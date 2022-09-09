Read full article on original website
Related
Franklin County Times
Landfill withdraws expansion request
In a Sept. 8 letter issued by Franklin County Land Management Inc., to the Franklin County Commission, FCLM withdrew its request seeking major permit modifications to expand and change the nature of the Franklin County landfill. The changes were being sought for ADEM SWDF Permit No. 30-04. The letter, signed...
Franklin County Times
Russellville meets to discuss next steps for Main Street Alabama
Downtown Russellville and Trisha Black, assistant state coordinator of Main Street Alabama, hosted a community meeting at the Historic Roxy Theatre Sept. 6 to share information and discuss next steps for Russellville, which was recently approved as a pilot city for a new level of Main Street – the Aspiring tier.
WAFF
City of Florence receives $1.7 million grant for city growth
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Florence has received a grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for sewer system upgrades and for growth of the city. The $1.7 million grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan. It will provide sewer system upgrades that are needed to service local events and job training facilities at the Lauderdale County Agricultural Events Center.
Alabama landfill withdraws massive expansion request after local outcry
A north Alabama landfill withdrew its application to expand by more than 1000% after protests from nearby residents, who said the expansion would “ruin the county” by turning the quiet rural area south of Muscle Shoals into a major dumping ground. The expansion proposal, filed in July by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attends ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s Governor, Kay Ivey was present at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens Monday morning. The ceremony was held to celebrate the grand opening of TBAKI and SAIA, suppliers for Mazda Toyota manufacturing. TBAKI stands for Toyota Boshoku Aki USA and SAIA stands for Systems automotive Interiors Alabama.
altoday.com
Public meeting on Chronic Wasting Disease set for September 22 in Florence
Deer hunters are encouraged to attend a meeting in Florence hosted by the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). The public meeting will be in Florence, Alabama, on Thursday, September 22, to discuss Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) detected in Lauderdale County earlier this year. Two cases were found in northern Alabama this year, just four years after the deer disease was first discovered in Mississippi.
Franklin County Times
Community support bolsters start of new school year
Now that we are settling into the new school year, I have had time to reflect on what a great start to the school year we had. Many were involved in getting this year off to a good start in August, but I’ve been especially reflecting on the role our community played and how their continued support really does make a difference.
Cullman City Council rejects bids for sports complex
CULLMAN, Ala.- The Cullman City Council on Monday passed Resolution 2022-111, which rejected all current bids on the Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism’s 130,000-square-foot multi-sports and events center project. The council said all submitted bids exceeded the project’s budget. With an expected debut date in 2024, the center will include eight tournament basketball courts, 16 tournament volleyball courts and a mezzanine and on-court seating capacity for more than 2,400. Now, the project will be redesigned with the same footprint. Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson said, “We will have the same footprint, the same layout and offerings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Franklin County Times
Red Bay City Council accepts downtown lighting bid
Downtown Red Bay is seeing a lot of revitalization recently, with more to come. During the council’s Sept. 7 meeting, councilmembers opened and accepted the only sealed bid proposal received for the rest of the intersection work and downtown pole painting. Red Bay City Councilman Brad Bolton read the proposal, which was dated Aug. 23, and submitted by Robinson and Sons construction company.
Prosecutor asks for hearing on Casey White transfer request to county jail
Chris Connolly, the district attorney in Lauderdale County, has asked the judge in Casey White’s capital murder case to schedule a hearing on the issue of transferring White from a state prison to a county jail. Attorneys for White – who, while in Lauderdale County jail awaiting trial, escaped...
Obituary: Katherine Marie Cosper Tucker
Katherine Marie Cosper Tucker, age 88, loving mother of Cynthia (Cindy) M. Tucker and adoring wife of Luther Gerald Tucker and grandmother to a large number of dogs through the years, passed away in the early morning of Sept. 9th after a courageous battle with esophageal stomach and pancreatic cancer in Maumelle, Arkansas. Katherine was born on June 15th of 1934 in Cullman, Alabama and grew up surrounded by her large family. She had 11 siblings. Katherine was influenced by her family to be a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others, and being a remarkable mother...
wtvy.com
Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - As investigators uncover further details about Casey White’s and Vicky White’s relationship, they discovered the two shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while Casey White was being held at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer between August 2021 and February 2022. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Athens Police warn of new phone scam
A new phone scam is circulating throughout the Athens community, according to local law enforcement officials.
North Alabama chiropractor charged with poisoning wife, released on bond
A chiropractor from Hartselle charged with attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her has been released from jail on a $500,000 bond. Brian Thomas Mann, 33, of Coleman Street Northwest, was released from the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday, five days after his arrest. Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles...
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton meets with man who helped catch Casey White, Vicky White
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton has made good on a promise to the man many credit with ending the national manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White. In June, Singleton told WAAY 31 he offered to take James Stinson to lunch if the Evansville, Indiana, man ever made it to Florence.
WAFF
Body found in Decatur, Hwy. 67 waterway
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday afternoon officers with the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to the Osprey Point Ramp at Hwy 67 and Hickory Hill Road, in reference to a body found in the water. The officers located the body of an unidentified man near the edge of the...
Casey White requests to be transferred to Cullman County Jail
The defense team for Casey White has asked that he be transferred from Donaldson Prison in Bessemer to Cullman County Jail to help prepare for White's upcoming capital murder trial.
The 29th annual Trail of Tears motorcycle ride to travel through north Alabama
BRIDGEPORT, Ala — Motorcyclists from across the southeast will come together on September 17, for a scenic ride across the north Alabama region to honor Native American Indians. Now in its 29th year, the Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride travels from Bridgeport in the northeastern part of Alabama...
Hartselle man accused of poisoning wife released from jail
Court documents show that the man is accused of using lead to poison his wife and she spent nearly two months in the hospital recovering.
Franklin County Times
PHOTOS: Vina Homecoming Court
The Vina High School Homecoming Court 2022 will be honored at the Red Devils’ homecoming game, Sept. 9, kickoff at 7 p.m. The ceremony for the elementary representatives, pre-K through sixth grade, will take place before the game at 6:30 p.m. The high school ceremony – including the announcement and crowning of the senior queen, football queen and senior representative – will take place during halftime.
Comments / 2