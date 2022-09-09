[In reply to "Rewatching the game as I was Officiating yesterday . Sure looks like Harrison should have" by NortonBuckeye, posted at 17:49:28 09/11/22]. at least as of the 2nd quarter . Harrison , JT , Sawyer, Vincent the LBs absolutely harassing Blackmon. He did a great job considering he was constantly literally a step away from being sacked . : had 4 TDs. I think that ball broke the plane before he fumbled it - in fact it couldn’t be a fumble since he broke the plane . OSU was really moving the ball in the first quarter and probably would have had 11 more points if not for a stupid penalty and that non TD call.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO