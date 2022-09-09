Read full article on original website
Hudson woman looking to recover mistakenly-sold family heirloom
HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - A Hudson woman is on the lookout for a family heirloom that was mistakenly sold this month. Sherri Sawyer says her father, a woodworker in his spare time, built a large rolltop desk more than 40 years ago. After using it for homework and playing in...
Biggest Ever Shriners Parade Saturday in Brewer & Bangor
Anah Shriners of Bangor will be hosting the Northeast Shrine Association this weekend. Shriners from all over New England and Canada will be here for the events. And a big event for the public will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17. All the Shriners will participate in a massive parade...
Christine B. Foundation 3-course meal fundraiser
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Chef Brian Ross stopped by to tell us about a fundraiser for the Christine B. Foundation. It is a private, chef-created meal raffle and the funds go to the Cancer Nutritional Assistance Program.
Waterville organizations offer free scout jackets for children in need
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two Waterville-area organizations are making sure that the cost of a uniform isn’t the reason children don’t become boy and girl scouts. All children can pick up a uniform for free at the Waterville Goodwill Store next Wednesday night. Goodwill says the uniforms normally...
Group helps beautify Kenduskeag Stream Trail
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Livable Communities Committee joined the “Friends of the Lower Kenduskeag Stream” for their monthly trail clean-up Saturday. On the second Saturday of every month, “FOLKS” of all ages show up with gloves, trash grabbers and bags to remove waste from the community trails.
Rize CoWorking & Collaboration Space cuts ribbon at new home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Monday Rize CoWorking & Collaboration Space cut the ribbon to welcome the community to their new home. Just a mile and a half down the road from their previous building, the new home looks to provide several amenities. “We have several different seating styles there....
New Fitness Court opens in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Hampden has a new way for the community to get outside and get active. Located at the Hampden VFW, the new Fitness Court is free to the public 24/7 anytime during the year. The court is meant to be for people aged 14...
Paul LePage raises fate of Kennebec River dam as issue in Maine governor’s race
FAIRFIELD, Maine -- Sep. 12, 2022 — Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage has raised a new issue in this year’s Maine governor’s race – environmental regulations over a Kennebec River hydroelectric dam that could affect the survival of one of the state’s last pulp mills and hundreds of jobs.
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
Can You Help Locate The Family Of This Former Waterville Resident?
Recently, a woman named Ann Webb came across some old photos in a storage unit. She is hoping that she will be able to return the photos to the family members of those in the pictures. She knows that one of the people in the photos is a woman named...
Local cancer volunteer details how “Cancer Moonshot” will help
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - President Biden is in Boston today making another push for his “Cancer Moonshot” which he hopes will, “end cancer as we know it.”. Part of the president’s plan is to use funding already passed by Congress for cutting-edge research in prevention, early detection, and treatments.
Bangor JROTC underscores importance to “Never Forget” Sept. 11
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor High School JROTC held a 9/11 Memorial at the Bangor Waterfront Sunday morning. The ceremony took place at the Waterfront Flagpole, and consisted of local speakers, wreath-laying, a 21-rifle salute and the playing of “Taps.”. Even though some of those in attendance, including...
Pittsfield celebrates Maine Cheese Festival
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Annual Maine Cheese Festival was held in Pittsfield Sunday. Manson Park was full of agricultural vendors and artisans, as well as ice cream, live music and baby goats. Guests could fill their bags with savory cheeses while also learning about and supporting local Maine businesses.
Ware-Butler continues expansion with acquisition of Knowles' customer base
Waterville-based Ware-Butler Building Supply, owned by Pleasant River Lumber Co., is looking to acquire the customer base Knowles Lumber in North Monmouth as the latter closes its doors. Ware-Butler's expansion comes after acquisitions last year of Bangor-based Crescent Lumber, Phinney Lumber in Gorham and Puiia Lumber Co. in Mexico. In...
U.S. Postal Service further clarifies Camden Post Office retail suspension
CAMDEN — On Saturday, Sept. 10, Camden Post Office mailbox holders received a notification letter from a U.S. Postal Service with instructions on coping with a temporarily shuttered post office. Box holders were told that as of Sept. 16, all retail operations, including mailbox service, would be suspended and they were to travel to Rockland to pick up mail, or otherwise do business.
Police identify 2 killed in weekend crash in Bangor crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police have identified the two men who died in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend. They say 32-year-old Zachariah Flanders of Bangor, and 65-year-old Orville Patterson of Glenburn had already passed away when they arrived at the crash. It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin...
5 Bedrooms, 5,000 Square Feet & an Inground Pool Await You at This Magnificent Waterville, Maine Home
We always have an eye on the real estate market here in Central Maine and always try to showcase some of our favorites from all different price ranges. And, while this Waterville home that's for sale may not be in everyone's price range (including ours!), we think it's definitely worth snooping through all these photos of how some people live!
County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese
You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run
This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
Maine Savings Amphitheater has 2 more concerts before events are indoors
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A busy weekend on the Bangor waterfront... Two jam packed shows - Jason Aldean on Saturday night and Sting last night... The Maine Savings Amphitheater now has two more concerts before it’s inaugural run comes to a close.. certainly an eventful year. REO Speedwagon and...
