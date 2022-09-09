Read full article on original website
A Beloved Berkshire County Christmas Event Returns After Being Canceled in 2021
Christmas in the Berkshires, need I say more? Berkshire County and the holidays go hand in hand. The beauty in the Berkshires intensifies each winter when you're able to look out your window and see the beautiful, white powder covering our calm Berkshire mountains. Is there anything more breathtaking?. Not...
The Big E 2022 tickets: Where you can buy them this year before the start of the fair
The Big E will be back this fall in West Springfield from Sept. 16 - Oct. 2. Looking to head over to the fair? You’ll need a ticket first. This year, fairgoers can only buy tickets online at the Big E website, Rockys.com or at the fair grounds Box Office prior to the start of the fair.
My weekend in seven photos. The Franklin County Fair!
I was saying this morning that I have a Franklin County Fair hangover!. I spent a good portion of yesterday and Saturday at one of our favorite annual events but before I get to what happened there, I must mention something special that happened on Friday night. My Winchester Kiwanis...
Around Amherst: Block party taking over downtown once again
AMHERST — After two years being unable to turn downtown Amherst into a pedestrian mall with food and entertainment, the Amherst Business Improvement District is bringing back the block party. The Amherst BID Block Party returns Thursday, Sept. 15, from 5 to 9 p.m., when a section of North...
Layoffs, furloughs hit Family Health Center of Worcester; branches outside city closed
WORCESTER — The Family Health Center of Worcester has laid off 35 workers, furloughed 15 and has closed branches in Southbridge and Webster. The Queen Street agency, which provides care for income-eligible patients, has been dealing with financial hardships, as well as a malware attack, according to CEO Louis Brady.
Saving Ren’s: Supporters of popular service station launch campaign to raise $125K to save business from foreclosure
AMHERST — A lawsuit alleging breach of contract and a looming foreclosure on its downtown building that could force one of Amherst’s longest-running businesses to close is prompting the creation of an online fundraiser aimed at saving Ren’s Sales and Service. Customers, family and friends of Reynold...
Portion of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield closed due to crash
A portion of Memorial Ave. in West Springfield was closed after a tractor-trailer crashed into a tree Monday morning.
Massachusetts weather: Strong to severe thunderstorms passing over region Tuesday
Forecasters expect rain showers to pass eastward across the state Tuesday morning, bringing potentially heavy rain to some areas during the morning commute, before more severe thunderstorms arrive in the afternoon. The wet weather could begin in the morning, arriving around daybreak in the westernmost areas of Massachusetts and northern...
Mass Appeal visits Watershed Restaurant in Montague
(MASS APPEAL) – There is a restaurant in Montague, MA that offers you not only an outdoor dining experience but also a beautiful view while you do so. Mass Appeal stopped by to speak with Melissa Stetson and James Fitzgerald, owners and managing partners at the Watershed Restaurant. Watershed...
Suffield seeks $15k from couple to recoup killer dog expenses
The town of Suffield has filed a counterclaim against the couple whose dog killed an elderly woman in 2019 in an attempt to recoup some of its expenses. Filed on Sept. 7, the counterclaim is seeking over $15,000 from Neil and Annie Hornish for the cost of holding their dog Dexter at the local River Valley Animal Hospital, with which the town has a contract to house impounded animals.
Maura Healey says she won’t leave Western Mass. behind
SPRINGFIELD — When Maura T. Healey says she won’t forget about Western Massachusetts, she know she is asking the four-county region to trust her. “I think it’s doing what I’ve said, and to a great extent, what I’ve done,” said Healey, the Massachusetts attorney general and Democratic candidate for governor in the November general election.
Winning Megabucks Doubler Ticket Worth More Than $16 Million Sold In Ware
One western Massachusetts resident is the lucky winner of one of the Massachusetts Lottery's biggest jackpots in 13 years, lottery officials said. The winning Megabucks Doubler ticket from the Sept. 10 drawing was sold at the Cumberland Farms located at 195 West Street in Ware, officials said. The jackpot was...
Clearing for Monday, but Shower Chances Return for Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Saturday was a warmer, and sunnier day, with more of a summer feel, with temps in the mid-80′s, but today is feeling much cooler, more humid, and it’s a bit gloomy, with light showers in Western Mass. Temperatures this evening will fall through the 70′s and into the 60′s. Dew points remain high, so it will be a bit muggy tonight and tomorrow morning. Light showers will continue this evening and into the overnight hours, even lingering into tomorrow morning.
Breathtaking Luxury Lake Cabin on 35 Acres of Desirable Western Massachusetts Waterfront
Berkshire County is home to some of the most incredible real estate in Massachusetts. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills. The real estate market in Berkshire County is always hot and really appeals...
Current rainfall totals for September
September has been off to a better start when it comes to rainfall. The 22News Storm Team is working for you with how much rain we have seen so far.
Taste of Northampton returns after 18-year absence (photos)
NORTHAMPTON — Northampton is well known for Smith College, good restaurants, Look Park, good restaurants, Thornes Marketplace, good restaurants, Look Park and ... yes, as if it needs to be repeated, a great place to dine. After an 18-year absence, the Taste of Northampton returned on Saturday.
Where to buy tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra holiday tour before they sell out
Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be back with “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More” tour this upcoming holiday season. The group’s 2022 holiday dates include 30 concerts, with stops at Mohegan Sun Arena on Nov. 23 and Worcester’s DCU Center on Nov. 26. Both dates will feature two shows, a matinee and an evening performance. Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 16 but fans looking to get them ahead of time will be happy to know they can shop around on third-party vendor websites to grab some seats before they go on sale to the general public.
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
This Pittsfield Restaurant Is Ridiculously Lucky Right Now
Marjo and I don't hang out a ton outside of work, but we do hang occasionally. The Hot Dog Ranch in Pittsfield is usually where we meet up about once a month for some food, drinks and Keno!. When joined by our friend and co-worker, Dave Isby of WSBS fame,...
Local doctor recommends people get new Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot if they're eligible
WORCESTER, Mass. - Doses of the new Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots are available across central Massachusetts. The new boosters are specifically formulated to protect against omicron variants. Pfizer's vaccine is authorized for people 12 and older, while Moderna's updated booster has been authorized for people 18 and older. UMass Memorial...
