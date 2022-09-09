ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Hillary Clinton says Ted Cruz is biggest ‘blowhard’ in Senate

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill
Hillary Clinton isn’t mincing words when it comes to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Appearing on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” the former secretary of State was asked Thursday about her time as a New York senator from 2001 to 2009.

Host Andy Cohen asked Clinton, “What U.S. senator is or was the biggest blowhard?”

“Oh, too many to count,” Clinton replied with a laugh before pausing as she weighed her answer.

“I would have to say Ted Cruz is the eternal blowhard,” Clinton said of the Texas Republican.

Cruz’s office didn’t immediately respond to ITK’s request for comment about Clinton’s dig.

The former secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee also told Cohen that she hasn’t seen any of the dramatic portrayals involving her family, including the 1998 film “Primary Colors” and FX’s 2021 series “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” which focused on her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

“I have not watched any of them,” Clinton, 74, said.

“I’ve lived it. There’s no reason to watch it,” she added .

During a comedic segment on Cohen’s show, Clinton — who was promoting her Apple TV+ series, “Gutsy,” alongside daughter, Chelsea Clinton — also revealed the first question she’d like to ask some public figures.

Shown a photo of Melania Trump, Clinton said she’d ask her fellow former first lady: “How’s your summer going?”

Clinton also took a knock at conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, saying she’d ask him, “Don’t you want to retire?”

