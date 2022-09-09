Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily AbandonedTravel MavenFranklin County, OH
Cross Country: New program director, head coach looks to establish successThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: 3 Buckeyes named to preseason All-WCHA TeamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
theozone.net
agree. Impossible to know what kind of team Toledo is bsaed on results so far...
[In reply to "Toledo is a weak team with few players even remotely close to what Ohio State brings." by Centauri2, posted at 23:57:13 09/13/22]. ...playing Long Island (no idea they had a football program) and UMass which is one of the worst teams in college football over the past few seasons (2 wins in the last 3 years).
theozone.net
Disagree. OSU is just fine . The new WRs , Stover all look great . OSU could have scored 70 Sat
[In reply to "Think Day is struggling with offensive identity. Even without JSN, we should be working better on O than we are*" by skcuB-oG, posted at 17:27:02 09/12/22]. if they wanted to . No . That doesn’t mean OSU wasn’t trying . It just means OSU didn’t push it on 4th down . Lost a couple possessions and basically shut it down after Stroud left .
theozone.net
I totally disagree but I respect your opinion . OSU really struggled in the passing
[In reply to "That’s a stretch. The O has looked uneven." by G-Man, posted at 17:41:10 09/12/22]. game early and especially in short yardage last year ( early and throughout the year ) . This team is improved in the run game . Stroud through 4 f his interceptions early last year . Zero this year . : Much of it is the wide receiver losses. You don’t lose two guys like that and suddenly get better.
theozone.net
OSU 110th in 4th down conversions ? Have they even gone for it on 4th down. OSU has played 2,
[In reply to "OSU national rankings after 2 games (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 09:48:27 09/13/22]. and now 3 decent opponents . You aren’t going to light up the stat board against good teams . As the season goes along OSU is going to be a top 10 Offensive team and hopefully top 10 on Defense . Stats mean nothing after / games . 2-0!! Most important stat: 2 wins, 0 losses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theozone.net
Ewers threads will never go away. nor should they...
[In reply to "I think when Devin Brown eventually plays for OSU the Quinn Ewers threads may go away . He has a " by NortonBuckeye, posted at 17:27:08 09/11/22]. ...Burrow threads never went away despite OSU having Haskins and Fields. This will be no different. OSU will have great QB play and the guy that was here that left and becomes great will be a topic. no reason for it not to be.
theozone.net
Harrison was an almost alot . The Defensive Line harassed the QB but Blackmon just avoided
[In reply to "Those smarter than me, that watch the tape, feel the DL is playing better than some think..." by DaytonBuck, posted at 16:22:55 09/12/22]. a sack probably a dozen times . JTT, Sawyer , Harrison, Vincent and the LBs certainly all applied a ton of pressure . Also OSU is absolutely getting uphill as to the last couple years when they looked like they were catching guys or being pushed around . : At least in regards to lack of sacks. Supposedly pushing the OL back and getting lots of pressure.
theozone.net
faster and more aggressive is the opposite of soft....
[In reply to "Defense is playing much faster and more aggressive, but do you think they are hitting harder? Honest ? *" by 8NCs7.5Heismans, posted at 21:03:04 09/12/22]. ...OSU's defense has generally been playing on the other team's side of the LOS. OSU is giving up around 1.9 yards per...
theozone.net
This is a good read on Scott Frost and got me thinking about Marcus Freeman- link
Despite Marcus Freeman taking a dig at OSU I don’t want him to fail. He will always be a Buckeye - but I do want Notre Dame to fail. If Freeman has success it will be bad for OSU . Freeman takes over a program lacking a decent QB - unless they get one in the portal for next year - they’ll face the same issues and will need to replace the whole Defense . It’s not going to get easier unless he can make it to 2024.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theozone.net
That’s a stretch. The O has looked uneven.
[In reply to "Ohio State lost 2 first round NFL WRs , an NFL TE and it’s top 2 returning WRs have been hurt " by NortonBuckeye, posted at 17:08:57 09/12/22]. Much of it is the wide receiver losses. You don’t lose two guys like that and suddenly get better.
theozone.net
OSU had nothing to show for it but the pressure was great by the DLine and LBs
[In reply to "Rewatching the game as I was Officiating yesterday . Sure looks like Harrison should have" by NortonBuckeye, posted at 17:49:28 09/11/22]. at least as of the 2nd quarter . Harrison , JT , Sawyer, Vincent the LBs absolutely harassing Blackmon. He did a great job considering he was constantly literally a step away from being sacked . : had 4 TDs. I think that ball broke the plane before he fumbled it - in fact it couldn’t be a fumble since he broke the plane . OSU was really moving the ball in the first quarter and probably would have had 11 more points if not for a stupid penalty and that non TD call.
theozone.net
Been a weird first 2 games. OSU isn’t going for it on 4th down at all. They lost several possessions on
[In reply to "Buckeyes only ave 61.5 O plays per game thru 2 games. On pace for fewest O plays since 1959 (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 13:36:16 09/12/22]. penalties the first 2 games as well. They are running it well, passing it well, and protecting Ok . A lot of new guys ( at least at positions ( 7 positions have new starters right now ) . I love the talent on O. : Still very early and surely this will move up some. At same time I think this is a change in Ryan Day’s overall strategy and actually showing some maturation as a HC,
Comments / 0