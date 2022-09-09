ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

Franklin County Times

Landfill withdraws expansion request

In a Sept. 8 letter issued by Franklin County Land Management Inc., to the Franklin County Commission, FCLM withdrew its request seeking major permit modifications to expand and change the nature of the Franklin County landfill. The changes were being sought for ADEM SWDF Permit No. 30-04. The letter, signed...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
Franklin County Times

Russellville meets to discuss next steps for Main Street Alabama

Downtown Russellville and Trisha Black, assistant state coordinator of Main Street Alabama, hosted a community meeting at the Historic Roxy Theatre Sept. 6 to share information and discuss next steps for Russellville, which was recently approved as a pilot city for a new level of Main Street – the Aspiring tier.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
WAFF

City of Florence receives $1.7 million grant for city growth

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Florence has received a grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for sewer system upgrades and for growth of the city. The $1.7 million grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan. It will provide sewer system upgrades that are needed to service local events and job training facilities at the Lauderdale County Agricultural Events Center.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attends ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s Governor, Kay Ivey was present at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens Monday morning. The ceremony was held to celebrate the grand opening of TBAKI and SAIA, suppliers for Mazda Toyota manufacturing. TBAKI stands for Toyota Boshoku Aki USA and SAIA stands for Systems automotive Interiors Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Public meeting on Chronic Wasting Disease set for September 22 in Florence

Deer hunters are encouraged to attend a meeting in Florence hosted by the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). The public meeting will be in Florence, Alabama, on Thursday, September 22, to discuss Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) detected in Lauderdale County earlier this year. Two cases were found in northern Alabama this year, just four years after the deer disease was first discovered in Mississippi.
FLORENCE, AL
Franklin County Times

Community support bolsters start of new school year

Now that we are settling into the new school year, I have had time to reflect on what a great start to the school year we had. Many were involved in getting this year off to a good start in August, but I’ve been especially reflecting on the role our community played and how their continued support really does make a difference.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Council rejects bids for sports complex

CULLMAN, Ala.- The Cullman City Council on Monday passed Resolution 2022-111, which rejected all current bids on the Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism’s 130,000-square-foot multi-sports and events center project. The council said all submitted bids exceeded the project’s budget.  With an expected debut date in 2024, the center will include eight tournament basketball courts, 16 tournament volleyball courts and a mezzanine and on-court seating capacity for more than 2,400. Now, the project will be redesigned with the same footprint.  Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson said, “We will have the same footprint, the same layout and offerings...
CULLMAN, AL
Franklin County Times

Red Bay City Council accepts downtown lighting bid

Downtown Red Bay is seeing a lot of revitalization recently, with more to come. During the council’s Sept. 7 meeting, councilmembers opened and accepted the only sealed bid proposal received for the rest of the intersection work and downtown pole painting. Red Bay City Councilman Brad Bolton read the proposal, which was dated Aug. 23, and submitted by Robinson and Sons construction company.
RED BAY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Katherine Marie Cosper Tucker

Katherine Marie Cosper Tucker, age 88, loving mother of Cynthia (Cindy) M. Tucker and adoring wife of Luther Gerald Tucker and grandmother to a large number of dogs through the years, passed away in the early morning of Sept. 9th after a courageous battle with esophageal stomach and pancreatic cancer in Maumelle, Arkansas. Katherine was born on June 15th of 1934 in Cullman, Alabama and grew up surrounded by her large family. She had 11 siblings. Katherine was influenced by her family to be a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others, and being a remarkable mother...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Body found in Decatur, Hwy. 67 waterway

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday afternoon officers with the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to the Osprey Point Ramp at Hwy 67 and Hickory Hill Road, in reference to a body found in the water. The officers located the body of an unidentified man near the edge of the...
DECATUR, AL
Franklin County Times

PHOTOS: Vina Homecoming Court

The Vina High School Homecoming Court 2022 will be honored at the Red Devils’ homecoming game, Sept. 9, kickoff at 7 p.m. The ceremony for the elementary representatives, pre-K through sixth grade, will take place before the game at 6:30 p.m. The high school ceremony – including the announcement and crowning of the senior queen, football queen and senior representative – will take place during halftime.
VINA, AL

