ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
bear953.com

My weekend in seven photos. The Franklin County Fair!

I was saying this morning that I have a Franklin County Fair hangover!. I spent a good portion of yesterday and Saturday at one of our favorite annual events but before I get to what happened there, I must mention something special that happened on Friday night. My Winchester Kiwanis...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Around Amherst: Block party taking over downtown once again

AMHERST — After two years being unable to turn downtown Amherst into a pedestrian mall with food and entertainment, the Amherst Business Improvement District is bringing back the block party. The Amherst BID Block Party returns Thursday, Sept. 15, from 5 to 9 p.m., when a section of North...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
County
Franklin County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Franklin County, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#The Franklin County Fair
WWLP 22News

Mass Appeal visits Watershed Restaurant in Montague

(MASS APPEAL) – There is a restaurant in Montague, MA that offers you not only an outdoor dining experience but also a beautiful view while you do so. Mass Appeal stopped by to speak with Melissa Stetson and James Fitzgerald, owners and managing partners at the Watershed Restaurant. Watershed...
MONTAGUE, MA
Journal Inquirer

Suffield seeks $15k from couple to recoup killer dog expenses

The town of Suffield has filed a counterclaim against the couple whose dog killed an elderly woman in 2019 in an attempt to recoup some of its expenses. Filed on Sept. 7, the counterclaim is seeking over $15,000 from Neil and Annie Hornish for the cost of holding their dog Dexter at the local River Valley Animal Hospital, with which the town has a contract to house impounded animals.
SUFFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Maura Healey says she won’t leave Western Mass. behind

SPRINGFIELD — When Maura T. Healey says she won’t forget about Western Massachusetts, she know she is asking the four-county region to trust her. “I think it’s doing what I’ve said, and to a great extent, what I’ve done,” said Healey, the Massachusetts attorney general and Democratic candidate for governor in the November general election.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
westernmassnews.com

Clearing for Monday, but Shower Chances Return for Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Saturday was a warmer, and sunnier day, with more of a summer feel, with temps in the mid-80′s, but today is feeling much cooler, more humid, and it’s a bit gloomy, with light showers in Western Mass. Temperatures this evening will fall through the 70′s and into the 60′s. Dew points remain high, so it will be a bit muggy tonight and tomorrow morning. Light showers will continue this evening and into the overnight hours, even lingering into tomorrow morning.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Taste of Northampton returns after 18-year absence (photos)

NORTHAMPTON — Northampton is well known for Smith College, good restaurants, Look Park, good restaurants, Thornes Marketplace, good restaurants, Look Park and ... yes, as if it needs to be repeated, a great place to dine. After an 18-year absence, the Taste of Northampton returned on Saturday.
MassLive.com

Where to buy tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra holiday tour before they sell out

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be back with “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More” tour this upcoming holiday season. The group’s 2022 holiday dates include 30 concerts, with stops at Mohegan Sun Arena on Nov. 23 and Worcester’s DCU Center on Nov. 26. Both dates will feature two shows, a matinee and an evening performance. Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 16 but fans looking to get them ahead of time will be happy to know they can shop around on third-party vendor websites to grab some seats before they go on sale to the general public.
WORCESTER, MA
WBEC AM

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy