro-ams all week long. And it wouldn’t be the same event without one guy in particular. He’s the easiest player on the course to find because of his colorful wardrobe. John Daly has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Union Gospel Mission hosts downtown community street festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Union Gospel Mission Sioux Falls is hosting the 1st Annual First Fruits Harvest Festival for its homeless and housed neighbors, local merchants, and community members. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 701 E....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
dakotanewsnow.com

Future pit bull owners meet, greet new guests this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Pit Rescue is giving future owners a chance to meet the dogs that could find forever homes this weekend at the Dog Days Hotel. 17 dogs will make your acquaintance from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. at 4060 S. Grange Avenue.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Harrisburg hits double digits in girls soccer win at O’Gorman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg Tigers came out strong and never looked back Tuesday night as they beat the O’Gorman Knights 10-0 at McEneaney Field. Hailee Christensen led the way for the Tigers with 4 goals and Jaylee Hofer also added 4 goals in the win for Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Group climbs campanile 12 times in remembrance of 9/11

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This morning at the SDSU campanile, Brookings community members came together to climb twelve flights of stairs to represent the one flight first responders took on 9/11. First responders, current and former military members, and the community showed up Sunday to honor those who made...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Two men dead at Buffalo Ridge camper site deemed murder-suicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has released details of their investigation surrounding the two men found dead at a Buffalo Ridge camper site in mid-August. According to Captain Josh Phillips, information gathered during the investigation and autopsy reports found this incident occurred...
BUFFALO RIDGE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

DCI investigating Butte County Structure Fire and Death

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the SD Attorney General’s Office, first responders found one dead while working to contain a structure fire in Belle Fourche. On Sunday, around 5:30 a.m., Belle Fourche Fire Services were dispatched to a residence in southern Sioux Falls. Arriving fire...
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Shots fired after attempted carjacking in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after the suspect who entered the driver’s seat of the victim’s car shot a gun, hitting the victim’s car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim left his car running but took...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg. It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public. The sheriff’s office declined to provide any...
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

City of Sioux Falls discusses 3% property tax increase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In tonight’s city council meeting, many topics were brought to the table. One that was discussed was the second reading of the property tax increase residents may see come next year. The proposed 2023 budget for the city calls for a 3% property...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
ARLINGTON, SD

