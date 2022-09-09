Katherine Marie Cosper Tucker, age 88, loving mother of Cynthia (Cindy) M. Tucker and adoring wife of Luther Gerald Tucker and grandmother to a large number of dogs through the years, passed away in the early morning of Sept. 9th after a courageous battle with esophageal stomach and pancreatic cancer in Maumelle, Arkansas. Katherine was born on June 15th of 1934 in Cullman, Alabama and grew up surrounded by her large family. She had 11 siblings. Katherine was influenced by her family to be a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others, and being a remarkable mother...

