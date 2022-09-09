Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Driver accused of leading chase, passenger accused of assisting a criminal
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A driver was arrested after he allegedly led police on a chase in Marshall and St. Joseph counties, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. A passenger in his vehicle was accused of assisting a criminal. On Saturday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle near...
Times-Union Newspaper
Man Arrested After Altercation With Officer In Hospital
A Warsaw man was arrested Monday after an altercation with a hospital officer and trying to grab hold of the officer’s gun and taser in July. Mario C. Cortes, 19, of 94 E. Levi Lee Road, lot 2, Warsaw, is charged with disarming a law enforcement officer, a Level 5 felony; battery to a public safety official, a Level 5 felony; battery by bodily waste, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Four arrested in Kosciusko County narcotics investigation
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Four people were arrested for illegal drug activity in Warsaw on Thursday, according to the Warsaw Police Department. On Thursday, officers with the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team performed a search warrant in the 2400 block of W 250 S in Warsaw. Officers were searching for illegal drugs and items associated with the selling of illegal drugs after receiving several tips from citizens.
wslmradio.com
Huntington Man Arrested on Numerous Charges After Vehicle Pursuit
Yesterday, a vehicle pursuit led to the arrest of James Hill, 33, Huntington, IN. He was incarcerated in the Grant County to face criminal charges for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction. He also had an active arrest...
Times-Union Newspaper
Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning
WINONA LAKE - The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
wkvi.com
Kewanna Man Arrested on Drug Charges
A Kewanna man was arrested Monday, September 12 after a search warrant was conducted at his residence. Two Pulaski County deputies assisted a Pulaski County probation officer in conducting a search warrant at the home in rural Kewanna in Fulton County. The officers arrived at the home when police say the suspect, 34-year-old Drew Allen, attempted to evade police on foot, but he was quickly apprehended.
wfft.com
No one hurt in crash involving Fort Wayne Community Schools bus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say no one is hurt following a three-car crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus. The crash happened after noon at the intersection of E. Pontiac and S. Clinton streets. Police say no students were on board the bus and no...
WANE-TV
Body pulled from Winona Lake ID’d as Warsaw man
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — The body of a Warsaw man was pulled from Winona Lake, more than two hours after police were called about a man “in distress” in the water. The ordeal began around 8:33 a.m. when Warsaw Police were called to the Walgreens at 2400 E. Center St. in Warsaw on a welfare check, according to a report from the Warsaw Police Department. Police were told a man with red hair was yelling at passing motorists.
WANE-TV
Armed woman in custody after standoff in Waynedale
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a disturbance with an armed adult female in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Police confirmed there was a standoff with the armed female starting around 5:00 p.m. at the 2700 block of Allegany Avenue off Bluffton Road. Police also confirmed a...
inkfreenews.com
Winona Lake Drowning Victim Identified
WINONA LAKE — The victim of a drowning in Winona Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 13, has been identified. According to a press release by Winona Lake Police sent on Tuesday afternoon, the victim was identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, East Center Street, Warsaw. Police released the information after Milton’s family was identified.
WISH-TV
Kokomo police: Man didn’t pay for carts loaded with beer, toilet paper, more
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities said Tuesday they were hoping to learn the identity of a man who left a grocery and didn’t pay, based on surveillance photos, for beer, toilet paper, an appliance and other goods loaded into carts during the weekend. The Kokomo Police Department on...
fortwaynesnbc.com
No injuries reported after part of old downtown hospital collapses on excavator
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Crews are investigating after the former Saint Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne partially collapsed on top of construction equipment Monday morning. Crews on the scene tell WPTA that part of the building along Main Street, near Broadway, collapsed and fell on...
inkfreenews.com
Road Closures Announced For WL Roundabout Project
WINONA LAKE — The contractor for the roundabout being constructed at the border of Winona Lake and Warsaw has announced more road closures related to the project. Phend & Brown announced on Tuesday, Sept. 13, closures affecting the project area of Kings Highway and Park Avenue in Winona Lake and Argonne Road and Winona Avenue in Warsaw.
wfft.com
Allen County Sheriff's Department issues tips and rules to stay safe during upcoming Luke Bryan performance
MONROEVILLE, Ind., (WFFT) - The Allen County Sheriff's Department wants concert-goers to be safe and enjoy the upcoming Luke Bryan performance. The concert will take place Thursday at Spangler Farms, 8332 Martin Road, in Monroeville. The parking lot opens at 2 p. m., and no one should be dropped off before then. Tickets must be presented for parking access.
WANE-TV
Suspect in Auburn break-in ID’d with help of security cam, social media
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – One of the suspects in an Auburn neighborhood break-in was identified with the help of camera footage and social media, according to the Auburn Police Department. Two suspects in the Aug. 29 burglary were caught on a trail camera in the home, located in the...
inkfreenews.com
County BZA Says No To Proposed Parking Lot For Campground
WARSAW — After hearing from neighbors remonstrating about a proposed overflow parking lot in a residential area, the Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals denied the request during its regular meeting Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. Stacie Anderson came before the board with the petition to allow a parking lot...
Times-Union Newspaper
Body Recovered In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE - A body was recovered from Winona Lake late Tuesday morning in about 6 to 6-1/2 feet of water, according to Winona Lake Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Cox. After the man’s body was recovered by boat, he was offloaded to an ambulance and the county coroner...
WNDU
Body pulled from Winona Lake identified
Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
wfft.com
Witness: Stabbing suspect 'went crazy and started to attack' coworker with knife
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say a man critically wounded one co-worker and injured three more when he pulled out a knife and started stabbing during an argument inside a car on Hillegas Road early Sunday morning. Investigators charged 32-year-old Darnell Ramon Martin with aggravated battery and...
WNDU
No serious injuries reported in accidental Elkhart fire
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - No serious injuries were reported after an apartment fire off Middlebury Street Monday evening. The Elkhart Fire Department was called around 7 p.m. on reports that children were trapped inside. Smoke and fire were coming out of the front window upon the fire department’s arrival.
